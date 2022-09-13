Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces the lifting of most restrictions, 906 days since the alert level system was introduced on March 21, 2020. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Covid countered

Goodbye Covid restrictions and take a bow Team of 5 million.

We trusted our Government, we worked together; achieving high vaccination and low fatality rates.

Our lockdowns, although very tough for some, protected our vulnerable and reminded us of some simple joys of life.

Our border control and healthcare workers were true heroes.

There were some nitpicking detractors but we kept to the plan and have received worldwide praise.

Covid has not gone away but we can be proud of our unity. Well done New Zealand.

Roger Laybourn, Hamilton.

Facing challenges

I am not a professional but I can't see, for the life of me, how face masks and vaccinations can take away our liberties and cause mental distress.

Yet these two actions can save the lives of thousands.

I feel they should still be mandated while out in the community.

As for me, I will still be wearing a face mask to protect me from any new or existing virus.

Ailsa Martin-Buss, Glendowie.

Pākehā support

Thank you, Willie Jackson, for highlighting the role of Hana Te Hemara Jackson in the revival of te reo (NZ Herald, September 12). Also needing acknowledgment are the efforts of the Māori Women's Welfare League which, from its first conference in 1951, supported the teaching of te reo in schools.

It was women who formed the backbone of the kohanga reo movement. According to Merimeri Penfold "they were urban mothers who were fired with this idea… and they looked to their older women, and nannies".

Jackson is correct that actions such as the articulation of Māori sovereignty "horrified Pākehā", but not all. Donna Awatere's ground-breaking sovereignty essays were published by the feminist magazine, Broadsheet. We went on to publish the essays in book form. It is exactly 40 years since Broadsheet published those articles and 50 years since Hana Te Hemara took the Māori language petition to Parliament. Today we see articulate young Māori women speaking te reo on television: it is a symbol of New Zealand's growing maturity as a nation and a cause for celebration.

Sandra Coney, Piha.

Medal struck

I wonder how many people remember receiving a beautiful gold medal attached to a blue ribbon when the new Queen Elizabeth made her first visit to New Zealand after her coronation.

All school children received one and I still have mine. I was 10 years at the time and my older and younger sisters have no recollection of ever receiving one.

Florence Young, Papakura.

Republic heads

I feel required to make some response to the arguments put forward by Reg Dempster (NZ Herald, September 12).

During the 90s I discussed the monarchy with the granddaughter of a Sinn Fein activist, not herself a republican. She brought up the issue of malfeasance and rabid politicking as evidenced by the Bill Clinton impeachment saga. She argued that that made a republic unsafe.

The question of the unsuitability of leaders is far from new. The ancient Celts used to execute tribal kings during drought and famine, to appease the gods. Then they'd elect new ones to further appease the gods. Hope springs eternal.

It would take very little to make New Zealand a republic in the shape of the Finnish or Indian republics, where the President is largely ceremonial.

I favour the French idea, where the President and the Prime Minister share the executive role, to make sure neither gets comfortable.

The US example is far too close to the absolute kingship that King Charles I got executed for trying.

Leaving the Head of State role up to chancy genetics doesn't make me comfortable either - how many King Leopold IIs can the world afford?

Wesley Parish, Tauranga.

By your leave

The cartoon (NZ Herald, September 13) of a worker pleading to attend a funeral reprises the sentiments in the Dilbert strip (NZ Herald, November 14, 2019).

Staff member: "Can I take the day off to attend a funeral?"

Boss: "Sure. I didn't even know you were sick."

Staff: "It's not my own funeral."

Boss: "Oh. In that case, no."

Apparently, compassion is an expensive commodity.

Norm Murray, Browns Bay.

Andrew's accuser

I thought free speech was a right enshrined in our Westminster democracy.

But one man was arrested for calling Andrew "a sick old man" during his walk up the Royal Mile in Edinburgh at his mother's funeral.

Surely a citizen has the right to suggest that a public figure, expected to be royal in behaviour, is not exactly a charming prince?

Andrew did in fact pay out a lot of his mother's royal pounds to a woman he'd been seen with while in Jeffrey Epstein's dubious company.

The question now is whether his debt of many millions to his mother still needs repaying.

Rob Buchanan, Kerikeri.

Figured out

How edifying to read (NZ Herald, September 12) an analysis of the economy by an actual economist rather than the endless reckons of National party spokesfolk.

Craig Renney carefully dismantled all of Matthew Hooton's (NZ Herald, September 2) claims of a declining economy, pointing out that the economy has never been stronger despite a worldwide pandemic and a war in Europe.

Hooton is good at analysing the major dysfunction inside the National party but should leave economics to the experts.

Mark Nixon, Remuera.

Strategic voting

What a badge of honour it is when columnist Simon Wilson targets certain elected members of Auckland Council for criticism.

Eighty per cent of Aucklanders do not trust the current regime, as measured by the council itself.

People want the council to get back to core business and to live within its financial means. If Wilson is targeting a certain election candidate, then they are probably the one we should be voting for.

Ann Wilson, Kumeū.

Twaddling dirge

Hugh Aitchison is right on the button (NZ Herald, September 12) with his criticism of the way the national anthem is performed for us at events, in particular rugby matches. It becomes a vastly different song when performed as a march and seems less like a begging letter to God.

I have often wondered where NZ Rugby finds performers who cannot sing the song as written, adding twiddles and twaddles along with unneeded key changes.

If you want to hear a great anthem, watch YouTube and look for any of the Welsh games from Cardiff Arms Park. It makes the skin tingle, and I am sure that God of Nations can do this too if performed and presented as intended by the composer.

Richard Morgan, Maunu.

Here, our voices

The singing of our anthem on Sunday on the steps of Parliament was awesome.

So inspirational and sung in te reo and English with such empathy and dedication on such an auspicious occasion. The tempo was superb.

It brought tears to my eyes.

I waited all day to hear a repeat performance.

Peter Walden, Rotorua.

Short & sweet

On monarchy

I would prefer King Charles III to President Clarke. Margaret Bellard, Ōrewa.

Frank Olsson is incorrect to suggest New Zealand should have a resident head of state. Ex-politicians battling for the position would make it totally unacceptable. Hylton Le Grice, Remuera.

On cricket

For the sake of consistency, at least, public and media calls for a new Black Caps' coach should be getting louder given the team's continuing underwhelming results. Matt Elliott, Birkdale.

On Covid

Jock MacVicar deems NZ's record low Covid death rate "a disaster" (September 12), unlike all those countries that didn't lock down and had death rates many times higher. I'd hate to see what he calls success. Jeff Hayward, Auckland Central.

On holiday

Presumably, all dedicated republicans can't, in all conscience, take the day off. Nick Hamilton, Remuera.

On robberies

Your report on a daylight robbery in Auckland (September 13) is no surprise. Such an event occurs daily to taxpayers via the spendthrift administration in Wellington. Garry Wycherley, Awakino.

Clarification

Kushlan Sugathapala's article on Kiwibank (September 9) referred to Fonterra and Fletcher Building "recently" posting losses of more than $500m. Those losses were for the 2018/19 financial years, not the most recent reporting period when both companies reported significant profits.

The Premium Debate

Ardern announces an end to most Covid restrictions

The audacity of trying to spin things as if it's Covid and not the government that has taken over control over our lives for almost the past three years, and of pretending that that control has actually been relinquished while the enabling legislative framework remains in place. As for retaining isolation requirements and the ludicrous entry declaration...The next election can't come soon enough. Jonathan S.

Goodness - the "perpetually aggrieved" are alive and well in New Zealand. Brian H.

And rightly so. Many lost family and were unable to attend funerals. People were unable to visit sick relatives and many lost their livelihoods. Mark Y.

Painful costs, to be sure. But they were necessary to save the lives of thousands of Kiwis. We've come through this pandemic with a fraction of the economic and health harm that the rest of the world has endured. Steve E.

Yup. Complainers keep complaining even when it's something they agree with. Shannon S.

"The system is no longer fit for purpose." Dead right. Jacinda Ardern is late out of the starting blocks again. People have long since moved on without her permission - including many retail owners and staff. Mike I.