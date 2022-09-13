Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Covid restrictions, te reo Māori, royals, economics, and voting

NZ Herald
8 mins to read
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces the lifting of most restrictions, 906 days since the alert level system was introduced on March 21, 2020. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces the lifting of most restrictions, 906 days since the alert level system was introduced on March 21, 2020. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Covid countered
Goodbye Covid restrictions and take a bow Team of 5 million.
We trusted our Government, we worked together; achieving high vaccination and low fatality rates.
Our lockdowns, although very tough for some, protected our vulnerable

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.