The loss of the HMNZS Manawanui reminded me of another incident in the mid-1970s when a Silk and Boyd vessel sank while on charter operating between Vanuatu and Townsville. I was in the office late at night when the telex machine starting “chattering” - I went across to read the ribbon message which read: “MV Florida sank after striking the Great Barrier Reef, no loss of life, navigation spot on, hit reef dead centre” ... certainly no loss of humour!

“Left hand down a bit Mr, Pertwee” from that wonderful old British radio comedy Navy Lark springs to mind - surely in this day and age with the technology available, particularly on a naval vessel, serious incidents and losses of this nature should not happen.

Randal Lockie, Rothesay Bay.

Environmental fallout

Headlines in yesterday’s NZ Herald read “Sinking a ‘sad day’ for NZ”. Those headlines should cover the front page as well. The article “Fast-track to controversy” delivers up many projects that our soil, air and waters are not going to be happy with.

But the sinking of the HMNZS Manawanui off the coast of Samoa may very well become a sad day for their people - and, worse, a disastrous day for all sea animals living in an already polluted world as we add the likelihood of another oil spill to their living quarters. How indulgent to just think of its effects on New Zealand.

Emma Mackintosh, Birkenhead.

Development drawbacks

It is alarming to read that the Government’s fast-track legislation will grant automatic approval for the Sunfield development near Papakura. While the claimed “complete neighbourhood” of 5000 homes would be infinitely better than the usual random dormitory subdivisions that have littered the periphery of Auckland for decades, there are drawbacks.

This 227-hectare site sits outside the Rural Urban Boundary (RUB) mandated by both the Auckland Spatial Plan and the Unitary Plan. It is also on flood-prone land and directly under the flight path of Ardmore Airport.

Consent for Sunfield has been sought without any reference to Auckland Council. I have checked with council planners and the chairs of both the Planning Committee and the Papakura Local Board, none of whom have been consulted about this planned mega-development.

The Government supposedly created the “Super City” to enable better planning of our largest metropolis at all levels but seems intent on overriding our plans at virtually every turn.

Graeme Easte, Mount Albert.

Cart before horse?

Interesting to see a land and housing development south of my old hometown of Warkworth being approved by the coalition Government under its fast-track application process. Just wondering if new “night carts” have been factored into the costs of this project.

Steve Horne, Raglan.

Rates hardship

I was concerned to read about the Wellington couple who are struggling to pay ever-increasing rates (NZ Herald, October 7). The Retirement Commission has a comprehensive report on this which is available online.

After reading the report, I checked what Wellington City Council provided by way of rates postponements. It appears they only provide for single postponements and there is a $200 fee. Surely local bodies can design a scheme whereby, past a certain age and subject to verification, postponements can occur as long as the house is owned? There would need to be some fee or interest rate accruing as well as the title being secured to ensure council is eventually paid.

Barry Towers, Morrinsville.

The facts on fats

Jamie Morton (”Kiwi consumers in the dark over harmful fats in supermarket foods,” NZ Herald, October 7), has mixed his facts up. Yes, trans fats are really bad and have been banned in many nations. But to state “Like saturated fats, trans-fatty acids raise levels of ‘bad’ cholesterol and lower levels of ‘good’ cholesterol ... " is plain wrong.

Saturated fats are not “bad”. They come in our food - the unprocessed variety - along with poly-unsaturated and mono-unsaturated fats. All are essential, and all have a role to play in good health. Cholesterol is not raised by the fats we eat.

We need to stop demonising saturated fats and focus on banning the bad guys. Trans fats are created by humans wringing the life out of everything by processing, bleaching, hydroxinating and colouring. Quit seed (vegetable) oils and start using the healthy fats, because the fake stuff is really hurting us.

Judy Anderson, Remuera.

Chipping away

A Rothesay Bay street was saved from wasteful resealing (NZ Herald, Oct 7). They were lucky. Over in West Auckland ours was resealed but so badly that most of the chip seal is gone. Many requests to have it looked at by AT staff go unanswered. Guess the poor work has been paid for.

Linda Beck, West Harbour.