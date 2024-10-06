Advertisement
Kiwi consumers being left in the dark over harmful fats in supermarket foods

New Zealand and Australia are looking at what to do about artificial trans-fats commonly found in our foods, including in spreads like margarine.

  • An analysis of more than 80,000 packaged supermarket products finds most disclose information about trans-fats.
  • Trans-fats have been shown to raise the risk of heart disease - even in small amounts - when regularly consumed.
  • The study authors say Government action is needed, as regulators weigh up whether to limit or ban them.

Kiwi consumers are being left in the dark about potentially harmful ingredients in packaged supermarket foods, with a University of Auckland analysis showing most products sold here don’t disclose whether trans-fats are in them.

The new research comes as New Zealand and Australia are looking at what to

