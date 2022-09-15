Queen Elizabeth II arrives at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds in 1990. Photo / Northern Advocate, File

Letter of the week: Rachel Lewis, Takapuna

During the Queen's visit here in 1990 she attended the Waitangi Day commemoration. It was a very hot day and she had a feather cloak put around her. Later that day a wet T-shirt was thrown at her.

We attended the Waitangi Day commemoration the following year. It was again a very hot day and we stood in the sun for several hours listening to speeches in Māori. I asked the then British High Commissioner how the Queen had managed the previous year given the heat and a cloak put around her.

His diplomatic reply was that "Waitangi Day 1990 is deeply etched in the Queen's memory."

Unfettered power

John Roughan was right on the money with his comments about Auckland Transport (Weekend Herald, September 10). AT is the manifestation of a generation of green, socialist, anti-people transport planners infiltrating the system.

AT is unconcerned about practicality or convenience; it is determined to implement ideological solutions to our transport issues, regardless of cost or public will.

Consultations are a sham, with predetermined outcomes.

AT has captured Auckland Council, with undue influence combined with the reluctance or inability of a succession of mayors and councillors to rein it in.

Any mayoral aspirant who identifies and announces an understanding of this, along with an undertaking to deal with it, will get my vote.

David Vinsen, West Harbour.

Selfish demand

Once again John Roughan (Weekend Herald, September 10) is prioritising his own comfort and convenience; ignoring that in the next decade or two the world will belong to those much younger than us oldies. So why should we still expect decisions in our selfish interest? Is it because we simply have relatively more voting power - which Wayne Brown well knows?

We seniors have had our day, at great cost to the planet. We cannot expect or demand a return to yesteryear; we in fact must change the way we live as much as possible, including "motorised personal transport" (in which the young show less interest nowadays). Reduction of fossil fuels or dairy farming in NZ will probably not make one iota of difference to the damage climate change is now bringing to our shores, but to do nothing will certainly anger the younger generations, who are already victims of our greed and stupidity.

B Darragh, Auckland Central.

Carless courage

John Roughan's "nobody tells me what to do" endorsement of Wayne Brown (Weekend Herald, September 10) was disappointing, to say the least. No one is saying you must ride a bike and walk 6km but rather asking that, if you are able to, please consider it; even just one trip a week.

This quote (abridged) from someone far more eloquent than I, Queen Elizabeth II, sums it up: "Today we need a special kind of courage... that can withstand the subtle corruption of cynics, so we can show the world we are not afraid of the future."

Climate change is real, let's all get on board to help turn this ship around.

Samantha Cunningham, Henderson.

Monarchy debate

Thomas Coughlan (NZ Herald, September 15) thinks Parliament will be slow to debate whether New Zealand should move from a monarchy to a republic. However, substantial debate occurred in 2010 around my private member's Head of State Referenda Bill after it had been selected in the parliamentary ballot.

My bill provided for a two-stage referenda process. The first referendum had three options: the current monarchy, a head of state selected by 75 per cent of Parliament, and a directly elected head of state. The two leading options in the first referendum would run off in a second referendum. Under the two republican options, the head of state would have no more powers than those limited powers of the current monarchy.

In other words, the referenda process excluded an American-style executive presidency. My bill had a First Reading debate in Parliament, but was voted down, with Labour, the Greens and United Future voting for it to go to a Select Committee, but National, Act, the Māori Party and the Progressive Party voting against.

Keith Locke, former Green MP, Mt Eden.

Jumping puddles

I enjoy Simon Wilson's Design For Living (Canvas, September 10) and his world search for liveable city solutions to traffic.

Have you noticed how in the pictures supporting the central city walking with no cars, the weather is always fine?

I like the outside city parking for cars idea which clearly is a must before the 20-30 minute walk into Pontevedra city.

It rains 131 days a year in Pontevedra, compared to 186 days a year in Auckland (nearly every second day).

A 20-30 minute walk in the rain to a cafe to get a cup of coffee? I do not think that is so attractive. Perhaps there are no photos of walking in wet days?

Gary Carter, Gulf Harbour.

A restoration

Queen Elizabeth II once said of Queen Elizabeth I: "Frankly, I do not myself feel at all like my great Tudor forbear, who was blessed with neither husband nor children, who ruled as a despot and was never able to leave her native shores."

What an amazing grasp of history and family. Maybe she learned from the history of QEI and vowed to be totally different; to restore the name of "Elizabeth" as a kind person.

S Mohanakrishnan, Mt Roskill,

A quick word

One reason I support New Zealand continuing with a sovereign is that it represents a so much better system for the head of the country than what the United States has. Valmai Shearer, Remuera.

I can't name anyone that I would like to see as President of New Zealand; think of the arguments and fighting that would erupt around the wannabes. Pamela Russell, Ōrākei.

Whenever a prominent person dies they seem to receive fulsome praise. HM Queen Elizabeth II is one who deserves every word uttered in praise of her life. Anne Martin, Helensville.

British monarchy remains a family business, a publicly-funded theatre company providing pageantry, domestic reality shows, and odd sex scandals. Rajiv Thind, Christchurch.

The Queen was extraordinary; the response to her death is extraordinary; how extraordinary. Reg Dempster, Albany.

After watching Charles R throwing his toys out of the cot, I guess a few more countries will consider getting out of bed with the Monarchy. Ian Doube, Rotorua.

If either Simon Wilson or Shane Te Pou are "agin" a mayoral candidate, then I'm all for 'em. Mike Wagg, Freemans Bay.

The Auckland mayoralty is an experienced manager's job, accompanied by a hard-nosed accountant. Leave the politics in Wellington. R F Pearson, Hillsborough.

Bruce Cotterill's column (WH, Sept. 10) ignored the phalanxes of real workers whose actual presence is necessary to run the country's services and infrastructure. Not for them the luxury of deciding whether to work from home or join in the gossip at the water cooler.

Dave Spiers, Henderson.

When will negative thinkers such as John Roughan (WH, Sept.10) finally realise that their days of freedom to use endless energy must end if our grandchildren are to survive as we did? Frankie Letford, Hamilton.

John Roughan reports that Wayne Brown has stated that Auckland Transport should be told they are to serve the way we live, not change the way we live. Yes, yes, yes. Gillman Rae, Cornwallis.

Don't waste your time thinking about what could have been, Wallabies, let's look forward to the rematch – we Kiwis aren't exactly convinced of our current form either. Glenn Forsyth, Taupō.

Act says it's the Government's fault when things aren't looking good but now GDP looks good, it's nothing to do with the Government. Typical Opposition. Rick Vine, Ponsonby.

Was anyone else disturbed to hear Boris Johnson say he would be splashing down somewhere in the Pacific? Martin Ball, Kelston.