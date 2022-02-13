Day five of the anti-mandate protests at Parliament in Wellington. Photo / George Heard

Protest no place for children

I did not know whether to feel sad or angry at the photograph of a barefoot little girl with a small NZ flag on her head to keep the rain off at the protests at Parliament (Herald, February 13).

Sad, because a New Zealand child was spending her day in a wretched environment — cold, wet, muddy underfoot, inadequate sanitary facilities, inadequate shelter, who knows what food was available. All in the company of folk punching the air with their fists and talking of hanging people.

Angry, because a child is being used to be part of an adult protest on a topic that she would not have any ability to understand, or make her own mind up about. Angry because her parents have put their own beef with the Government (legitimate or otherwise) before the needs of their child on that day. Angry because the right for peaceful protest in New Zealand surely does not include allowing children to be neglected, yet the authorities have done nothing to protect such children except turn on the sprinklers and play annoying music.

I have no problem with adults standing up for what they believe in. But in a civilised, western society our tamariki deserve better. Leave them out of it until they are old enough to make their own choices in life.

Sue Kurtovich, Tauranga.

No example for young

Why do the police not remove the protesters? Yes, everyone has the right to protest, but to disrupt the lives of others and create so much disharmony in the community should be stopped immediately. The disregard for the police and law is no example to our young children. We were taught to obey and respect the police, but now it appears to challenge the law and police is rife in our community. In Singapore, to question or disobey the law results in immediate punishment. The protesters, and not the ratepayers should be held to account for all the damage they have caused.

Mary Bell, Remuera.

Stop mollycoddling

As a Kiwi living in the UK, I have been following with disbelief the heavy-handed and dismissive attitude of Jacinda Ardern and her government towards those protesting against the Covid pass mandate. I fully support vaccination but real-time data shows that infection, hospitalisation or death rates are influenced by latitude, population density, obesity, vaccination rates and most of all, average age.

It is perhaps natural to err on the side of caution but let people choose for themselves how they wish to live and work. With a 95 per cent vaccination rate and Omicron likely to become the dominant strain in the coming weeks, stop mollycoddling people, give people their civil rights back and treat them as adults.

Irene Mears, UK

Rectifying ACC anomaly

Kate MacNamara adds her commentary to the generally unenthusiastic media and interest group response to the Government's proposals on unemployment insurance ("health by stealth"). The tall poppy syndrome is alive and well in New Zealand, but the following should be noted.

New Zealand and Australia are almost the only countries in the OECD without a scheme for unemployment insurance. In other words, this proposal is mainstream.

The income replacement rates received by New Zealanders losing their jobs are among the lowest in the OECD, at about 40-50 per cent of previous income versus 80-90 per cent in many European countries.

Yes, those losing work due to health or disability would have time-limited cover, but they would be required — as under ACC — to be tested for work capacity and undergo rehabilitation and training.

Basically, the unemployment insurance proposals bring New Zealand into the mainstream of OECD economies by advancing an active labour market policy that facilitates employees in and out of work, and rehabilitates and trains them as necessary, rather than leaving them to languish unproductively in the benefit system.

The fact that the proposals rectify an anomaly in ACC, which at present only covers employees suffering an injury, should surely be applauded rather than portrayed as something underhand.

Peter Davis, Emeritus Professor of Population Health and Social Science, University of Auckland.

Soft justice

They say crime doesn't pay but when you read about a money launderer shifting money to and from China to the tune of nearly $9 million and then using the proceeds to buy expensive houses and cars you do wonder, especially when the sentence given is a mere 12 months home detention. Plus the money has come from criminal activity, which of course he has aided and abetted by his activities.

Surely such activity should merit a considerable deterrent such as a jail sentence and deportation where applicable. Very good work by the police whom I believe are let down so often by the soft justice system in this country.

Paul Beck, West Harbour.

Wonders of nature

Who noticed, when the gale-force cyclonic overnight wind veered from the north to the southwest mid-morning Sunday, how the temperature immediately dropped? The overnight humidity was a tropical 98 per cent, and the temperature at a sticky 28C just as it had been for most of our uncomfortable week, until the wind veered and simultaneously the humidity dropped to 70 per cent, and the temperature to 21C.

Remember our early science lessons? Remember the water cycle ? ... mist, clouds, rain, (or snow, or hail) and the water vapour rising again to complete the cycle, when it would then fall again ... as rain? The rain cleaning polluting toxins from the air, and washing the land, and the clouds shielding us from the heat of the sun, all to happen again, and again.

Remember also the carbon cycle? And the fact that all of us, and all that grows, and grows green, largely consists of carbon, and it is thanks to the carbon cycle and its gaseous twin, the odourless, colourless, lifegiving carbon dioxide, that life on Earth flourishes. What a wondrous thing is the cycles of nature.

Rosalie Ashby, Ararimu.

Crime deterrents

The lack of police action for victims such as Arron (Sunday, February 13) is appalling. Recent events such as the violent and shambolic protest at the Parliament grounds, show that NZ laws are only for law abiding citizens.

The lack of action by police over the increasing number of dangerous robberies at retail outlets (NZ Herald, February 11), is a disgrace and is rapidly undoing the hard earned reputation of the police as one of the best forces in the world.

The justice system also needs to step up and the courts need to issue sentences that act as a deterrent for others.

C Cutfield, Remuera.

Three Waters fishhooks

I would urge everyone to read the article from Saturday columnist John Roughan about Three Waters.

The facts and the fishhooks are all there for your readers to see and evaluate.

The massive estimated costs and involving hundreds more people should start alarm bells ringing with the very people who will be expected to meet those costs. Our water will never again cost less than it does now.

Bruce Kay, Hillsborough.

Words of wisdom

The best words I read this week were on the front page of the Weekend Herald (February 12): "I'm not going to live with hate". This was the remarkable statement made by Ezmeralda Johns who is a survivor of an horrific terrorist attack in an Auckland mall. I suspect most people reading about the attack on her would hold a very different view.

Violence begets violence, unendingly, and so, unwittingly, those who pursue this end are their own worst enemies and descend to the level of the perpetrators of such attacks.

Johns was only initially concerned about her survival. After her recuperation, though, she spoke to her empathetic boss, and later received a letter from a survivor of the 2019 Christchurch mosque attacks. The letter arrived when Johns was feeling in a very dark space, and it reassured her she was going to be okay. Johns now has the same message for her fellow Countdown survivors, to tell them that they, too, are going to be okay. Even after such an appalling experience, no one should choose to live with hate.

John Hall, Hauraki

Short & sweet

On modelling

I want to be a virus modeller — you can attract a single contract for $6m and lots of attention, and don't have to get within cooee of the reality. Beth O'Loughlin, Parnell.

On protests

We're not allowed to perform music or gather and listen to music with more than 100 people, yet Parliament is using music to try and break up the crowd of more than 100 protestors. Huw Dann, Mt Eden.

Perhaps Trevor Mallard should add Disco Duck by Rick Dees and His Cast of Idiots to the Speaker's playlist. Mike Wagg, Freemans Bay.

The playing of Barry Manilow songs to the protesters in Parliament grounds must be one of the cruellest acts from this Government. No human being should ever be treated in this manner. Chris Tompkins, New Plymouth.

On Ukraine

Boris Johnson might like to tell me the difference between what the UK has been doing to the Chagossians for the last 52 years despite every international court stating it was illegal and an act against humanity, and what Russia is threatening to do to Ukraine. Gerald Payman, Mt Albert.

On housing

Why not build social housing for long-term beneficiaries in the regions which are crying out for workers? Nishi Fahmy, Avondale.

