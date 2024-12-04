Steve Russell, Hillcrest.

Charity loophole

Our Finance Minister is quite rightly desperate to find new revenue sources without the appearance of creating new taxes. A taxing conundrum in a nation where so many so-called charities perform acrobatic accountancy to remain relatively untaxed.

Think Auckland University (educational charitable purposes), Ngāi Tahu Charitable Group (beneficiary of Ngāi Tahu tribe), Sanitarium (Seventh Day Adventist health foods) Dilworth School (student education), Central Lakes Trust Group (electricity energy), to name only a few.

Charities and charitable trusts are woven through the fabric of every aspect of New Zealand life. As the child whose parent spent many years in charitable trust senior management roles, in another country, I may have a somewhat jaundiced view of the financial activities within this sector. I encourage our Finance Minister to shed whatever light she may on the industry.

Nigel Meek, Raglan.

AT overhaul

There is a glimmer of hope for Auckland City with the news Auckland Transport’s planning role will revert to Auckland Council. Queen St has become a place to avoid unless absolutely necessary to pass through, and closing off access between Wakefield and Wellesley Sts to cars carrying patrons to the door of the Town Hall or Civic Theatre must be a deterrent to the disabled and elderly (or anybody actually wishing to attend concerts and shows). Instead of a drop-off/pick-up zone outside these venues, a $150 fine awaits.

The question now is, can all the damage to the ambience of our once-bustling city centre be repaired? And does all the blame lie with Auckland Transport or has some of the mess been created by crazed planners within Auckland Council itself?

Coralie van Camp, Remuera.

Tax balance

Correspondent Alan Walker (NZ Herald, December 3) warns against putting up income tax rates for high-income earners, suggesting that it would force them and their money overseas. Presumably to where the tax rates are lower. Where would they go? Chile? If they’re really high earners, Mexico would offer a lower tax rate as well. Anywhere else in the OECD and they’ll find themselves paying higher income tax.

Walker calls for “striking a balance”. Our current tax system favours rewarding people for being wealthy (ie investment income) over people working. Perhaps the balance needs to be struck there.

Morgan L. Owens, Manurewa.

Beach contamination

Correspondent Hylton Le Grice is incorrect about beach contamination (NZ Herald, December 4). In most areas of Auckland, the primary cause is stormwater run-off rather than sewers, as most sewers in Auckland – especially North Shore and Eastern Bays – are now fully separated.

Furthermore, SafeSwim’s measuring depth is one metre. If you bathe, the water is considered contaminated, though if you are swimming out of your depth and further out, the water isn’t considered contaminated due to the dispersal effects: we got this info out of SafeSwim several years ago.

Andrew Parsons, Ōrākei.

Justice for all?

President Joe Biden’s pardoning of his son is surely an indication that many aspects of the American constitution urgently need reform. It is just plain wrong, but not all that different I’d say to our legal system letting well-known sports people off charges and sometimes, as in the case of All Black Sevu Reece, multiple times. Surely the old adage that if you do the crime you do the time should be applied fairly to all? Not so, it would appear.

Paul Beck, West Harbour.

Sevu Reece case

I’m beginning to wonder if the word “consequences” is still in the English dictionary.

Once again a high-profile person, in this case an All Black, has dodged conviction for the second time because it might jeopardise his ability to travel to play sport. Neither judge has done this young man any favours. When will he ever learn there are consequences?

Janet Boyle, Ōrewa.