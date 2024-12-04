Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Negative offer sends clear message to nurses; charity tax dodge widespread

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
Striking nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants in Whangārei yesterday. Photo / Denise Piper

Striking nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants in Whangārei yesterday. Photo / Denise Piper

Letters to the Editor

Negative offer an insult to nurses

Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora CEO Margie Apa’s 1% tactical offer to striking nurses is actually a negative offer of minus 3.8% (after deducting domestic inflation at 4.9%). It sends us all the salient message: cost saving is her

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand