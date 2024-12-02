US President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. Photo / Getty Images

US President Joe Biden has issued an official pardon for his son Hunter, who is facing sentencing for two criminal cases related to tax evasion and the purchase of a firearm.

“No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son – and that is wrong,” the President said in a statement, calling it “a miscarriage of justice”.

The younger Biden was convicted earlier this year of lying about his drug use when he bought a gun – a felony – and has also pleaded guilty in a separate tax evasion trial.

The pardon comes after Biden has repeatedly said he wouldn’t intervene in his son’s legal troubles. The White House press secretary said as recently as September that Biden wouldn’t issue a pardon for Hunter.