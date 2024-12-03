Nothing but Third-World standards, and an absolute disgrace.

Time for a change in Auckland Council’s thinking. They should feel totally ashamed of this.

Dr Hylton Le Grice, Remuera.

Top city essentials

Many New Zealanders who have either lived in or visited some of the 10 cities in the new “World’s Best Cities” list (NZ Herald, December 2) will have experienced one thing they all have in common. High-functioning public transport systems, safe and supportive cycling options and the hum of throngs of pedestrians safely and confidently walking everywhere, including across bridges.

In Auckland, good efforts have been made, but as long as we have a Transport/Auckland/Local Government Minister who withdraws funding for all of these in favour of cars and trucks and speed, we will be endlessly stuck in the car-centric doldrums.

Maybe the minister would benefit from taking his walking shoes and having a car-free holiday in these cities to see how Auckland could benefit enormously by joining the party.

Samantha Cunningham, Henderson.

Trump unleashed

Now that President Joe Biden has pardoned his son for all retrospective crimes over 10 years, no doubt Donald Trump will seize this opportune moment to soon free all the January 6 rioters, looters and insurrectionists that he inspired, motivated, abetted and glorified as “patriots”.

New Zealand should not praise or sanctify a multiple felon by congratulating him on January 20, 2025 when he again becomes the lawfully elected leader of the most powerful country on our troubled planet. And New Zealand must not invite such a convicted felon to visit.

The world braces for the unpredictable human tornado who sits down again in the same White House where he watched TV for three entrancing hours as the US Capitol was invaded ... before making any move to stop it.

Rob Buchanan, Kerikeri.

Biden lowers bar

Perception is everything. Joe Biden’s misguided pardon of his son Hunter has already emboldened Republican leaders to show more disdain for the rule of law. Is there any politician in America who can be trusted? Is Trump it? The swamp is getting full.

The world’s greatest superpower appears to be on track to show that democracy doesn’t work and that situational ethics are the only ethics that count. So disappointing.

Steve Horne, Raglan.

Road forward?

The current correspondence regarding older drivers' driving licence testing shows how it may cause a level of anxiety with families and individual drivers. Living in a small supportive community is good, but services aren’t readily available for elderly drivers.

Being of sound mind and slowing physical abilities with modern cars makes driving easy. Could there be a possible limited-kilometre range from licence holders’ home address so they may travel to the nearest chemist, bank, doctors, church and supermarket for areas not serviced with public transport? Rural elderly drivers wouldn’t be causing havoc or a concern to motorway driving, just getting life’s requirements met.

Mary Thompson, Te Aroha.

Promises v action

Various media are giving good coverage to the Labour Party conference and the promises leader Chris Hipkins has made during that event. Fair enough. At the same time, it provides an opportunity to hark back to the lead-up to the 2017 election and all the promises Dame Jacinda Ardern made. Good to reflect back on those to figure out what was delivered and what wasn’t over the following six years.

Politicians’ pre-election promises are just that, pre-election promises. They are the same as promising children they can have some lollies, but not telling them when, what sort or how many.

Phil Chitty, Albany.

Degrees of wealth

Correspondent Alan Walker opposes a wealth tax because he believes it penalises people who have accumulated their wealth through hard work, innovation, and building successful businesses (NZ Herald, December 3). Presumably, then, he would have no opposition to a tax aimed at those who accumulated their wealth not by those means, but by property speculation.

Doug Hannan, Mount Maunganui.

Politics by the numbers

It is very amusing to read Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s response to rising Jobseeker numbers (NZ Herald, December 3): “He expected Jobseeker numbers to come down when unemployment falls.”

He omitted to say: “You won’t be hungry after you have eaten your dinner”.

Beth Jarrett, Te Kūiti.