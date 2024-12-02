Auckland was ranked 47th in the annual report listing the best cities for 2025. Photo / Supplied
A new report has revealed the best cities in the world for 2025, including the most “lovable”.
The 2025 World’s Best Cities report surveyed more than 22,000 people in 30 countries to rank 270 of the world’s largest cities on three unique categories; livability, lovability and prosperity.
Market research company Ipsos collaborated with marketing consultancy Resonance to produce the report, which found London to be the best city in the world for 2025.
London has been named the best city for 10 consecutive years, including 2025. This year, the report said its “resilient spirit and unmatched global appeal” mean it continues to be a desirable city, despite “the complexities of a post-Brexit era, geopolitical uncertainties and economic challenges”.
“New Zealand’s largest and most cosmopolitan city balances modernity with natural beauty,” read the entry. It also said the renewed Britomart and Viaduct Harbour, as well as the new Commercial Bay area, have “transformed” the city’s downtown area.
It also called out the City Rail Link, saying it would “dramatically improve transit connectivity across the city” once it’s complete in 2026.
While it was the 16th most “livable” city, it was not particularly “lovable” or “prosperous”, ranking 69th and 99th, respectively.
Prosperity reflects the relative strength of human capital and was calculated using several metrics, such as GDP per capita, labour force participation, percentage of the population with a bachelor’s degree and poverty rate.
Auckland did rank sixth in labour force participation but seemingly performed poorly in the other metrics, relative to other major cities.
Europe scores high on ‘Lovability’
London was also rated the most ‘lovable’ city. “Lovability speaks to the relative vibrancy and quality of place of a city relative to its competitive set,” the report stated. Metrics for this category included the number of concerts, bars, clubs, attractions, and museums rated higher than four stars on Tripadvisor, plus the total number of restaurants, number of Instagram posts with the location hashtag, popularity on Google Trends and survey results from international respondents.
Of the 10 most “lovable” cities, most were in Europe, including Paris (2), Rome (5), Barcelona (6), Madrid (7) and Berlin (9).