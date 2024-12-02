Rhythm and Alps Festival 4-day trip

Want to spend New Year in NZ’s adventure capital, with VIP perks? Look no further, Queenstown is calling with this four-day trip for a New Year to remember. Travelling with Contiki, with a pass to one of the country’s most epic festivals, plus a bit of glamping, you’ll ring in the New Year in style. Get preppin' for the festival with the pre-Rhythm and Alps Event in Queenstown, And yep, you’ll also get VIP passes. This deal comes with a two-day pass to Rhythm & Alps Festival. Book with Flight Centre to save $200. From $795 per person; on sale until December 20. Departs from Queenstown on December 29, 2024. Airfares and transfers are additional. Contact: Flight Centre, call 0800 427 555 or visit flightcentre.co.nz

Party all night at the Rhythm and Alps. Photo / Getty Images

Fly and stay in style at the Plaza New York

Fly Air New Zealand direct from Auckland to New York and spend five nights at the iconic 5-star Plaza in a Plaza 1 King Room with complimentary Wi-Fi, daily breakfast for two, and US$100 hotel credit. Subject to availability get a bonus room upgrade on arrival and early check-in and late check-out. Situated on Fifth Ave, the Plaza is an established staple for lavish society affairs, blockbuster films and continues to define elegance with unmatched service and an ever-evolving modern sensibility.

From $8649 per person double share, this deal is available for sale until December 16, 2024. Travel between May 10 and June 19, 2025. Terms and conditions apply. Contact: Travel Associates, call 0800 951 655 or visit travel-associates.co.nz

Have a staycation in New York.

A luxurious time on the Rhine

Experience a relaxed luxury Rhine River cruise on an 11-day fly, stay and luxury cruise holiday with a bonus value of $3000. You will also get a $3000 bonus value which includes international full-service flights to Amsterdam and returning from Milan, an eight-day relaxed luxury river cruise onboard Avalon Waterways in a Deluxe Stateroom, an overnight stay onboard in Amsterdam, seasonal and locally sourced a la carte menus across flexible dining venues, regional wine and beer with lunch and dinner, plus daily happy hour, and speciality onboard entertainment. You will also enjoy BONUS Wi-Fi onboard and prepaid gratuities, daily onshore excursions with expert guides, a scenic rail journey from Basel to Milan, a three-night hotel stay to explore Milan, and a Lake Como Day Tour all for free.

This exclusive package is valued at $10,499 per person and costs from just $8999 per person ex-Auckland. Additional charges apply for Christchurch. Book before December 31, 2024 and sail on May 13, 2025. Contact: My Cruises, call 0800 110 179 or visit mycruises.co.nz