Kid-free getaways at The Reef House, Queensland
Embrace pure luxury on this adult-only escape to The Reef House, Palm Cove in Queensland with return flights, $400 Wine & Dine credit and $2500 bonus value. On this six-night holiday package, you will get a $2500 bonus value which includes six nights stay in a Brigadier King Studio, return flights including checked luggage, return airport to hotel transfers, daily a la carte breakfast overlooking the Coral Sea, and The Reef House signature inclusions. You will also enjoy a BONUS Full Day Outer Barrier Reef Tour, Daintree and Cape Tribulation Tour, $400 Wine and Dine credit, a bottle of chilled sparkling wine on arrival, The Reef House Degustation Experience, Brigadier’s punch and canapes, Privileges Dining Card, and a My Queensland Experience Pass.
This exclusive package is valued at $4440 per person and costs from just $3190 per person ex-Auckland. Additional costs apply for ex-Christchurch and Wellington. Contact: My Queensland, call 0800 654 175 or visit myqueensland.co.nz
Want to spend New Year in NZ’s adventure capital, with VIP perks? Look no further, Queenstown is calling with this four-day trip for a New Year to remember. Travelling with Contiki, with a pass to one of the country’s most epic festivals, plus a bit of glamping, you’ll ring in the New Year in style. Get preppin' for the festival with the pre-Rhythm and Alps Event in Queenstown, And yep, you’ll also get VIP passes. This deal comes with a two-day pass to Rhythm & Alps Festival. Book with Flight Centre to save $200. From $795 per person; on sale until December 20. Departs from Queenstown on December 29, 2024. Airfares and transfers are additional. Contact: Flight Centre, call 0800 427 555 or visit flightcentre.co.nz
Fly and stay in style at the Plaza New York
Fly Air New Zealand direct from Auckland to New York and spend five nights at the iconic 5-star Plaza in a Plaza 1 King Room with complimentary Wi-Fi, daily breakfast for two, and US$100 hotel credit. Subject to availability get a bonus room upgrade on arrival and early check-in and late check-out. Situated on Fifth Ave, the Plaza is an established staple for lavish society affairs, blockbuster films and continues to define elegance with unmatched service and an ever-evolving modern sensibility.
From $8649 per person double share, this deal is available for sale until December 16, 2024. Travel between May 10 and June 19, 2025. Terms and conditions apply. Contact: Travel Associates, call 0800 951 655 or visit travel-associates.co.nz
A luxurious time on the Rhine
Experience a relaxed luxury Rhine River cruise on an 11-day fly, stay and luxury cruise holiday with a bonus value of $3000. You will also get a $3000 bonus value which includes international full-service flights to Amsterdam and returning from Milan, an eight-day relaxed luxury river cruise onboard Avalon Waterways in a Deluxe Stateroom, an overnight stay onboard in Amsterdam, seasonal and locally sourced a la carte menus across flexible dining venues, regional wine and beer with lunch and dinner, plus daily happy hour, and speciality onboard entertainment. You will also enjoy BONUS Wi-Fi onboard and prepaid gratuities, daily onshore excursions with expert guides, a scenic rail journey from Basel to Milan, a three-night hotel stay to explore Milan, and a Lake Como Day Tour all for free.
This exclusive package is valued at $10,499 per person and costs from just $8999 per person ex-Auckland. Additional charges apply for Christchurch. Book before December 31, 2024 and sail on May 13, 2025. Contact: My Cruises, call 0800 110 179 or visit mycruises.co.nz