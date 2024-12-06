Americans go all out with their Christmas markets. Photo / Getty Images

Christkindlemarkt in Carmel, Indiana

Carmel, Indiana has a sweet, small-town feel but is located within the bustling Indianapolis metro area, giving you the best of both worlds. The town’s Christkindlemarkt is one of the best in the USA, with an authentic feel and loads of fun right on the town square. Sample the raclette, that gooey Swiss cheese slathered on baguettes, and sip any one of the market’s many mulled wines. There are crafts, carolling and even an ice-skating rink on site.

Kerstmarkt in Holland, Michigan

In a place called Holland, you’d expect a terrific Christmas market, and that’s just what you’ll get in this western Michigan resort town. Kerstmarkt—or Christmas market in Dutch—brings loads of European charm, delighting locals and visitors alike. Dozens of wooden booths set up outside the town’s civic centre offer artisan creations, sweet confections, and plenty of handmade toys perfect for good little boys and girls.

Christmas Village in Philadelphia, PA

In the heart of the city centre, Philadelphia’s Christmas Village is a terrific one-stop shopping spot in the city of Brotherly Love. Here, you’ll find more than 120 vendors selling goodies sure to delight anyone on your “nice” list. Be sure to make room for a snack break, as waffles, bratwurst, schnitzel and spätzle are all available at the village’s beer garden.

Philadelphia’s Christmas Village features over 120 vendors and a beer garden with bratwurst and schnitzel. Photo / Christmas Village in Philadelphia

Old World Christmas Market in Elkhart Lake, WI

Modelled after the market in Nuremberg, Germany, the Old Christmas Market located at the Osthoff Resort in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin is open to both guests and visitors. Under a heated tent decked out with fresh evergreens and holiday lights, shoppers peruse a variety of holiday items including blown-glass ornaments, nesting dolls, plus hand-carved smokers and nutcrackers. The market’s food court is known for its glühwein, dumplings and sauerbraten.

A heated tent decked out with plenty of shoppers at the Osthoff Resort. Photo / The Osthoff Resort

Christmas Village in Baltimore, MD

Baltimore’s iconic Inner Harbor hosts the city’s annual Christmas Village. For more than a decade, this winter wonderland has included dozens of vendors, a carousel, Ferris wheel, and even a Gluhwein pyramid. The custom-built tower from Germany is 10 metres tall and adorned with several thousand dazzling lights - the perfect centrepiece for the celebration. There’s also a carousel, heated tent, and a beer garden.

Dozens of vendors, a carousel, Ferris wheel, and even a gluhwein pyramid. Photo / Christmas Village in Baltimore

Christkindlemarket in Chicago, IL

The Windy City’s Christmas market is so large it has two locations: downtown in Daley Plaza, as well as the nearby suburb of Aurora. The celebration here began in 1996, when a group of city leaders envisioned the market as a vehicle to promote trade between the US and Germany. It was a rousing success, and a favourite of Chicagoans ever since. Expect fun, frivolity, and of course excellent eats.

Chicago’s Christkindlemarket began as a trade initiative with Germany and now spans two locations. Photo / Christkindlemarkt Chicago

Christkindlmarket in Denver, CO

Colorado knows how to Christmas, as evidenced by Denver’s Christkindlmarket. The state’s German American Chamber of Commerce hosts the fun each year at Civic Centre Park, carefully choosing local and European craft and cuisine vendors. Free music and entertainment, along with the market’s commitment to sustainability makes the celebration a festive event everyone can feel good about.

Great Dickens Christmas Fair in San Francisco, CA

Now in its 40th year, the Dickens Fair extends over 1.6ha inside San Francisco’s historic Cow Palace exhibition halls. The entire area is transformed into Victorian-era London, complete with winding, whimsical lanes and bustling theatre houses. This version of the traditional Christmas market reveals a world of lamp-lit pubs, dance parties, and charming shops. Colourful characters come off the pages of Dickens’ prose and into reality here; guests will likely encounter not only Scrooge and Tiny Tim, but also David Copperfield, Oliver Twist and Nicholas Nickelby.

Union Square Holiday Market in New York City, NY

The Big Apple knows how to do Christmas, with the Rockefeller Centre Tree, the Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall, and all those incredible holiday windows. But if you’re still in need of the perfect gift, head to Union Square. With nearly 200 vendors and a festive vibe, you’re bound to find stocking stuffers and under-the-tree goodies for everyone on your list.