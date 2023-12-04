What should you do for a USA holiday?

With airfares to the USA falling to pre-Covid prices, here are the best places to see and do in The Land of Opportunity, writes Ewan McDonald

They’ve interfered in our election, so next year it’s our turn to get even.

John Oliver’s shameless, infamous abuse of the power of the US TV juggernaut to rig the vote for Aotearoa’s Bird of the Century will be repaid with interest. In 2024, thousands of Kiwis are going to hop on big silver birds and invade America, right in the middle of their presidential election season.

Airfares to USA are falling and holidays are hotting up. Photo / Shutterstock

They’ll be taking advantage of the increased numbers of airlines that are flying direct from New Zealand to more US cities than ever, bringing competition that’s seen fares drastically lowered. American Airlines have been advertising return economy flights from Auckland to Los Angeles for less than $1000.

Given that it’s our fourth most popular international destination – ahead of Brexit Britain these days – it’s fair to say that Kiwis are more than a little Stars-and-Stripes struck.

They might be the Not-Quite-As-United-As-They-Once-Were States, but many of the reasons for visiting this timeless land remain unchanged: the Golden Gate Bridge, the Grand Canyon, Times Square, the Hollywood Sign, Disneyland, Yellowstone, Nawlins, Vegas, Graceland…

Experience the 'Only in America' moments.

Even if you’ve never set foot in the place, you’ll identify with these “Only in America” moments that Redditors reckon visitors should try:

“Go to a Major League Baseball game. Cheap and relatively mellow compared to other sporting events, a baseball game basically feels like an excuse to day-drink casually and eat snacks with friends while watching occasional moments of mass excitement.”

“Have a cheeseburger and fries in a 24-hour diner, ideally one that contains a lot of chrome and looks like it has been unchanged since the 1950s.”

“Eat some barbecue, then find yourself covered in sticky sauce from devouring ribs and wings.”

“Try a root beer float. It’s an iconic American drink and non-Americans will most likely find it disgusting, but still you need to try it.”

“Visit Southern California and see sunny beaches, rainy forests, snowy mountains, sandy dunes, boggy swamplands, and rolling grassy plains within the course of a three-hour drive.”

“See a live performance of blues, jazz, or country music. All are really unique American music styles.”

And the best piece of advice? “Take a road trip. There’s something truly amazing about the freedom of movement enabled by a car, the open road, and the sheer scale of this nation.

Dreaming of driving across the Land of the Free to the West Coast, USA. Photo / 123rf

“It doesn’t matter what route you take; go down the coast or up to the mountains and just watch the scenery change. It really hammers home just how big America is.

“Along the way, stop at parks, museums, or whatever touristy things you’re into. Get lunch at a fast-food place and dinner at a proper local restaurant.

“I think for a foreigner, this is the best way to encapsulate what America represents to most people. It’s big, it’s untamed, it’s beautiful, and there’s no other nation like it.”

Whatever your passion or pastime, you can pretty much guarantee that it’ll be celebrated somewhere in the US in the coming year, and likely bigger and better than anywhere else. We’ve listed some of the more important dates in the panel.

As well as taking in the view, a bike ride across the world's most famous bridge is a must-do in San Francisco. Photo / Getty Images

We can’t leave without mentioning the nation’s most important date next year, what you might call the elephant in the room (the elephant being the emblem of Donald Trump’s Republican Party; Joe Biden’s Democrats are represented by a donkey. No, we don’t know why and couldn’t be bothered to Google it).

The presidential election will take place on Tuesday, November 5. Could be an interesting time to be there. Chances are, it won’t affect your holiday plans or your encounters with some of the friendliest people you’ll meet in your global travels.

As Lily Tomlin observed, “Ninety eight percent of the adults in this country are decent, hardworking, honest Americans. It’s the other lousy two per cent that get all the publicity. But then, we elected them.”

An increased number of airlines are flying direct to NZ. Photo / Supplied

PARTY LIKE IT’S 2024

Some major festivals and sports events across the USA next year:

FILM, FOOD, MUSIC

Sundance Film Festival, Park City, Utah, January 18–28

Mardi Gras, New Orleans, Louisiana, from February 13

South by Southwest, Austin, Texas, March 8-16

Ultra Music Festival, Miami, Florida, March 22–24

Coachella Music Festival, Coachella Valley Reserve, California, April 12–21

JazzFest, New Orleans, Louisiana, April 25–May 5

BottleRock, Napa Valley, California, May 24–26

Rose Festival, Portland, Oregon, May 24–June 8

Pride Month, especially San Diego, Seattle, Portland, Miami and San Francisco, last two weeks of June

Comic-Con, San Diego, California, July 25–28

Burning Man Festival, Black Rock Desert, Nevada, August 25-September 2

Austin City Limits Music Festival, October 6-8 and 13-15

Austin Food & Wine Festival, November 2-3

Florida Seafood Festival, Apalachicola, Florida, November 2-3

SPORTS

Wintersköl, Aspen, Colorado, January 11–14

Daytona 500, Daytona Beach, Florida, February 18

NFL Superbowl LVIII, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada, February 11

Masters Golf, Augusta National Golf Club, Georgia, April 11-14

Boston Marathon, Boston, Massachusetts, April 15

Kentucky Derby, Churchill Downs, Louisville, Kentucky, May 4

PGA Championship, Valhalla Golf Club, Louisville, Kentucky, May 16-19

Indy 500, Indianapolis Speedway, May 26

T20 Cricket World Cup, USA and West Indies, June 4-30

US Golf Open, Pinehurst, North Carolina, June 13-16

Copa America football, across USA, June 20-July 14

Stanley Cup ice hockey finals TBC

NBA basketball finals TBC from June 6

Sturgis Motor Rally, Sturgis, South Dakota, August 2–11

US Open tennis, Flushing Meadows, New York, August 26-September 8

Solheim Cup, Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Gainesville, Virginia, September 10-15, and because it’s close by, President’s Cup, Royal Montreal Golf Club, September 27-29

Chicago Marathon, Chicago TBA

Major League Baseball World Series, TBA

New York City Marathon, New York City, November 3