TV host John Oliver has ripped into some of New Zealand's most beloved birds.

TV host John Oliver has ripped into some of New Zealand's most beloved birds.

TV host John Oliver has ripped into some of Aotearoa’s most beloved birds, dubbing the kiwi a ‘rat carrying a toothpick’, despite assuring fans that he “loves” New Zealand.

The presenter made headlines last week after he campaigned for the pūteketeke to win Bird of the Century in what he hoped would be the “the biggest landslide in the history of the competition”.

Oliver appeared on several shows and even put up billboards across the globe to promote his cause, citing, “After all, this is what democracy is all about: America interfering in foreign elections.”

However, not everyone is thrilled with the TV personality’s involvement in the competition.

Last week, Vote Kiwi campaigner Erin Reilly told Newshub that Oliver’s campaign was a case of a “B-grade American celeb” interfering in New Zealand’s affairs and concluded by saying that she thinks he “doesn’t like birds”.

“Now I’m insulted,” Oliver responded. “Not because of the B-grade American celebrity part, that’s honestly generous, how dare you say I don’t like birds. I love them, I just don’t like your one.”

John Oliver appears on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon dressed as a pūteketeke for New Zealand's Bird of the Century contest. Photo / via video

Oliver appeared on the latest episode of his show Last Week Tonight to address people’s criticism of his passionate campaign for the pūteketeke.

In response to the online backlash, Oliver slammed the pūteketeke’s competitors, saying the kiwi looked like “Donkey Kong’s hairy testicle” and a “rat carrying a toothpick”.

He then fired shots at the kererū, which he dubbed a “pigeon in a tanktop”.

However, despite accidentally mixing up New Zealand and Australia while on Jimmy Fallon’s show last week, Oliver insisted Aotearoa is the “most fascinating country on earth” and that he “f*****g loves” New Zealand.

“New Zealand you’re so good at not just talking shit but taking it with remarkable good humour,” he shared.

To drive his point, he recounted when former finance minister Steven Joyce was hit with a dildo at Waitangi in 2016 and the Laser Kiwi flag.

Steven Joyce was hit in the face with a dildo at Waitangi in 2016.

“You’re an endless well of joy, honestly I’d talk about you every week if it weren’t for all the other crazy shit going on in the world. I would rename this show New Zealand Tonight with John Oliver and it would be an immediate improvement,” he said.

The comedian concluded by admitting that “all your birds are great”.

“It would be an honour to lose to any of them. .. but we’re not going to lose, are we?

“We’re going to win, and we’re going to win by a lot.”

Voting for the Bird of the Century competition closed on Sunday. The winner was set to be revealed on Monday but Forest and Bird announced last week it would be delayed until Wednesday due to “unprecedented voting volume”.