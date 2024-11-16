Home / New Zealand

Grandad's tragic and 'unnecessary' death after driver's licence suspended

David Fisher
By
Senior writer·NZ Herald·
24 mins to read
  • Doug Domigan was an Air Force veteran who served in Vietnam and died suddenly aged 86.
  • His last words focused on his driver’s licence being suspended after a minor accident.
  • Questions are now being asked of the police alert to NZTA that cost Domigan his licence.

WARNING: This article discusses suicide and may be upsetting to some readers.

“I just cannot imagine life unable to drive.”

Those were among the last words Doug Domigan wrote. Aged 86, the Vietnam veteran and grandfather arranged on a coffee table his car keys and a letter from the NZ Transport Agency suspending his driver’s licence.

And then, surrounded by photographs of his family in his Whangārei home, he left this world.

When son Grant Domigan recovered one of his

