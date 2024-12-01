Safeswim water quality models predict that levels of Faecal Indicator Bacteria breach national guidelines for swimming.

It advises people against swimming in contaminated water.

Despite these advisories, the five beaches south of Takapuna, including Narrow Neck, Cheltenham, and St Leonards Beach are all safe to swim.

A large swath of Auckland's beaches have been labelled unsafe to swim because of faecal contamination.

Inner harbour beaches Herne Bay, Home Bay, Judges Bay, and Te Tinana have all been black-flagged by wastewater overflow.

“Overflows are more common in wet weather, but they can happen in dry weather if pipes are blocked or damaged,” Safe Swim said.

“Wastewater overflows occur when wastewater (sewage) spills out from gully traps, manholes, engineered overflow points or pump stations. It then flows into backyards or waterways and the sea.”

Mission Bay Beach had red warning notices on Safe Swim website after prolonged rain in the Auckland region. Photo / Alex Robertson

People swim at Mission Bay Beach despite red warning notices on Safe Swim website after prolonged rain. Photo / Alex Robertson

Only St Heliers, Ōkahu Bay, Ōrākei, Basin Masefield Beach and Point England have been labelled safe to swim, while the rest have been red-flagged.

In East Auckland, Safeswim has labelled Eastern Beach, Farm Cove and Cockle Bay as safe to swim.

New Zealand is forecast to shrug off the rainy start to summer with temperatures set to increase across the country in the coming week.

MetService forecaster Surprise Mhnongo told the Herald that despite the rainy start to summer in Auckland this weekend, temperatures could reach the low 20s or early 30s in most places across the country by Tuesday - especially the eastern parts of the North and South Islands.

“We’re expecting those temperatures to persist until the end of the week,” he said.

“After that, there will be a bit of cooling. Not as major, but there will be a bit of cooling.

Mhnongo said Auckland could reach 25C by tomorrow and Tuesday, and slowly slide down to 22C by Friday.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.