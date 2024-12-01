Water quality website Safeswim has red-flagged 30 Waitematā Harbour beaches, meaning swimming is not advised, and black-flagged a further four inner harbour beaches warning not to swim there at all.
From Ōrewa to Takapuna Beach on Auckland’s North Shore, Safe Swim has labelled all but three beaches as unsafe, including the popular Long Bay, Browns Bay, Mairangi Bay, Milford Beach and Takapuna Beach.
“Wastewater overflows occur when wastewater (sewage) spills out from gully traps, manholes, engineered overflow points or pump stations. It then flows into backyards or waterways and the sea.”
Only St Heliers, Ōkahu Bay, Ōrākei, Basin Masefield Beach and Point England have been labelled safe to swim, while the rest have been red-flagged.
In East Auckland, Safeswim has labelled Eastern Beach, Farm Cove and Cockle Bay as safe to swim.
New Zealand is forecast to shrug off the rainy start to summer with temperatures set to increase across the country in the coming week.
MetService forecaster Surprise Mhnongo told the Herald that despite the rainy start to summer in Auckland this weekend, temperatures could reach the low 20s or early 30s in most places across the country by Tuesday - especially the eastern parts of the North and South Islands.
“We’re expecting those temperatures to persist until the end of the week,” he said.
“After that, there will be a bit of cooling. Not as major, but there will be a bit of cooling.
Mhnongo said Auckland could reach 25C by tomorrow and Tuesday, and slowly slide down to 22C by Friday.
