An activist holds a sign during the protests outside of the US Supreme Court in Washington. Photo / Mariam Zuhaib, AP

Slapstick tragedy

National MP Simon O'Connor, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Labour MP Meka Whaitiri are the Three Stooges of our own political abortion Grand-Guignol.

Simon O'Connor plays the hubristic, petty politician who strides about in gumboots where angels fear to tread. He trumpeted the US outcome with bizarre unawareness of the controversy and pain and anger of many. His rambling apology since has only increased the effect.

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta was vehemently against the US Supreme Court decision, questioning on Twitter; "how can this happen?" Only two years ago, she voted against decriminalising abortion

It happened because laws are managed by politicians and personalities, often usurping the outcomes and essence of justice itself. Mahuta is a perfect example.

Then there is the stooge who wants to play a ball in each court and loses both games. That vaudeville act goes to Labour MP Meka Whaitiri, who both voted against decriminalisation of abortion in our country in 2020, yet publicly supports it is a woman's choice. She put this confusing mix down to cultural sensitivities, yet uses the incredibly insensitive, judgemental descriptor of "the practice of aborting children".

What a shameful show - can we get a refund?

Russell Hoban, Ponsonby.

Western decline

Your correspondent G. N. Kendall (NZ Herald, June 27) ably described a number of events taking place in the world, which appear to be under-reported by Western media.

I was only vaguely aware of such organisations as BRICS and the work being done by China and Russia to establish an alternative (to Swift) interbank messaging system. It appears like we are looking at a giant chessboard where, slowly but surely, key pieces are being put into place that will eventually checkmate the collective West.

Kendall did not mention the likelihood that militarily the West is now probably also inferior to this bloc of nations. Which is another reason for the West not being able to call the shots as before. Many scholars of civilisation have coined this century the "Asian century". Are we now seeing its unfolding, and how does New Zealand align itself in the scheme of things? Many will not care, as long as they can continue to experience the distractions of sport, social media, celebrity culture, and game shows. A pity.

Tyrrell Harris, Waiuku.

Quarter acre

This Government has planned anti-nature, high-rise, high-density urban development in our major cities when research is emerging that dwellings without backyards are detrimental to children's health, often leading to obesity.

Sydney's experience shows this results in only the wealthiest who are able to afford a detached house with a backyard in contrast to the working class who are forced to live like sardines renting high-rise apartments or high-density housing.

This exacerbates a clearly defined tiered society of the rich, the not-so-rich and a cavernous gap to the poor which make up nearly half of New Zealand's population, one of the widest gaps in all OECD countries.

Is that the New Zealand we would wish on future generations? This anti-nature anti-Kiwi dream of home ownership must be stopped at all costs, either by protest or a vote of no confidence in this Government.

Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.

Muldoon hindsight

The item in Sideswipe (NZ Herald, June 28) about Muldoon being a communist is not far from the truth.

For all his faults, and there were plenty, Muldoon was committed to the idea of New Zealand being a property-owing democracy. The right-wing of the National Party celebrated when he died because of his opposition to their free-market ideology. Muldoon would be rolling in his grave if he could but see how New Zealand has changed since then. Paupers in their own country indeed.

William O'Donnell, Sandringham.

Health inaction

Today's article (NZ Herald, June 28) highlighting the District Health Boards' warning 12 months ago of an impending hospital code red is an appalling indictment on the current Government.

The fact that the Health Minister has still not settled the nurses' pay which now extends back to 2018 is only making matters worse.

This is a shocking state of affairs and needs to be remedied without further delay.

Kiwis are becoming thoroughly fed up with this intransigence and lack of action.

William Black, Remuera.

Despicable attacks

The continuing attacks by Russia, killing innocent Ukrainians, decimating their country, and looting their grain are despicable.

Sanctions have failed; supplying weapons has not been able to counter deadly Russian missile strikes and carpet bombing of towns in the east.

New Zealand has made a solid, initial contribution but much more will be needed as the war shows no sign of an end. It is time for Nato to intervene and give Ukraine military support. Russia needs to be totally isolated now. Countries trading with Russia must feel the chill. Why are India and South Africa at the G7 given their stance on Russia? We must reduce our trade dependency on China for her support of Moscow. The Russian ambassador must be sent home and ours recalled. The West can no longer turn a blind eye to this war.

Steve Lincoln, Botany Downs.

Armed resistance

Laurie Ross (NZ Herald, June 28) calls for peace to reign, a laudable plea and one that would resonate with most civilised people.

However, neither Ukraine nor Nato had taken any action that justified Putin's military invasion. US assistance to Ukraine was predictable and necessary.

Appeasement never stops a dictator. Putin's grossly aggressive actions in Ukraine bode ill for other countries in Europe if he continues and wins the war he started.

The measures Ross advocates to bring about peace are fanciful and unrealistic.

Above all is the threat of nuclear war. Chillingly, Putin has already played that card. Nato and the US in particular hope that the Ukraine conflict can be ended by conventional means. Let us hope and pray that this is possible.

In today's world, peace will not be realised with even one tyrant talking about and prepared to use overwhelming military force to achieve his political ends.

Peaceful nations must pursue peace but with the determination to resist those that do not. Resort to armed resistance is a final measure but failure to so act will only result in catastrophic consequences.

Anthony Mercer, Howick.

Muddying waters

It seems the New Zealand Taxpayers Association is using the movement against Three Waters as a means to maintain the association's own perceptions of reality. Meetings around the country are being advertised (NZ Herald, June 27) wooing New Zealanders into the belief water supplies should be kept in councils' hands.

On board are National Party stalwarts and a team of like-minded people with an agenda to lower taxes paid by workers and businesses.

We need everyone on board as we face increasing changes to weather conditions that will cause havoc around the country. People will need to be moved and looked after. Who does the association think will pay for this? Has it considered whether councils can be relied upon to not only clean up their rivers, seas, lakes, and infrastructure but create new structures to share with drought-stricken areas? Will councils share the plentiful water and some control with those that have little? Will they charge for this access?

Like the benefit cutting in 1991 by the then Finance Minister, Ruth Richardson, it will cause untold tragedy to so many people and create an even more divided country.

Emma Mackintosh, Birkenhead.

Sustain the sea

Currently, 3 per cent of the world's oceans are fully protected. In order to harvest sustainably, this needs to be increased to 30 per cent by 2030.

Consumers should insist on regulation that New Zealand's marine reserves expand to this level. Then eat only local seafood.

Supporting an industry that "mines" an otherwise sustainable resource makes us co-responsible for its extinction.

I'm only one person, but I can make a difference with how I spend my money.

Ian Swney, Morrinsville.

Cycling in sight

I am wondering if Geoff Aldwinkle (NZ Herald, June 29) is both a late riser and not a cyclist. He claims that none of the cycleways in Auckland get used. As a frequent user of cycleways including the Upper Harbour Drive, I can verify that cycleways have heavy patronage and note also that many cycleways are actually landscaped so not visible to other road users.

To avoid the vehicular traffic on the more urban routes, many cyclists get on the road before dawn. The Upper Harbour Drive cycleway enables cyclists to safely do a great circular loop using the Devonport ferry.

Alison Feeney, Remuera.

Stage left

Does Garth Falconer (NZ Herald, June 28) really advise replacing the long-neglected St James Theatre with council offices? I hope I am mistaken.

While Wellington has restored its magnificent St James Theatre, ours has long languished since 2007.

If Falconer wants to fix downtown Auckland, restoring our St James to its former magnificence as an entertainment venue will go a long way towards that.

Geoff Barlow, Remuera.

Short & sweet

On protest

Since when did holding a different perspective, a peaceful protest and an occupation on Parliament grounds become necessary to treat as similar to a dangerous terrorist threat that must be ended by police force? Chas Bennett, Paihia.

On Russia

While Europe, Britain, the USA are under constant pressure from economic refugees, there appear to be no reports of Russia having to deal with the same problem. I wonder why?Derek Paterson, Sunnyhills.

On economy

I have been searching gardening centres trying to find seeds to grow the Grant Robertson money tree with no success. Apparently, they produce an abundance of notes all year round. Neil Hatfull, Warkworth.

On Wellington

So Wellington's location may add more complexity to earthquake design. NZ can't really afford this very high-maintenance city that all New Zealanders pay for in one way or another. Andrew Montgomery, Remuera.

On National

Christopher Luxon says despite being anti-abortion (as are many National MPs), he would not change the law. Didn't John Key promise not to raise GST and then did? Reassured? Roger Laybourn, Hamilton.

On downtown

A very good article by Garth Falconer (NZH, June 28). The man is qualified, knows what he is talking about, is breath of fresh air, and a relevant perspective to Simon Wilson. Mark Evans, Oratia.

The Premium Debate

Richard Prebble: Christopher Luxon looks like a PM

When did Christopher Luxon ever announce that this was officially a party policy and that all members were therefore obliged to toe the party line? Or does he just make up "policy" on the fly? Vicki K.

I think you may be meaning Labour making up policy on the fly. The list of policies on the fly is a huge one and rushed laws through parliament under urgency. Deane S.

Let's be very clear. Simon O'Connor didn't keep his feelings around abortion private and had to post his glee at this regressive decision. It is therefore very concerning that he will push this conservatism if in power. It is equally concerning that Luxon is on record confirming he agrees with the pro-life stance that abortion is tantamount to murder. These men don't believe in the autonomy of a woman over her body and reproductive issues. New Zealand is a progressive society and it's concerning to put men at the top with these views. Let's be clear on the inflationary tax adjustments... they did almost nothing for low-income earners and have minimal benefits for middle-earners. What they do is disproportionately reward top earners. Let's also not forget abolishing the top tax bracket to reward top earners more. That's fine if that's your policy, just don't disingenuously pretend you are doing anything different to that. Jason P.

Of course, it disproportionately rewards "top earners" (which under this Government includes nurses and teachers). Are you familiar with how percentages work? Greg M.

Luxon has demonstrated great aptitude with a well-considered response and approach to an increasingly desperate Government which is trying to stir up an emotional public response against the Opposition MPs. The Government has delivered absolutely nothing to address the cost of living, housing, supply chain issues, reliance on state support and so it goes on. I hope those living in emergency accommodation take comfort in knowing where their priorities lie. Mark W.