Former US president Donald Trump speaking at a Conservative Political Action Conference in February, 2022. Photo / AP

Letter of the week: Mary Hearn, Glendowie

"Why Trump won't be indicted" (Weekend Herald, June 18), reveals the extent of America's polarisation and that guilt and justice aren't mutually inclusive.

Trump, a consummate manipulator, created a kind of warped truth out of repeated lies, and tried to destroy America's faith in its electoral system.

I too would like to see Trump held accountable for his deplorable actions but the Democrats should be focusing on the mid-term elections. Economic uncertainty and rampant inflation are resulting in many incumbent governments including the US, losing support, and the Democrats could lose both Houses of Congress in November.

There are 19-Republican led states whose legislatures have passed voting suppression rules which disadvantage minorities and lower socio-economic individuals, who historically vote Democrat.

There is also emerging evidence of political manipulation of electoral district boundaries is creating undue advantages for the Republican party.

President Joe Biden and the Democrats cannot afford to fiddle while Rome burns. Consign Trump to obscurity and one of the darker chapters in American history and don't give him what he craves; notoriety. Start strategising to retain control of Congress come November, or otherwise the remaining two years of Biden's administration will be just another exercise in lame-duck governance.

Restraining Trump

You say in your excellent editorial (Weekend Herald, June 18) that the Democratic leadership would not risk further upheaval by indicting a former president.

However, the House panel investigating the events leading up to the insurrection of January 6, 2020, is amassing more evidence daily that Trump knew exactly what was going on and was inciting that racist, violent mob, and was aiding and abetting them in their nefarious pursuits, to the nth degree.

I believe that a prison term would be counter-productive and would make a martyr of this dishonest and despicable man

In my view, a more fitting course of action would be for the US House of Representatives to rule, that Trump must never be allowed to hold any public office - not even as chair of the local school district board of supervisors.

Representative Liz Cheney, (Republican, Wyoming,) is on the public record as having said as much.

John Watkins, Greenlane.

Secrecy and silence

After the article (Weekend Herald, June 18) about Auckland Council's secret meetings regarding the Own Your Own Home scheme for the elderly, we have a deafening silence from all of the candidates.

Do they only care about Auckland city centre? Will they continue to play secret-squirrel and hide decisions made and who makes them from the people it affects?

Is there anyone out there with a bit of moral backbone who will at least acknowledge what is going on and pledge to stop this underhand way of sneaking through decisions without consultation? As the council spokesperson said: "The land they occupy is worth millions of dollars and the properties are no longer fit for purpose." It seems neither are the people, who trusted and put all their money into owning their own home, fit for the purpose of any information regarding their asset.

What about our equity? Surely the fact that we have 80 per cent equity would at least give us a share in the decision-making?

Lorraine Moon, Sandringham.

Same again, Auckland?

Bruce Cotterill's comments on the woeful inadequacies of the Auckland Council is absolutely spot on (Weekend Herald June 18).

Neither the councillors nor the bureaucrats care a jot for the costs and distress their housing intensification and anti-car policies will inflict upon families living in established suburbs. But it gets worse.

Let's not forget that National conspired with Labour behind closed doors to draft and then ram through the Housing Intensification Bill, and there is nothing separating the two parties on climate change. National's aim at the Auckland local body election will be to make sure that the next mayor is either more of the same (Efeso Collins) or a party loyalist guaranteed not to challenge the group-think (Viv Beck).

A deliberate splitting of the centre-right vote is quite possible, even if it means handing the mayoralty to Labour's Collins. The last thing the Nats want is an independent and outspoken Auckland mayor pointing out their mediocrity and timidity.

Brian O'Neill, Chatswood.

Our fault

Trevor Mallard and Phil Goff are both tarred with the same brush in that neither has performed up to expectation but as Bruce Cotterill writes (Weekend Herald, June 18), it is due largely to public apathy that they have got to where they are now. Plus you also need the cheek and gall to do it.

Now to add insult to injury, they have both been rewarded by the Government with plum overseas postings, paid for by no less than the poor apathetic taxpayer.

It's high time for a complete overhaul of the system.

Paul Beck, West Harbour.

Candour attitude

John Roughan opines (Weekend Herald, June 18) Chris Hipkins possesses the quality of candour Jacinda Ardern and Grant Robertson do not. I disagree.

I think I can explain where Roughan is coming from. He decided Dr Simon Thornley was right about the virus and other epidemiologists were dramatising the pandemic. This made Roughan suspicious of lockdowns and mandatory public health measures and looking for smoke when there was no fire.

Ardern's vivacity and heart-on-sleeve is typically feminine, if slightly wearying. But listen to her answers, and Robertson's. An impressive depth of intellect and no bull.

Roughan simply doesn't like them.

Dennis Horne, Howick.

Ukraine in mind

John Weekes reports (Weekend Herald, June 18) that Ron Marks says New Zealanders are more concerned about where they can get a decent flat white than those dying in Ukraine.

Yes, getting a decent coffee is important to get through the day but I, for one, am concerned about the Ukraine debacle.

Putin seems to think he is Darth Vader. "I am the Master, only a Master of Evil", which he has already shown in his bombing of civilians in Chechnya and Syria.

A leopard doesn't change its spots but may be defeated by one, the Leopard British tank. Putin may also be defeated by Russian mutiny.

Pauline Alexander, Waiatarua.

Targeted charity

I concur with Ron Mark's frustration (Weekend Herald, June 18).

In an endeavour to assist Ukraine outside the moribund main organisations, we have discovered World Central Kitchen, which has a 98 per cent rate of use of donations, and a $1 in $100 raised cost for administration and fundraising.

It is a very flexible organisation and is continually adapting its operations to meet current needs.

If you wish to explore other providers go to Charity Watch, but read blurbs and stats carefully.

Fiona Downes, Hobsonville.

A quick word

The Ministry of Education will be regretting that it allowed integrating schools to retain their "special character", conservative views on marriage, for example. P. Raine, Auckland Central.

Bethlehem College is to be congratulated on making a stand for decent standards for all children. All other schools should take note and do the same. R S Stratton, Te Atatu.

Just wondering how Don Brash, Hobson's Choice members, et al enjoyed Matariki. Gary Ferguson, Epsom.

It is screamingly obvious that neither China nor Russia can be trusted in their pursuit of domination. Time is running out as the so-called Western world continues to fiddle while Ukraine burns. John Norris, Whangamatā.

If you blended the best from Fred "The Needle" Allen, Grizz Wyllie, Ted Henry, and Shag Hansen, you would end up with something Razor-sharp. Glenn Forsyth, Taupō.

In contemplation of the All Blacks 2022 test series, I wish Australia would return Dave Rennie as a 501. Ian Brady, Titirangi Beach.

Shock ads will do nothing to reduce the road toll. Why? Because everyone believes "that won't happen to me". B Harrison, Kohimarama.

Simon Wilson's (WH, June 18) hopeful scenarios for the Crusaders v Blues game provided family and friends a good hearty laugh. Brent Marshall, Whangaparāoa.

Congratulations to Kiri Allen for berating the tokenistic use of te reo in government and council documents. Such tokenism is culturally insensitive to both Māori and European, and an insult to all involved. Philip Lenton, Somerville.

After reading your editorial (WH, June 18), I couldn't help wondering if the day may come when Māori feel that their language has been "taken over" by the mainstream. I feel that Māori language is becoming less "special" than it once was. C Martin, Katikati.

If the roof of an electric car was a solar panel, it could be charging the batteries for a lot of time in the average day. Ian Butchart, Whangaparāoa.

Given the narrative about the parliamentary protest being led by far-right white supremacists, recently published photographs of those wanted in connection to the occupation suggest they must be masters of disguise. M A Pollock, Mt Eden.