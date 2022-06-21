Hospitals are designed for carrying out necessary care of patients, yet many spaces are filled with visitors, onlookers and whānau. Photo / 123rf, File

Bedlam in the wards

Hospital foyers are used as playgrounds and after-school care centres, and a space to catch up with family and friends, over a meal carried in from outside in pots and boxes.

The wards - where patients are supposed to be treated, to rest and recover, and where the nursing staff are supposed to provide that treatment and ensure patients get the necessary rest - are overrun by groups of visitors, many of whom have no respect for the staff or the patient in the bed, or in the next bed.

The inevitable result is more stress on the system, chaos in the wards, and the danger that patients may not receive optimum care.

The solution is simple and is standard practice in First World hospitals. I suggest the following, all to be strictly enforced:

Restrict visiting hours to an hour in the morning and another in the evening, say 11am to 12pm and 6.30pm to 7.30pm respectively.

No more than two visitors per bed at any time; no food to be consumed in the hospital - except by patients during mealtimes; no gatherings in the foyers, corridors or ward areas; and no noise, whether by visitors or their radios or cellphones.

We, the patients and our friends and family, shouldn't blame the system when we contribute to the stress, chaos and danger of which we complain.

C G Marnewick, Bucklands Beach.

Driver education

For years, racing champion Greg Murphy has been advocating a more thorough approach to driver training but he has been largely ignored.

Another horrendous fatal accident at the weekend has brought the carnage on our roads to the fore again. Once again, Murphy is urging better driving education and awareness of road safety. He needs to be listened to.

The Government has allotted $85 million to advertising as part of the completely unrealistic goal of reducing road deaths to zero by 2030.

Shock-value videos and serious speeches will do next to nothing to lower the toll, whereas better hands-on driver education definitely has a chance.

Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.

Ask your GP

It's not often you'll hear New Zealand mentioned on "Real Time with Bill Maher", but we were in his latest show.

Apparently, we're the only country in the world besides the US that still allows pharmaceutical companies to advertise prescription drugs on TV.

Why on earth are we? And why on earth is this not being raised as an issue by any political party?

Doug Hannan, Mt Maunganui.

Smoking opposition

On behalf of dairy owners, Sunny Kaushal (NZ Herald, June 20) took a swipe at school principals, the Cancer Society, and the Government who have all voiced their concern about the rapid rise in vaping among youth and never-smokers. He even suggested some mysterious person must be funding all these different voices and presumably those parents and researchers who voice similar concerns.

His organisation's submission on the Government's world-leading proposals to reach its SmokeFree 2025 target of less than 5 per cent smoking prevalence read like a tobacco industry submission opposing every policy.

Dairy owners operate under a perverse business model whereby the more cigarettes, vapes, sugary drinks, junk food and lottery tickets they sell, the better off they are and the worse off their customers are.

So, yes, a transition to healthier neighbourhood environments will need an adjustment to that unhealthy business model, but opposition to the public health evidence, societal concerns and government regulation of harmful products will not help the dairy owners he purports to represent.

Professor Boyd Swinburn, chair, Health Coalition Aotearoa.

Conserve fuel

The rising cost of petrol has had little effect on road users from my observations. Heavy vehicles can be observed speeding along motorways, trade vehicles zipping in and out of traffic and cars racing traffic light changes. At night time the boy racers are still out screeching around the streets.

Millions of dollars could be saved by road users driving to the law of the road and becoming less aggressive drivers. Inflation does not need to be so high if drivers slowed down and used less petrol. Passing rising petrol costs on the end consumer is inevitable but it could be less painful if drivers slowed down.

Michael Irwin, Red Beach.

Licence to teach

As a teacher, and daughter of a teacher and a school inspector, I would like to say that Maire Kaire (NZ Herald, June 20) has hit it on the head with teachers supported through training via a bond scheme.

The bond was nothing because, at the end, one was a qualified teacher and could go anywhere. Travel overseas - you had your qualifications and having been bonded those wages you had earned would support you. Plus, you then had experience behind you and were wanted.

Also, all (primary at least) teachers had to do two to three years (depending on the area) of country service before getting a wage increase. They were great, friendly areas almost without exception, parents wanted their kids to succeed, so they were behind you all the way.

Other apprenticeships also worked the same way, paid as you learned and the many courses you went to meant other ideas and options as you went on.

Bring it back, and give the kids something to aspire to.

A. Woodcock, Snells Beach.

Sky pollution

I am extremely disappointed that Stardome has chosen to mark Matariki with a series of night-time laser displays (NZ Herald, June 20).

This further pollution of the night sky by laser beams is not only environmentally objectionable, and against astronomers' fight to preserve dark night skies, but against the very principles embraced by Matariki.

I am astonished Stardome's Māori advisers gave this their approval.

Roger Handford, Makaraka.

Cold start

Freezing weather can cut an EVs range by over 40 per cent.

EVs often lose 12 per cent of their range in cold weather but the loss leaps to 41 per cent with the heater on full blast.

It might pay you to check it out if you are a skier or live in the bottom half of the South Island, or Alaska.

Similarly, the health of an EV battery declines in hot temperatures such as can be sometimes experienced in Auckland and certainly in northern Australia. So if you live in any of those places, you shouldn't touch an EV with a barge pole.

In the case of Auckland on the dozen or so extreme days of heat that is 30 degrees or above, you can lose up to 12 per cent of travelling distance but, as long as you keep your EV in the garage or in the shade on those occasions, you should be okay.

Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.

Raining on parade

Downtown Barcelona is by far the most exciting city I have visited and at its centre is La Rambla.

As a recent correspondent pointed out, La Rambla is twice the width of Queen St and the building heights are low by comparison.

I would add that Barcelona has half of Auckland's rainfall and 500 more sunshine hours (+25 per cent) in an average year.

I also suspect that many of the buildings are apartment complexes rather than office towers.

While applauding a wonderful idea, transforming downtown Auckland into Barcelona is a stretch too far.

Murray Reid, Cambridge.

Boo to hecklers

The Super Rugby Pacific final at Eden Park, Auckland on Saturday night was another unfortunate example of a vocal minority demonstrating this embarrassing tradition of booing the visiting goal kicker, namely Crusaders number 10 Richie Mounga.

Such audible displays of lack of courtesy spoil the atmosphere of any rugby match – and are almost certainly being viewed on live television by millions of overseas rugby followers. Those moments diminish our collective reputation of Aotearoa New Zealand being a nation of kind hospitality (or manaakitanga) towards visitors.

Why can't we "be better" and perhaps adopt the example of Irish rugby crowds? They show courtesy by remaining virtually silent, amazingly, during any goal kick attempt. NZ Rugby may need to lead a new initiative. I am sure most New Zealanders would like to see better sportsmanship amongst our crowds at games, whether they be international fixtures or at the kids' games at local football fields.

Coincidentally, the Ireland rugby team is due here very soon for a test series against the All Blacks. Let us please begin to make a difference by showing them sporting respect and courtesy whenever their kickers line up a shot at goal. (We can still silently hope they miss, of course).

Eardley Dijkstra, Pakuranga.

Short & sweet

On roads

Safety on our roads is primarily (and literally) in the hands of our drivers in terms of competence, compliance, consideration, courtesy and above all else, concentration. The privilege of a driver's licence carries with it serious responsibilities. Lloyd McIntosh, West Harbour

Chris Chivers' letter defending New Zealand drivers (NZH, June 17) perfectly illustrates the problem. If the road toll is going to be reduced, drivers have to take responsibility, and aspire to be really good, rather than "not the worst in the world". Chris Elias, Mission Bay.

On Sideswipe

I preferred Sideswipe at the back of your newspaper in order to give me a lift after reading all the bad news. John Norris, Whangamatā.

On welfare

If you pay someone more to stay at home than they would get for working full time then there's no incentive to improve their lot in life and become financially independent. L. Mallon, Te Atatū.

On trees

The Māori New Year is the time for planting trees, that is why Arbour Day is also in June. I hope Auckland Council will stop chopping down established trees, as well as planting new ones in the middle of summer and not caring for them. June Krebs, Sunnyhills.

On EVs

With talk of electric vehicles attracting road user charges, vehicles are normally charged relative to their weight and EVs average 340kg more than a comparable petrol vehicle.

This initiative will go down like Mallard receiving a knighthood. Dave Miller, Matua.

The Premium Debate

Auckland apartment building with zero car parks

I'd happily live in that 45sq m apartment - it's bigger and nicer than what I live in now, but not remotely affordable as a single person. And I definitely couldn't afford a carpark as well - maybe that's something to do with why they have trouble renting them. Helen H.

Welcome to Planet Earth, li'l old New Zealand. There is a thriving market for just such rentals in most large, thriving countries on our planet. Alexander M.

I lived in London and Edinburgh for 13 years and not once did I need to own a car. I hired one to see the countryside. A number of adult friends hadn't even got their driver's licences as they didn't need to. Living in Melbourne, I could have easily done the same. With grocery deliveries as the only weighty issue, living in the inner city... you don't need a car. Tracey R.

I guess you are not disabled and don't have friends who are either? Patrick F.

Why isn't the apartment suitable for disabled people? Does it lack an elevator or does it not have wide enough entryways? Or is this more about the lack of parking? I know a few disabled people who can't drive (partially sighted, medical reasons, etc) and they typically benefit from no-car apartments because they are cheaper and they don't need an empty car park. Added to that these are typically close to public transport which works really well for them. Joe M.

For intensification to succeed it requires a mix of housing to attract families, not just transient singles and couples who will move on after a few years. Even if you don't have a surfboard you still require space and storage for other things like coats, bikes, linen etc.

I lived in Germany in an apartment with two small children. It had three bedrooms and a balcony and all the conveniences of a small house. It also had a cellar room for each flat where people could store bikes and skis etc. We should model ourselves on successful European apartment living. Anna S.