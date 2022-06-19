The Nix, a new apartment block in Grey Lynn. Photo / Dean Purcell

Auckland apartment developer Ockham Residential has opened its 14th Auckland apartment block, sold to an investment business as permanent rentals from $590/week to $825/week.

Like some other Ockham blocks, the 32-unit Nix has no single car parks.

Ockham co-founder Mark Todd joined Resident Properties' director Greg Reidy to open the New York-inspired six-level industrial-style red brick at 6 Nixon St opposite Giltrap premises on Great North Rd, a block from Karangahape Rd.

"It's not a problem having no car parks," said Reidy.

None were needed because it was so close to CBD, new City Rail Link and on major bus routes, he said.

"We found it hard to lease car parks in The Ed," he said of $65/week being asked for each space. "There's a genuine shift. Out of 12 one-bedroom apartments, only three [renters] took up car parks."

Resident, partly owned by commercial builder Haydn & Rollett, bought The Nix as second rental block after The Ed, 34 Edwin St, Mt Eden.

Mark Todd with Greg Reidy at The Nix today. Photo / Dean Purcell

Resident aims to have three blocks of rental apartments worth around $210m soon. In the third move, it plans a new apartment block near the CBD built by Reidy & Co and Haydn & Rollett.

Inside The Nix, a top-floor level-six residents' lounge has been created with kitchen, dining area, lounge and L-shaped deck, facing north.

On the same floor is a one-bedroom 53sq m penthouse with a 50sq m L-shaped deck for $825/week. Beside that is a 45sq m unit where the double bedroom is behind glass walls.

Todd became emotional when he thanked all those involved in substantial projects like The Nix: "It's a big deal going out to buy a building halfway finished," he said referring to Resident's purchase.

"I'm proud to hand the building over to Resident Properties. When I think about the people working at Ockham, I'm so proud of what we are doing. This was a shitty little block and it should not have been, just one block from K Rd," Todd told more than 60 guests at the opening on Friday morning.

A 45sq m apartment in The Nex, renting for $740/week. Photo / Dean Purcell.

"This building is changing the narrative. We do reimagine and reshape our city. This building has made this area more human, and residential and reinforces investment in the CRL and Ponsonby Rd," Todd said.

He then referred to the seven other new developments Ockham has under way or planned, with hundreds of new apartments.

Five of the seven are under construction.

The seven are:

• The Greenhouse, 101 units, Ponsonby, due to be finished later next year;

• 155-unit The Feynman, Grey Lynn, due to be finished in early 2025;

• 201-unit Maanaki, Onehunga, due to be finished next year;

• 39-unit Aalto, Morningside, estimated to be done by 2024;

• 117-unit Aroha, Avondale, due to be completed next year;

• 14-unit Koa Flats, Meadowbank, finished early next year and sold out;

• 32-unit Star Newton, sold out.

The sixth or penthouse floor at The Nix, 6 Nixon St. Photo / Dean Purcell

The 14 completed Ockham buildings are:

1. The Ockham Building, 25 apartments, Kingsland;

2. Wilkinson House (see below)

3. The Wamaka Buildings, Wilkinson Rd, Ellerslie, 18 apartments;

4. The Isaac, 75 apartments, Grey Lynn;

5. The Turing, 27 apartments, Grey Lynn;

6. Station R, 37 apartments, Mt Eden;

7. Hypatia, 61 apartments, Newmarket;

8. Daisy, 33 apartments, Mt Eden;

9. Bernoulli Gardens, 120 apartments, Hobsonville;

10. Set Buildings, 72 apartments, Avondale;

11. Tuatahi, 119 apartments, Mt Albert;

12. Modal, 32 apartments, Mt Albert;

13. Kōkihi, 95 apartments, Waterview;

14. The Nix, 32 apartments, Grey Lynn.

Ockham is also working with Marutūāhu Partnership, developing 541 affordable new units in four blocks, worth $300 million-plus and many KiwiBuild properties.

Last winter, the partnership opened the 95-unit Kōkihi off Waterview's Great North Rd.

Housing Minister Megan Woods said Kōkihi was delivered ahead of schedule and an example of how to do great development.

"Exemplary developments" from the partnership completed were the already-opened Tuatahi in Mt Albert and now Kōkihi, "instantly recognisable with their brick facades and motifs and the next two will be equally impressive", she said of the under-construction Aroha at 1817 Great North Rd, Avondale and Manaaki at 9 Jordan Ave, Onehunga.

"We've taken seven houses and created 95 new apartments. There are 95 new apartments on land where seven houses once stood and it's 10km from the CBD, on cycleways, bus routes," Woods said emphasising the new uses of Auckland land with intensive housing models.