Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Covid-19 test requirements scrapped at last, Paula Bennett, Misuse of public space

2 minutes to read
Photo / Michael Craig

Photo / Michael Craig

NZ Herald

Test requirements scrapped at last
I see the Government is scrapping its overseas returnee Covid-testing requirements. This is a step in the right direction, albeit rather reactive (again). I recently returned from India on a business