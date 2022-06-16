Next week is the first meeting of the parties of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. Photo / Korea News Service via AP, File

Nuclear nullification

The threat of annihilation from nuclear war has been an abiding curse now for nearly three generations. Miraculously, next week, June 21-23, is the first meeting of the parties of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

This event is a major step in eliminating this threat from this earth. This Treaty also represents a major achievement for New Zealand in its leadership role in negotiating this treaty in 2017, along with 122 other nations.

This treaty was pursued against the interests of nearly all our traditional partners: the so-called "civilised" or developed world. These countries had adopted, and still hold to, the abominable belief that their security depended on their ability to destroy civilisation, as well as the rest of the world. New Zealand's light of independence shone brightly at that moment.

For these reasons it is vital that our public is well informed of the progress of this treaty as it seeks the universal prohibition of nuclear weapons. It is especially important to young people so they can look forward to a world without the curse of this threat of annihilation.

Gray Southon, Tauranga.

No winners

I am unsure if Allen Pukepuke (NZ Herald, June 15) is annoyed at the Government's stance regarding funerals attendance or the loss of business due to their decisions.

I am absolutely sure that if all and sundry, Māori included, were allowed to attend funerals at will, there would have been many more deaths than we have had.

That would have given Allen Pukepuke more business - and another reason to blame the Government for not restricting funerals and allowing all of those extra deaths.

The Government can't win either way with this one

J McCormick, Gisborne.

Broadcast lesson

Back in the day, Willie Jackson was a shock jock on Radio Live and was taken off the air because of the way in which he ridiculed a victim who was raped by the so-called "Roast Busters".

Now he is in a position of power in the Government, and able to make changes; let's hope the leopard has changed his spots.

Glennys Adams, Oneroa.

Transaction texts

Hardly a day goes without we read about someone being scammed when an unauthorised person gets access to their bank or credit card account.

When I had an account with a South African Bank (First National Bank) and a credit card linked to that account, the bank sent me an automated text message in real-time every time a transaction was recorded on my account. I would still be waiting for a receipt from a vendor when my cellphone would beep and the text message would be there, with details of the transaction, including the vendor's name and the amount debited from my account.

Why aren't New Zealand banks implementing a similar system? Surely South African banks are no cleverer than ours. Or is it the case that they simply care more for their customers?

If a person receives a text message the first time their account is hacked and an unauthorised transaction debited to their account, they would be spared a good deal of grief and the bank would suffer a smaller loss.

A little bit of vigilance can spare a great deal of sorrow.

C G Marnewick, Bucklands Beach.

Please hold

I am sure I am not alone in being frustrated by the impenetrable barriers corporates put up between themselves and their customers. Service providers, utilities, banks, and large retail companies are all the same.

The message is powerful: we don't want to talk to you, and hope you get lost in our Byzantine website with blind alleys instead of open doors - use Facebook or WhatsApp.

One approaches live chat with low expectations. Occasionally it is adequate, often less so, and one has no idea if the chatbot is a computer or a person.

Finding a telephone number on a website is difficult enough. If you do manage to make the call, the first message is about monitoring for staff training. Who believes that? The subtext is about speaking civilly to a staff member, in the event you finally get through. Normally, polite individuals are tested by lengthy waits on the telephone, all the while being reminded that the corporate values their call, and staff are experiencing unexpected demand.

How about hiring more staff? How to bring about change to this entrenched, self-serving structure? Are you listening out there, corporate New Zealand?

Margaret Malan, Greenlane.

Still waters

Many seem to think the Government is about to steal our water assets. The party in power, whichever forms the government at any time, is not the "owner" of the country's assets but merely administers or oversees them.

The assets are owned by the public of New Zealand, whether ratepayers or residents. The government cannot steal them – they are already publicly owned. Only administration changes.

In Auckland's case, a previous National /Act Government amalgamated several councils to become the unpopular Super City – "super" meaning large, not best.

The arrangement divested many elected councils' responsibilities to unelected council-controlled organisations, giving the administration of water assets to Watercare, over which ratepayers have no control, and which acts like a private company raising charges at will but cannot be voted out.

The arrangement has not remedied having sewage on beaches whenever it rains.

Whether or not Three Waters will solve the problems, the idea of the government "stealing" already publicly owned assets is false. The assets are not going anywhere. They will remain in public ownership and, maybe, the country can rely on clean drinking water.

P. Belsham, Mt Albert.

Gang answers

Tuhoe "Bruno" Isaac was once head of the Mongrel Mob. Quite a few years ago, he "escaped" from this and now lives a normal life. He wrote his biography "True Red". In it, he records some of the horrendous acts he is responsible for. Plus, how he changed from one culture to another.

Adele Keefe escaped the gang she was involved with by putting her children in a car and driving. She did not know where to. But she did know who and what from. She finished up driving from Hawke's Bay to Nelson. She has now developed a programme that trains other wāhine away from gangs into an entirely different culture. Many are ex-prisoners.

If our politicians are serious about getting New Zealand free of gangs, perhaps they can start by talking to these two, plus others who have escaped.

Brian Taylor, Lynfield.

Wacky races

I disagree with Rod Lyons (NZ Herald, June 13), and Anthony Williams from NSW, that New Zealand drivers are among the worst in the world.

If you want to see high-speed tailgating, try taking a taxi from Bangkok to Pattaya. Hong Kong drivers don't speed so much, due to traffic density, but have perfected the skill of queue jumping by going down any empty lane. The speeds on German autobahns are legendary. The scariest experiences I had were on the UK motorways. If I drove at less than 115km/h (the speed limit) anywhere other than the slowest lane I was hooted at, or saw the radiator grille of a huge lorry in my mirror. Queues of cars close tailgating, at over 150km/h, in the fast lane is common. Returning to New Zealand, where some nice, sane taxi driver does only 100km/h up SH1 is quite a relief. I know the accident rate here is high. But I think the reasons are more to do with Gary Hollis' (NZ Herald, June 13) suggestions about rural road standards, drink, drugs, mobile use, and tiredness. Although, I agree with both correspondents that more enforcement, and higher penalties, would help.

Chris Chivers, Waiake.

Urban squeeze

I see the usual platitudinous waffle coming from mayoral candidates (NZ Herald, June 15). Not a single mention of Auckland's two greatest impending disasters: Transport via Michael Wood's metro light rail project, including the harbour crossing; and the piece-by-piece destruction of the quality of suburban life as property developers mow down nature reserves, replacing them with high-density high-rises in what amounts to six to eight to a section, like sardines in a can without space to park a car.

About as far removed from any quality of life for families destined to live in them as it gets.

One wonders, why bother voting when it's clear as the light of day that whoever gets in will take their orders from the Beehive, which doesn't give two hoots about what happens in Auckland as long as it's not in their backyard.

I, for one, will be voting none of the above. Auckland needs its own federal government - a return to satellite cities, that is what is needed.

Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.

Heard mentality

Chris Lorigan (NZ Herald, June 14) implores us to show some compassion toward Amber Heard. I concur. However, he does not address what the reasons may be for the attacks on Heard.

In recent years, the well-established legal principle of " innocent until proved guilty" has seemingly become optional, particularly in cases of domestic and sexual violence. Understandable, perhaps, where evidence is not readily available but not acceptable to those who believe "the law is the law". If a lesser standard of proof is deemed desirable, that will require legislation.

Depp v Heard brought this skewed view of the law into focus. Before making accusations of this nature, it is necessary to have adequate evidence to justify your views. As It proved, she did not.

There will be many other reasons for the disrespect shown to Heard, most without foundation. In fact, ironically, many of those responsible may be promulgating "guilty unless proven innocent".

John Billing, New Plymouth.

Penalty warranted

As a retired soccer referee, I find most soccer players and spectators are ignorant of the term "intentional foul".

Obviously, the match officials in the New Zealand-Costa Rica game deemed it was intentional, and a foul was given for Matt Garbett holding on to the thigh of the Costa Rican defender.

Tiong Ang, Mt Roskill.

Short & sweet

On football

Now the All Whites know what the Warriors have had to put up with for over 20 years. Bruce Tubb, Devonport.

On columnists

Matt Heath and Rod Emmerson are the jewels in the NZ Herald crown. Jack Watson, Pukekohe.

On recession

The Covid financial free-fall begins. How big will the train wreck be? John Ford, Taradale.

On food

Rising food prices are a good reason to eat less. Sixty per cent of New Zealanders are overweight or obese - 1kg of fat equals two days of energy. Paul Henson, Taupō.

On Cabinet

The Minister of Education is now also the Minister of Police. I didn't know that discipline in schools had got that bad. Nick Hamilton, Remuera.

No need for the PM to do any more cabinet reshuffles. The whole country will do it for her at election time next year. Michael Walker, Blockhouse Bay.

The Premium Debate

Pre-departure tests gone by Monday

This decision needed to be made six weeks ago, at the minimum. Alas, haste is not one of the many things we get from this Government. We need foreign currency by way of tourism spending in here, pronto. It was easy for the PM to gallivant to Singapore, Japan, and the US, declaring "NZ is open". The problem with that was it just was not true. Projecting an image that we are open when the consideration as to how this should have been in place on a practical level only indicates, yet again, that spin and noise is not delivery. Tony M.

And like that, the NZ Government finally woke up. Mark C.

... after much prodding by the aviation and tourism industries and the National and Act parties. Gary W.

Pre-departure testing has been unnecessary for quite some time. Once Covid entered the community it was time to assess the impact (uncontrollable), therefore look overseas (Australia) to assess the impact of relaxed restrictions. Realise the loosened restrictions had little if any impact on numbers so pivot and follow suit. It's easy for politicians to act with "an abundance of caution". However, they are not affected by these decisions. Their pay hits their bank account every month, without fail. Robert M.

Yahoo. And now get rid of the cumbersome travel declaration please. Susan M.