Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Miscarriages of justice, American democracy, conscience votes, and special character zones

9 minutes to read
Alan Hall spent years in prison for a murder he says he did not commit. Photo / Greg Bowker, File

Alan Hall spent years in prison for a murder he says he did not commit. Photo / Greg Bowker, File

NZ Herald

Abhorrent injustices
The examples that Jarrod Gilbert highlights (NZ Herald, June 27) are crimes against innocent people, made even more heinous because those perpetrating them are in positions of power, upholding a system that should

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.