As inflation bites, our cash pile provides less. Photo / Supplied, File

Inflation lesson

Whilst it is accepted that this is a worldwide problem, we should review whether the steps we took by printing money and lowering interest rates were executed at the right level.

The problem is that whilst stimulating the economy, printing more money than the goods available pushes up prices. That coupled with low-interest rates meant households overspent and many are now in dire straits.

We are not unique in this dilemma and probably followed the lead of other countries who are now in the same rut.

The question is, are we going to learn from this ongoing problem and perhaps modify or come up with a new approach?

Reg Dempster, Albany.

Weigh off

I have also lived alongside the Manukau Harbour and agree with your correspondents about its unsuitability for a port.

Instead of spending millions on a "study" why don't they simply ask the residents and spend the millions on something useful like paying nurses what they're worth?

Anne Martin, Helensville.

Never float

Does anyone in Government read the letters in the Herald? Niall Robertson and Marilyn Cure said it all – to even consider a port in the Manukau Harbour is sheer madness and to spend $200 million on a feasibility study is profligate when nurses are leaving this country in droves because they are paid so poorly.

I don't care if the sums come from different budgets, that's a technicality that means nothing to most people.

What we see is $200 million thrown into the shredder on a pointless ridiculous study at a time when so many are struggling on the brink of poverty.

Susan Grimsdell, Auckland Central.

Wilson willing

Simon Wilson's article on fixing the CBD (NZ Herald, May 24) was inspired and so positive. It is a relief to read his good ideas.

Instead of old dinosaurs complaining about the Budget and full of made-up woe, please can we have more positive articles by people with modern, positive ideas rather than the present old-fashioned gloom and doom?

In comparison with so much of the world we are doing well, not perfect, but trying hard to make our little country even better.

Frankie Letford, Hamilton.

Shop flaw

Simon Wilson's socialist vision of how Auckland CBD should be ignores several points.

Legions of the poor and disadvantaged have descended on the CBD from all corners of the country along with the tattooed remnants of Aussie gangs.

Previous city dwellers, such as imported workers, language school people, and up-market office staff, are either kept away by Jacinda Ardern's rules or running scared of the violent hell-hole these newcomers have established.

Filling apartment vacancies with state house-type tenants during Covid lockdowns have destroyed the cosmopolitan ambience of our once beautiful CBD.

Blaming the shop landlords for losing what they once had, and suggesting they offer their properties virtually rent-free to the woke freeloaders is perhaps Wilson's idea of a joke.

Trevor Elwin, Half Moon Bay.

Wealth allocation

Parmjeet Parmar's comment (NZ Herald, May 23) was just another example of the National Party's myopic economic policies.

She suggests people won't come to New Zealand because the minimum wage is too close to the median wage. So if we reduced the minimum wage to $15, then we would suddenly become more attractive to these prospective workers. Nothing about the morality of paying a living wage so that those on struggle street can start to get a fair deal, nothing about needing a Fair Pay Agreement to pay women workers the same as comparable male workers.

The basic fact is that over the last 30 years the most wealthy amongst us have massively increased their wealth and many sections of society have been left behind.

Labour was elected to try and reduce the gap, to make New Zealand a more egalitarian society once again. National has no desire to do this and will continue to attack any measures that promote a more equitable allocation of wealth.

John Lipscombe, Whangamatā.

Winds of change

I'd hardly describe inflation as the "killer issue" behind the Australian election result (Richard Prebble, NZ Herald, May 25).

Having watched many hours of the ABC election coverage, it was clear that the Morrison Government fell due to its complete disregard of and disrespect for women; its abysmal record on climate change; its failure to implement an Integrity Commission; its dog-whistling on trans issues. I could go on.

As one of the successful women Teal independents said, "the Government failed to listen to us, so we changed the Government".

Allison Kelly, Mt Eden.

Second quote

Correspondent J Godfrey (NZ Herald, May 18) elucidated the difference between the average and median New Zealand household incomes.

This shows the squeezed middle description used by National's Nicola Willis is a gross misuse of statistics.

Simon Wilson (NZ Herald, May 20) asks: "The squeezed middle: Is there a more pernicious phrase in politics?".

There is, and also more reprehensible: Christopher Luxon's "bottom-feeder" comment.

I McPherson, Birkenhead.

UN headquarters

Allen Spence (NZ Herald, May 24) suggests that the United Nations be disbanded and a new organisation be located in a Canadian city.

North America is not the best place for the United Nations or any successor international organisation to be based. It is too remote. Only 9 per cent of the world's population live within a 5000km radius of New York.

It would make much more sense to base the United Nations or successor in Singapore. The capital cities of 50 per cent of the world's population are located within 5000km of Singapore.

Peter Wilson, Highland Park.

Swiss watch

Correspondent Alan Spence (NZ Herald, May 24) has suggested that the UN, or any replacement organisation, should be relocated to a less partisan country than the US with a more equitable political establishment. He has suggested that a Canadian city would be ideal.

However, Canada is a member of Nato, and the majority of the world's countries would not agree that Canada would be neutral enough.

A better suggestion would be to move the UN, or its successor, to Switzerland which is recognised by the whole world as being non-aligned.

David Mairs, Glendowie.

Devil may care

What a waste of time and money by Waka Kotahi Transport Agency to monitor how many people drive using cell phones or not wearing seatbelts.

The images will be deleted after 48 hours.

Who thinks up this nonsense, which achieves nothing except to have idiots laughing and carrying on regardless and not taking a blind bit of notice?

Drivers should be fined heavily and if more than two fines take their phones off them. This will hopefully make people more aware of the concentration needed whilst behind the wheel to drive safely.

P. Salvador, Hobsonville.

Guy of Gisborne

David Schnauer (NZ Herald, May 24) states that, unlike Cambridge and Matamata, Gisborne is too remote for Aucklanders to move to. Ha.

I moved to Port Waikato in 1997 to get away from Auckland but 20 years later Auckland had moved into Pukekohe and all of a sudden you could not get around Pukekohe.

The nearest place I could find without Auckland traffic was "Gissy". Booking return flights to Auckland at $90 a pop, I'm able to scoot up to see friends whenever I like.

It would have cost me that much to drive up from the Port to see friends anyway and the weather is so much better in the East.

Beautiful town, full of beautiful people and beautiful beaches just a wee walk from the centre of town.

James G McCormick, Gisborne.

Short & sweet

On Tauranga

Green and Te Pāti Māori voters should be justifiably annoyed at having no candidates in Tauranga. It is a missed opportunity to showcase their latest policies in the political arena. Dave Miller, Matua.

On UN

The rules should say that if a member breaks any of its rules or invades another country unprovoked, it is automatically removed from the UN Security Council and has no say in any further matters. Warren Prouse, Papakura.

On gangs

How many more bad incidents involving gangs will it take before action is taken to completely outlaw their existence; as has been done in Western Australia? Gary Andrews, Mt Maunganui.

On youth

If voting age is lowered to 16, will the High/District Court age be lowered as well? Wendy Tighe-Umbers, Parnell.

On Queen St

Wilson seems to believe landlords of Queen St shops should open them up for free so retailers and community groups can conduct businesses in them. Perhaps he would like to offer his home for free so tourists can avoid paying for hotels. Jon Addison, Milford.

Simon Wilson is wonderful; he always offers solutions. Why is he not running for Mayor of Auckland? He would reinvigorate this city with his creative ideas. Chris Blenkinsopp, Beach Haven.

The Premium Debate

Sluggish retail points to tough times ahead

Some good points, Liam but the bill at the supermarket and gas stop just about soaks up the average weekly pay packet now so not much left for the other struggling outlets. David S.

Indeed, Grant Robertson and Jacinda Ardern believe we can spend our way out of trouble, so they have embarked on even more borrowing just to keep pace with the status quo. Therefore, they have lifted the caps to spend even more. Wait till we get to 2023. Labour and elections can only mean even more profligacy. Walter H.

You probably meant "print our way out of trouble". Gaut S.

Pertinent article. Other funds and stocks in New Zealand and offshore have had a rough ride since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Until larger issues resolve, we are heading for tighter times; and this is just the start of it. Time to start looking out for one another more. East H.

Is there any chance, courtesy of Jacinda Ardern, we can avoid anything but a world of pain and a huge recession? Mark C.

If there is a worldwide recession, is that Ardern's fault too? Garry T.