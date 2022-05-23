US Secretary of State Antony Blinken chairs a United Nations meeting on growing global food insecurity, exacerbated by Russia's war on Ukraine. Photo / John Minchillo, AP

Disband the United Nations

The United Nations, formed in 1946, is an instrument of its time and represented the geopolitical realities of the Great Powers at the end of World War II. The world today is very different.

If the United Nations is going to survive and continue to represent its original ideals it must modernise to reflect the realities of the 21st Century. There is a precedent for this. The original League of Nations was disbanded in 1946 and was succeeded by the present organisation.

Neither the General Assembly nor the Security Council is likely to vote for their own demise. The only alternative is for the principal supporters to withdraw their financial, political and moral support, thus collapsing the existing organisation and then for an international conference to be established to propose a new structure reflecting today's realities.

The humanitarian and social agencies and peace-keeping roles of the UN could continue to be funded directly during this transition period.

Any new organisation emerging should be relocated to a less partisan city than New York (and the United States) a country and city with a lower profile and more equitable political establishment would be preferable and more acceptable. A large Canadian city would be ideal.

Allan M Spence, Waiuku.

Looking back

In 1979, I went with my husband and an Australian friend, both journalists, to Bastion Pt, hoping to show our support for the Māori occupiers, under the leadership of Joe Hawke. They were trying to protect their ownership of the land. It had been revealed that the Muldoon Government had plans to build a large tourist hotel complex on the scenic grassy area overlooking the harbour, despite contention over ownership of the land.

We were unceremoniously moved away by police, who were overturning tents and sending people back to their village.

Today, I look out from my Māori-built-and-owned retirement village overlooking the large grassy area, now a reserve used a lot by the general public.

Sadly one rarely sees a Māori person there. Maybe its history is still too raw.

Pamela Russell, Ōrākei.

Birth daze

How times have changed since my children were born. A young mother not able to afford private after-care is routinely discharged within hours of giving birth at a public hospital. Left to deal with a fresh umbilical cord termination, it's little wonder those without support at home suffer mental stress and anxiety. Did Labour address this situation in the latest budget? If so, I missed it.

Consultants are still being handsomely rewarded to produce endless reports on light rail and the fixation on moving Auckland's port to the dangerous waters of the Manukau Harbour, but the increase flagged in the health budget was vague as to what would actually be achieved.

National's Nicola Willis, as a wife, mother and finance minister-hopeful, had the perfect opportunity to expose Labour's shortcomings in healthcare but instead kept chanting a mantra about relief for the squeezed middle.

I hope, in time, National will deliver policies of more substance to improve life in New Zealand than just relying on tax cuts for the rich and letting the market decide how it's spent.

Coralie van Camp, Remuera.

At the controls

We were told by Andrew Little on Q&A on Sunday that everything is under "control".

But my experience over the last two days, when trying to register a friend who caught Covid, shows it is challenging for anyone who does not have a cellphone plus happens to test positive for Covid late on Friday or the weekend.

The first challenge was that a cellphone was required so that a message confirming they had Covid could be sent back to them. The next challenge was that it was late on Friday and doctors' surgeries close at the weekend. Should they require help with food, as both family members are sick with Covid, then finding something at the weekend is not really an option.

Are we running down the health system so it makes it easier to transition to the new health Authority? Or just a system with many ideals and many plans but very little substance.

My experience told me nothing appeared to be under control.

Robin Harrison, Takapuna.

Agenda danger

George Williams' letter (NZ Herald, May 20), is correct to warn of the adverse effects of some green agendas. We can see the adverse consequences of imposing one particular green agenda currently unfolding in Sri Lanka.

There was a disastrous decision that led directly to the deepening of the economic and political crisis there. That was a total government ban on imports of synthetic fertilisers and agrochemicals. Following that ban, the Government then decreed that Sri Lankan agriculture was to use only natural, local, fertiliser. The stated aim was to become the world's first 100 per cent organic agricultural producer. This led to a huge drop in agricultural production. Perhaps the worst economic result was that Sri Lanka went from being self-sufficient in rice, to needing emergency imports of rice.

The rest of the world now has a chance to avoid what has been shown to be unworkable.

Colin Parker, Onehunga.

Acquired taste

Once our children have reached the age when we are no longer responsible for their care, testamentary freedom becomes a human right.

The Law Commission may well have the power to interfere with that but whatever it decides, it cannot alter the fact that it is abusing my human right to decide what I can do with the real and personal property that I have worked hard to acquire.

Gerald Payman, Mt Albert.

Super content

I am disgusted with the comments from some superannuitants about how we have been left out of the Budget.

Our power bill of $152 was higher than usual but, with the Winter Energy Payment of $127.28, we will pay $24.72 from our super payment on May 24.

The Winter Energy Payment, along with the $40 net increase to our superannuation on April 1, makes us better off financially for the first time in a long, long, time.

Sharon Marks, Greenhithe.

Predictions pervasive

I can't be the only one skimming over and ignoring the new media trend, especially on TV, to present long speculative items theorising on what might happen next in the situation, be it the Budget or Ukraine or whatever.

This is a plea for news media to stick to news that has actually happened, not predicting news that might happen. It's distracting, confusing, annoying, and really just an ego trip for the creator trying to show how clever they are.

Jim Carlyle, Te Atatu Peninsula.

Hapū misery

I refer to your article (NZ Herald, May 12) about Labour's deputy leader attacking the Opposition parties about privilege and misery. Davis gave an example of what happened to his hapū but did not give any date for the event.

As a person who takes a deep interest in NZ's history, I suspect he is talking about the period in the Bay of Islands when Hōne Heke cut down the flagstaff several times, sacked Russell (Kororāreka) and overall led a rebellion which resulted in poverty to the prosperous Bay of Islands area as the Governor removed the seated Government to Auckland. There were plenty of friendly Māoris who opposed Hōne Heke's rebellion but, because the British did not have sufficient troops to react, more and more Māori were joining the rebels.

When the British troops began to restore order there were battles with the usual economic consequences to both Māori and Pākehā residents. This was compounded by the point that in a civil war one cannot easily identify who among the population is the enemy.

Just look at Ukraine today and let your imagination wander as if this was happening in NZ now.

Bill Capamagian, Tauranga

Harbouring ambition

I couldn't believe my eyes when I read that the Government will spend $200 million on a study into a port in the Manukau Harbour.

Firstly, it should never be consented, on environmental grounds alone. Secondly, in these times of supply chain disruption, they should ask the shipping companies if they would be interested in using an exposed west coast port (away from all other east coast New Zealand ports) with no safe anchorage in powerful storms, a narrow entrance with a troublesome and ever-shifting sand bar and with difficult inner harbour channels to negotiate.

Also, the first of three previous reports indicated that no ship is insured if trying to enter this harbour.

I attended a NZ Herald debate in the SkyCity Theatre where members of the previous studies were present, with Transport Minister Michael Wood and Mayor Phil Goff. Goff appeared angry and fixated on the Manukau Harbour option. I felt that those arguing for the NorthPort option came out on top.

Niall Robertson, Balmoral.

Change course

The Government is wasting time and money on the study of Manukau Harbour as a potential port for Auckland. I lived in that area for many years and ships have gone aground and sunk many times.

It has had a fearsome record since the 1860s when 259 seamen died - the worst maritime disaster.

It has a treacherous entrance from the Tasman Sea, where the sand bar is constantly changing and produces waves over 5 metres or more.

It is a place where care needs to be taken and to contemplate a study as a potential port for Auckland is crazy for the Government to even consider.

It will place danger on all ships and lives that enter that area.

Marilyn Cure, Papamoa.

Subliminal code

I was amused this morning while doing the politically themed Wordsearch (NZ Herald, May 23).

I don't know if it was a deliberate subliminal message by the setter but I think the juxtaposition of Labour and Māori leaning heavily to the left, over a backward-facing National was an inspired idea.

Well done.

Jeremy Coleman, Hillpark.

Short & sweet

On Budget

So 2 million people get $350? That leaves $100,000,000 in the $800m budget for "administrators". How do I apply for that job or is it "mates-only"? Randel Case, Buckland Beach.

On building

The Government spent billions to make sure we all could get the jab. How come they can't do the same to make sure we all can get the Gib? Garry Wycherley, Awakino.

On Covid

Isn't it time to stop complaining about the Government's response to Covid? As it happens, I didn't die and therefore the response was perfect. Rex Fausett, Auckland Central.

On Hawke

Joe Hawke changed Niu Tīreni for the better. Farewell, rangatira. C.C. McDowall, Rotorua.

On driving

Gary Hollis (NZ Herald, May 23) can get by car from Mellons Bay to Auckland CBD in only 19 minutes? It takes me at least an hour in peak traffic. Please, tell me the route. Rosemary Balme, Howick.

On Swarbrick

The good thing about the Chloe Swarbrick documentary is that it will give the constituents of Auckland Central a chance to actually "see" her. Ed Porter, Herne Bay.

The Premium Debate

Economy 'headroom' to handle challenges

Liam doesn't hesitate to say here what he doesn't like about the Budget - and I'm sure there's other things he's not so keen on, just like any of us. But to read an opinion which is balanced, grounded in fact and without over-inflation or hyperbole is very refreshing. Susann S.

Yes, from a macroeconomic point of view, all appears swell, but when we actually look at the nitty-gritty, we are indeed going backwards. Despite the Treasury forecasts painting a rosier picture, inflation and the cost of living crisis are going to be with us for a while. Education is abysmal - high truancy rates and shockingly low levels of literacy. This is the future of our country and not enough is being done. Then, let's not forget about the escalating youth crime. Kids are acting out because they've lost hope and don't see any way out. A change of government is desperately needed because the current one just ain't working. Brent R.

It's very much all about confidence and trust. The problem is not the financial situation, although that is in crisis. It's the slowly awakening awareness of our social and constitutional meddling starting to be noticed by international markets. They and we rely on "trust of the trustworthy". This administration has and is proving over and over again they are untrustworthy. The financial cards have begun to topple, if we continue down this path the whole house of cards will fall. Shane M.

The economy might have headroom but I certainly don't and, from all accounts, there are many like me. Harm B.

This would have to be one of the best most balanced articles on this subject I have seen for a good while. Well done. We need more of this approach rather than sensational headlines that miss the point completely. Gordon L.