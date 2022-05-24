Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

Letters: 501s, ill-informed, landlords, climate change, Anthony Albanese, and China

11 minutes to read
An idyllic resettlement option for those deported from Australia, one writer suggests. Photo / Bevan Conley, File

NZ Herald

Fall in, 501s
For every action, there is a reaction.
Australian politicians have set in stone that even more Section 501s are to be sent back to New Zealand. And no amount of "browbeating" by Jacinda Ardern

