Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: House prices, child poverty, bank fees and Kiwi returnees

8 minutes to read

Over-extended first-home buyers will be vulnerable in the event of a market crash. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald

Housing consequences

Increases in house prices are driven by scarcity. The current dramatic increase seems to be primarily driven by highly geared speculators, funded by historically low mortgage interest rates.
We can be confident a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.