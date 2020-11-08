Letters to the editor: Economy can't save Trump

Photo / Getty Images

I am the happiest guy in New Zealand. No one is happier than me. Trump lost and the world breathed a sigh of relief. Trump was a con-man all the way. I'm sick and tired of hearing people say "oh he was good for the economy". They haven't a clue as to what they're talking about. First of all presidents don't really have that much influence or control on the economy. The US economy under Trump performed about the same as it had during the last three years under President Obama. Some areas were better under Obama and some better under Trump but nothing to shout about like Trump did that he built the world's greatest economy. Like I said Trump is a con-man and he thinks that if he says something enough times then it's true and people will believe it. Under Trump's first three years the US economy added 6.6 million jobs ... under Obama's last three years his administration added 8.1 million jobs. One area where Trump did better was the stock market, but only a very small percentage of Americans own substantial amounts of stock. Trump constantly bragged about his corporate tax cuts but they failed to trickle down to boost business spending, rather the money was used for stock buybacks which helped to pump up the stock market but did far less for the broader economy. The US budget deficit under Trump was $2.5 trillion ... under Obama's last three years it was $1.6 trillion. To sum it up under Obama's last three years the real gross domestic product grew at an average annual rate of 2.5 per cent ... in Trump's first three years the GDP grew by an annual average of 2.6 per cent. You could talk about the economy until you're blue in the face, but the reality is nothing much changed except Trump just lost and made me a happy, happy man!

John Dybvig, St Heliers.

Trump jokes gone

So sad ... no more Trump jokes. My favourite: Putin asks Trump "What does the 'J' stand for in Donald J. Trump?". Trump replies, "Genius". But the real sadness is that more than 70 million Americans still voted for a man who has been a laughing stock internationally for four years. Still, he may yet offer further entertainment, with lawsuits, possibly bankruptcy and tax evasion charges.

Ron Baker, Onehunga.

Withdrawal of cheques

The wholesale withdrawal of cheques by the banks is a cause of concern for those without access to an alternative means of making payment. Fortunately this does not upset me as, for many years, I have relied on internet and phone banking.

However I, and many others throughout NZ, have many hundreds of thousands of unused cheques in desks and cupboards on which we have paid stamp duty, collected by the banks and handed on to Inland Revenue.

Has a decision been made as to whom we need to apply for a refund? It seems unfair to load this on to the taxpayer when the decision has been made by the banks in refusing to accept cheques.

Bob Walters, Mangawhai.

Lotto tracer app

I have noted with great interest the letters from D.B. Smith and Roger Hall regarding the possibility of using spot prizes to encourage the increased use of the Covid tracer app. Brilliant!

It comes down to human nature that most people have good intentions but as the perceived threat has lessened, so complacency has crept in.

Could a spot prize of, say, $1000 a day be sourced from the New Zealand Lotteries Commission? Maybe Jan Tinetti, the new Minister of Internal Affairs, could look at this possibility. It would seem that the amount spent would be insignificant compared to the economic damage caused by a significant new community outbreak.

It's worth a try!

Sher Foley-Lovelock, Mt Eden

America great again

The Trump show has been cancelled due to poor ratings. No more un-truths, half-truths and "alternative facts". No more absence of leadership in developing a national Covid strategy, ignoring racial disharmony, climate change denial, and American isolationism. America has decided that the price was too high to be paid for worshiping at the feet of the "Donald" and blindly ignoring our country's pain and division. We can begin the process of healing and become, once again, the United States of America, which at its core reveres its diversity and inclusiveness for all people. We can exhale again after the past four days and start the process that will truly make America great again.

Mary Hearn, Glendowie.

Sanity in White House

Today is windy. Perhaps that's the world heaving a sigh of relief. The sun has again risen in America. After vilifying the media as fake and declaring the election fake, a fake president has been tossed out. A degree of sanity will return to the White House. Fewer Americans will die of the virus. More attention needs to be paid to qualities like emotional stability of those aspiring to be President. One psychopath in a century has been more than enough. The effects of this aberration will be felt for decades.

Gary Ferguson, Epsom.

NZ entry for wealthy

Badly injured overseas worker denied entry into the MIQ system. The stench of NZ bureaucratic hypocrisy is all over this story. Wealthy America's Cup spectators disguised as needing repairs allowed in, hundreds of overseas fishermen, some already infected allowed in, hundreds of film employees allowed in, wealthy personalities allowed in to self-isolate at their homes. Can you see the common denominator here? Money! Perhaps if their bank account had a few million bucks in it there would be no story. NZ does hypocrisy so well on many fronts both domestic and international.

Graham Hansen, Howick.

Housing deadweight

David McLean, Westpac CEO, correctly states (NZ Herald, November 4): "A lot of capital is tied up in housing which is a deadweight asset. NZ house prices are out of whack with incomes and consequently the highest globally, increasing inequality." Capital invested in a house provides little economic gain, yet the equivalent sum spread across productive enterprises creates jobs and tax revenues. The anomalies, banks prefer residential lending over advances to business and no capital gains tax on secondary housing, long overdue. One quarter of our total wealth is absorbed in housing and the bulk of our productive sector is sadly owned by foreign investors. Only hard work and productivity ensures economic success, not cyclical house price appreciation.

P.J.Edmondson, Tauranga.

Acting on climate change

So what changes are to come in the next three years? How is our economy going to be different from the past three years? The number of Labour MPs is the largest of any party in government in many years. So far our governments have not got much action happening on climate change. There is not much indication that we are adapting to the changes brought about by the increasing amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. Most of us are busy on everyday matters. When will New Zealanders become frightened of what the future will look like?

If our PM and Cabinet can persuade us all that we have to spend on a massive crisis basis to adapt then we can hope. The immediate spending needs to be on planting many millions of trees from Southland to Northland. There is plenty of room for trees in urban areas as well as on farmland. Using trees we will be able to earn much more from each hectare.

The transformation of the economy via tree planting needs to be discussed by all our MPs. Where will the money come from and how will it be spent to see all the right trees are planted in the right places. Is there a better way to transform our economy?

Martin Toop, Hamilton.

Sale of fireworks

I agree with Geraldine Taylor's challenge to the Government to explain why they allow the sale of fireworks. To explain how the infantile pleasure some people gain from hearing loud bangs outweighs the misery it brings to animals, the annoyance it brings to people wanting to sleep, and the damage it does to our environment.

Given that the Government is too gutless to front up voluntarily, can I ask that your newspaper chase Jacinda down and demand an explanation?

R Hunter, Kohimarama.

Submission guidelines

Letters to the editor should be sent to: Private Bag 92198, Victoria St West, Auckland CBD Email: letters@nzherald.co.nz.

Letters should not exceed 200 words and must carry the author's signature, name and residential address. Emailed letters must include a full residential address and phone number, allowing a check on bona fides. Attachments will not be accepted. Noms de plume are not accepted; names are withheld only in special circumstances at the discretion of the editor. Letters may be edited, abridged or discarded.