Letters to the editor: Cannabis, bowel cancer, High St, Boris Johnson and Joe Biden

The Salvation Army is calling for the Government to seriously explore robust decriminalisation legislation that supports health-based responses over criminal sanctions. Photo / File

Onwards with cannabis reform

The debate around the referendum on cannabis legalisation was important and helpful.

The laws around cannabis do need reform and we at the Salvation Army were strongly in favour of reform – just not the reform on offer.

The article "Helen Clark: A no vote won't deliver a cannabis-free New Zealand" (NZ Herald, October 31) helpfully discusses where we might need to go from here, assuming the no vote prevails.

The Salvation Army was disappointed the referendum offered rather stark options between legalisation or the current inadequate law. We, like Clark, are aware there will never be a cannabis-free nation and that the current law does unnecessarily criminalise some people, but we have a strong preference for decriminalisation.

We were described as vociferously opposing legalisation. We definitely didn't support the opening up to commercial forces it proposed and impact on marginalised communities we foresaw.

We were and are calling for the Government to seriously explore the development of robust decriminalisation legislation that supports health-based responses over criminal sanctions, reduction of cannabis use targets and funding addiction and other public health responses.

Let's not waste this opportunity for change – there is significant support for it.

Lt. Colonel Ian Hutson, director, Salvation Army Social Policy and Parliamentary Unit.

Warning signs

As a survivor of bowel cancer, I was deeply saddened to read the case of Catherine Edwards (NZ Herald, November 2).

Perhaps it is not as much about bowel cancer screening but GPs who fail to act on or ignore symptoms.

In my own case, the quick action of a locum GP, who read a report from a Medlab scientist, possibly saved my life.

Bruce Fletcher, Remuera.

Raised screening

Many families, of all races, have a history of bowel cancer.

It would make more sense if screening commenced at 50, where a close family member has had bowel cancer; and below 50, where a patient has symptoms with no obvious cause.

Family history should be a warning sign to medical professionals and screening should be an early consideration.

Where there is no family history, screening would continue to commence at 60 for all races, unless it becomes apparent that some develop bowel cancer at an earlier age, even where there is no family history.

I realise, that sometimes, family history is unknown.

Barry Towers, Cambridge.

Take the money

I don't blame Raveen Jaduram for taking a pay of $800,000. If the board of Watercare was stupid enough to be so generous, I would take it too.

Is this mutual back-scratching and relativity when board's remuneration is set? I suspect the governmental Remuneration Authority does that.

But still, why did the board not plan ahead for rise in demand? Or is it not its job?

If not, what is its function?

Hing Yu, Pakuranga Heights.

High and dry

As predicted in my last letter (NZ Herald, July 29, 2019) the closing of traffic has killed High St, especially now when after lockdowns we need to encourage shoppers to the city, with for a start, ease of parking and a bit of a buzz.

The year-old planters contain neglected weeds, the huge jumbo rubbish bins need to be replaced with convenient parking on both sides of the street and a few small size rubbish bins.

A plea to council and mayor: Open up our city to traffic and make it convenient to visit.

Anah Dunsheath, Antiquarian Booksellers.

Green deal

When is a coalition not a coalition? When it's between the Greens and Labour. I know it can't be coalition because James Shaw promised his bottom line was a wealth tax.

The claim this is simply an agreement is specious because the Greens have received the benefice of two ministerial positions and this surely means it is some form of a coalition no matter how the leaders of the two parties try to characterise it.

At least two Labour MPs might be disappointed they do not get ministerial positions but the Prime Minister may have pulled off a master stroke by hiving off two highly contentious portfolios and suckering the Greens into accepting these poisoned chalices in order to gain the "baubles of office".

Rod Lyons, Muriwai.

Spot prizes

Why is use of the CV19 QR code tracer application waning? Easy, it's boring.

"But it's good for you," as my long-departed Mum said of the teaspoon of cod liver oil administered daily during the winter months.

Mum, of course, always won, but the Government is backing a loser with this app.

It needn't be this way. Simply attach a daily $1000 ($5000? $10,000?) prize to use of the application.

Draw a random phone number from the list of registered users and check if it was used "'today". If not draw another number ... until you find one that has been used that day. "Today's winner of the daily Covid Tracer application $1000 prize is from the (xyz) area." Sit back and watch use of the application soar. Easy.

D B Smith, Napier.

Open and shut

Unlike humanity's experiment with global warming, which precludes a methodological control because we have only one atmosphere, comparison with Britain has "proved" New Zealand's follow-the-science elimination of SARS-CoV-2 by closed borders/early lockdowns is the least damaging response to Covid-19.

Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's open-up-early "eat out to help out" response to Covid-19 has failed. Britain is a shambles. If Brexit was ever a goer, it is now a goner.

Wishful thinking has no place on this planet.

Dennis N Horne, Howick.

Guns drawn

Steve Braunias, his review of the Bain TV drama (NZ Herald, November 2) claims that it is absurd that the police were portrayed as armed with pistols in 1994.

The police sergeant first on the scene described in court at David Bain's retrial how he and his partner "covered each other with revolvers as they moved" from room to room. And yes, they would have had torches because it was dark.

J Leighton, Devonport.

Biden her time

With the US elections upon us, allow me to make a bold prediction.

If Joe Biden wins, I give him six months in office at most. Poor old Joe doesn't seem to appear to know if it is New York or New Year at the moment and his failing memory and health will be reason for him to be declared "medically unfit to hold office".

This will obviously make way for Kamala Harris to become the first female President Of The USA.

If the above possible outcome eventuates, I wonder how Hillary Clinton will feel? She was so close, but now so far.

John Walker, Mission Bay.

Baiting terror

There is zero merit in lampooning a dead prophet.

The French are so besotted with their own intellectualism that they have no common sense.

Cartooning an extant politician can serve to send a gentle message. But, "never speak ill of the dead", is an important adage founded in ancient wisdom.

Terms and conditions apply, even to free speech.

Jim Carlyle, Te Atatū Peninsula.

Short & sweet

On fireworks

Apart from safety factors, fire hazards, a heritage not relevant to any country other than Britain, and scaring animals, fireworks create unnecessary chemical warfare on our fragile planet's thin solar-protective covering. We don't need extra toxicity to further deplete our air quality. Rob Buchanan, Kerikeri.

On Greens

Labour has been given the mandate to govern on its own. There was no need to cuddle up to the Green Party. Mohammed Yakub, Māngere East.

On economics

Letters by Phillip Tetley-Jones on GST (NZ Herald, October 31), and Tom Reynolds

(NZ Herald, November 2) on housing, are a most welcome change from the usual

voodoo-economics proposed on these issues. K. H. Peter Kammler, Warkworth.

On women

Congratulations to the Honourable Jan Tinetti in becoming the Minister for Women. Unfortunately, I couldn't find who got the portfolio of Minister for Men to congratulate that person. Kent Millar, Blockhouse Bay.

On voters

Why are NZers who live overseas long-term allowed to vote in our elections? These people have no intimate details on what is happening in NZ and should not be able to influence the election results. Jock Mac Vicar, Hauraki.

On trains

I am amazed, in this current climate of domestic tourism only, that KiwiRail would close the Northern Explorer between December 24 until January 10. Gobsmacked and disappointed. Rodger Hedley, Awatoto.

On Little

Has Andrew Little has been given a hospital pass? Peter Thomas, Hillcrest.