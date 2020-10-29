Letters: Palm oil, overheated housing market, self-isolation and livestock exports

A storkbilled kingfisher in Borneo, where deforestation is continuing apace to provide an oil which gives people heart disease. Photo / Jim Eagles, File

Gone to seed

Much of the disproportionate and excessive Covid death toll in the US is being attributed to poor health: diet-related obesity and diabetes.

There are those in US medicine that point to the obscene use of seed oils which they say severely and critically reduces the abilities of the human immune system. That the Amazon jungle, as one example, is being chopped down to plant these seed oil crops is another issue. That the multinational fast food joints and the like, float in seed oils, is yet another.

I would like to recommend this Government instigate two programmes. One, for NZ to be fully self-sufficient in olive oil by 2030 while phasing out the use of seed oils. Two, as a replacement for environmentally devastating cotton, every child be wearing NZ-produced hemp fabric by 2030 as school clothing (colours and styles optional!) This could also provide clothing for those living in poverty. Some maths whiz may even find carbon credits in the policies.

These are two positive viable objectives. However, what would I know? As a motivated boomer/businessman who has shown initiative in his life, I am well away from the thoughts of those obsessed with social dynamics.

I M Phillips, Muriwai Beach.

Property inaction

The current property boom shows how passive and detached the Government and Reserve Bank are in addressing housing affordability.

Over a decade ago, John Key incorrectly, if not arrogantly, said that there was no housing crisis. Yet the deafening silence and inaction of this Government and Reserve Bank gives implied credibility to such a view.

The Reserve Bank was quick to remove the LVR in May to stimulate the economy given Covid-19. However, it is now standing still on any move to reinstate them. Changes to monetary policy seem to be only released when pre-determined by the calendar of announcements, rather than making a change when needed. And that would be yesterday.

As for the Government, while still establishing the next administration, it has shown little interest to address housing affordability. Kiwibuild is now a synonym for failure and the timidness showed when choosing not to implement a CGT.

Prior to the 2017 election, the current Prime Minister declared that neoliberal economics has failed. Maybe the government inaction is a perverse way to let the market prove her point. But at what expense for a more equal society?

M P Boardman, Browns Bay.

Self-isolation

If we trust people convicted of crimes to self-isolate at home wearing detention bracelets.... then can we not grant law-abiding New Zealanders returning home the same privilege? It would save the country hundreds of thousands of dollars, not just in the accommodation and food costs, but also in security charges. On arriving in the country, each passenger who could prove a place of domicile, would undergo a Covid test, be fitted with the ankle security bracelet, and have a bond charged to their credit card. If the self-isolation rule is infringed then the bond is forfeited, a fine imposed and the person placed in a regular quarantine facility. Seems awfully logical, compassionate, and financially advantageous.

Julia Cameron, Ponsonby.

Cruel and stupid

There is to be another huge livestock exodus from the Port of Napier.

Cannot the Green Party now lobby against this disgusting trade of live animals? I see the powers-that-be waited until the Labour Government got back before venturing another sell-off.

The Chinese have already declined to import milk powder from us as they "have their own industry now", courtesy of our previous cattle shipments. How long before it is decide that meat from New Zealand is no longer required, because, thanks to our generous farmers, the Chinese have been able to establish markets with their usual mantra of "cheaper, cheaper, cheaper".

New Zealand could supply a world market if principle was employed; our own industry protected by allowing only lamb and beef slaughtered humanely here for export. We have the product, and therefore the conditions of sale

Is the present Government inquiring about the ethics of this "business"? Apparently, Covid preoccupied the scene before but now there is no excuse to ignore the situation - the gross cruelty and the gross stupidity.

Jean Sinclair McGoverne, Norsewood.

Mob rule

It seems to me that the Biden campaign has many similarities to a mob boss running for mayor.

There's rioting in the streets, shops are looted, businesses are burnt and citizens are terrorised by supporters of the mob boss.

Meanwhile, the mob boss declares that only he can stop the violence.

The tactic is a progression of the "protection money" racket where you pay the mob not to burn your business.

Kent Millar, Blockhouse Bay.

City leaders

Before someone inevitably writes to blame President Trump for the Philadelphia riots, let's identify the councillors of the City of Brotherly Love.

Fourteen of the 17 councillors are Democrats and 12 of the 17 are black or other minorities.

Annual salaries of Philadelphia councillors average US$132,000 (NZ$197,000) and range from US$120,000, to US$150,000 per year. These salaries are among the highest for city councillors in the US and incumbents are expected to regard their positions as full time.

Rob Harris, Dannevirke.

GST a tweak

There will be myriad excuses why GST should not be removed from particular items.

This tax is modelled on a European system which relies heavily on the status quo. Modern computing would simplify any perceived difficulties in operation.

This is New Zealand, where we have a wish for all to share in our prosperity.

What better way than allowing families to be part of the movement to reduce the ever-widening gap between rich and poor?

This would make their burden a little less and give them the opportunity to benefit from this small adjustment.

This is a hand up, not a handout

Tom Hutchinson, One Tree Pt.

Mandatory tanks

The Auckland water shortage problem seems to be with us to stay, and as a result there continues to be a run on the installation of various types of tank, many ugly, for rainwater catchment.

It is likely that global water shortage problems are not going away and over time will probably get worse.

Building codes need to be amended immediately to specify that all new housing construction must include provision of a suitable permanent catchment tank of several thousand litres, such a provision to include all areas in New Zealand, not just Auckland.

One obvious construction answer is to build the tank underground and adjoining the house, the top of the tank making the base of a deck. As part of the original construction the cost will be minimised.

Then, it should also be investigated how the catchment tank requirement can be extended to include all commercial buildings, such as offices.

Phil Hickling, Pāpāmoa Beach.

Not diminished

Dove-Myer Robinson Park is not in fact a memorial to Sir Dove-Myer Robinson as articulated by his daughter Heather Levack (NZ Herald, October 28). It was named after him as a tribute to his long and dedicated service to the people of Auckland. She also cannot claim that it is "his park". It is a public park.

A memorial to the Erebus tragedy would in no way "desecrate an existing memorial", and certainly not to her father. The name of the park would not be changed, nor would his legacy be in any way diminished by it.

The original owners of the land are in fact, Ngāti Whātua-o-Ōrākei, who have given their blessing for the new memorial and there is absolutely no suggestion that Erebus families have priority over this park as she claims.

The families have been carefully and sensitively consulted by the Ministry of Culture and Heritage and while there is no single place anywhere that everyone would agree with, the feedback from them for this memorial in this place is clearly positive - and surely this fact alone must have considerable weight when considering a suitable location? Why would it not? They have now waited patiently for 41 years for a memorial. Some have died waiting.

Hugh Morrison, Parnell.

Sorely sited

Let's hope common sense prevails, and the Waitematā Harbour is once again saved from pollution by Sir Dove-Myer Robinson and his legacy. His daughter, Heather, is quite rightly incensed that her father's legacy is at risk of being eroded by the bureaucrats from the Ministry of Culture and Heritage, who against the advice of its "experts" is determined to plonk a concrete and stainless monstrosity in one of the last remaining inner-city open green spaces.

The New Zealand public should also be incensed at the Ministry of Culture and Heritage for continuing to waste taxpayer money, having already spent $1.1 million of a total $3 million budget on purely the "design" phase.

When one of New Zealand's foremost architects, renowned globally for creating projects that inspire a sense of place, describes Sir Dove-Myer Robinson Park as "the wrong location", one would hope the Ministry would listen, and get on with giving the families a fitting memorial in an appropriate location.

Gerry Hetet, Parnell.

Short & sweet

On agents

Just to confirm the general public do know there is a real estate boom going on and we don't need to be rung all the time to see if we want to sell. Please stop calling, it is really annoying. Jock Mac Vicar, Hauraki.

On obesity

Why has it become unfashionable to mention the important contribution to outcomes of personal choices and personal responsibility when issues of equity are discussed? Cam Calder, Devonport.

On Greens

Could someone please explain why Labour, who has the mandate to govern alone, is wanting to cuddle up to the Greens for supply and demand? Did I miss something? Janet Boyle, Ōrewa.

On carbon

Hylton Le Grice (NZ Herald, October 29) is spot on - why are the taxpayers paying $1.4 billion a year to the UN Climate Accord Fund when the major polluters are not paying and are in fact adding to the "problem"? Chester Rendell, Paihia.

On Trump

Joe Biden's persona is not impressive. But even Donald Duck could out-trump Donald Trump. Jack Waters, Taupō.

On planning

Haven't the proposers of the "Let's Get Wellington Moving" transport project been to Auckland's Queen St to see what a mess their ideas could make of already workable street arrangements? Pamela Russell, Ōrākei.

On justice

Good morning Mr Watson, what you like for breakfast, today? We have Hanover porridge.

Paul Jarvis, Ōrewa.