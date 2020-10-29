Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Palm oil, overheated housing market, self-isolation and livestock exports

9 minutes to read

A storkbilled kingfisher in Borneo, where deforestation is continuing apace to provide an oil which gives people heart disease. Photo / Jim Eagles, File

NZ Herald

Gone to seed

Much of the disproportionate and excessive Covid death toll in the US is being attributed to poor health: diet-related obesity and diabetes.
There are those in US medicine that point to the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.