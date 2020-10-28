Website of the Year

New Zealand

Letters: Coalition talks, Covid spread, Chris Liddell, carbon credits and fireworks

9 minutes to read

Does Labour have more in common with National than the Greens? Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald

Common ground

Labour has been having talks with the Greens "because they have common ground". Why are they then not talking with National, with whom they have much more common ground, both politically and numerically?

