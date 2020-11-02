Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters to the editor: Bus lane fines, MPs' oath, Donald Trump and fireworks

9 minutes to read

Mind that lane, it could mean $280 going down the drain. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

NZ Herald

Life in the farce lane

I am a 71-year-old retiree who seldom drives to the city and therefore am unfamiliar with the bus lanes trap when turning left to Parnell from Khyber Pass Rd.
AT

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.