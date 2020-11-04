Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Watercare, euthanasia, harbour crossing and NZ Post

8 minutes to read

One correspondent points out Raveen Jaduram was accountable for carrying out the Watercare board's policy, not setting it. Photo / Dean Purcell

NZ Herald

Water board carries the can

Your headline "Salary for Watercare boss topped $800,000" (NZ Herald, November 3) has a somewhat unfortunate connotation.
As chief executive of Watercare, Raveen Jaduram was accountable for carrying out the board's

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.