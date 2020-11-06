Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Simon Wilson, neoliberalism, same-sex schools and Erebus memorial

8 minutes to read

When business has 'no responsibility beyond making a profit' a government must enforce regulations protecting people and environment. Photo / Getty Images

NZ Herald

Letter of the week, Laurie Ross, Glen Eden

Bravo! Simon Wilson for bravery and brilliance in "Why I'm afraid" (Weekend Herald, October 31).
On climate crisis he presents practical answers to stop importing petrol-guzzler, carbon-spewing vehicles

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.