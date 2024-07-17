Power bill mystery

My heart went out to Karina Tipene, living with her grandchildren in a cold, damp home, not using her heat pump or other appliances to save costs in winter (NZ Herald, July 16). All New Zealanders should have a warm, safe home and enough to eat.

Karina makes desperate choices to keep her electricity costs down, yet she is paying $65 a week in power bills. This equates to $260 a month, which – from asking around – is far over the average monthly bill from people who use all their appliances, in particular their heat pumps.

I suspect this is because she is on a fixed rate, automatically paid through her sickness benefit. I would like to challenge Work and Income and Karina’s power company to justify this cost. Perhaps the Herald could look further into how they select the best deal for their customers.

Diane Shepperson, The Gardens.

Cash over environment

New Zealand’s “clean, green” image is under further attack, with the Government about to approve the reprehensible “mud farming” system for cows, as well as restarting live exports, a practice just outlawed across the Tasman. What on earth is going on?

Australia has now approved the Talley’s ship, Amaltal Explorer, to plunder their waters for orange roughy. This is a fish that can live to 140 or so, but doesn’t breed until it’s 30-plus years old, making it exceptionally vulnerable to overfishing. Pretty much everywhere you look, it’s “bollocks to the environment, let’s make money”. When will we ever learn?

Ken Duffin, Papakura.

Joy missing from menu

Further to your July 15 editorial regarding the lack of customers in restaurants: people go out when they’re happy and feel like celebrating life.

Since the coalition Government got its right honourable names in power, all the joy has been sucked out of our lives.

The pride we felt as a nation positively contributing to climate change action has been scoffed at and dismantled. Every day Christopher Luxon tells us why he’s “actually” cutting more and more jobs, followed by Nicola Willis talking about “fiscal vandalism”. We are watching the country go backwards and become an embarrassment on the world stage.

Everyone is worried about job losses. Some are sprinting to the airport for a happier life, while those of us left are more inclined to stay at home eating rice. Who feels like celebrating when everything’s so negative?

Samantha Cunningham, Henderson.

Test results

It seems that your sports writer Chris Rattue and I were watching different All Blacks test matches.

I saw our national team, coaches and management putting everything they had into the two games. Despite a short preparation time, key players either retired or not available and a newly appointed coaching team, they won both games. Astute selection, great use of the bench, an obvious desire to win and they have two victories on the board to start their season.

Chris simply says he didn’t watch “real tests”. A shame for the rugby public, as of our 14 test matches this year, 10 are against the English or teams ranked lower. And so it seems we have only four “real tests” to watch.

Joe Silcock, Waihī Beach.

Numbers MIA

How strange that when interviewed on TV about the numbers of police being lost to Australia, both the minister and the commissioner stated that they had no idea how many had left. Really? If that is correct, then neither are on top of their responsibilities, but probably the truth is that the figure is embarrassing to admit publicly.

But who could blame police officers for leaving, with higher wages, better conditions and most likely a justice system that backs them, in sharp contrast to ours?

Paul Beck, West Harbour.

Pay palaver

Having just read the comparison between what the police asked for and what the Government offered in pay negotiations, what are the police quibbling about?

Reading the comments in the media, one would have thought that the police request and the Government’s offer were miles apart. Not so. It would appear that both parties are being petty.

Jock Mac Vicar, Hauraki.