Former All Blacks hooker and Dancing with the Stars winner Norm Hewitt has passed away. He was 55.

It is understood he died last night after a battle with motor neurone disease.

Growing up in Pōrangahau, southern Hawke’s Bay, Hewitt played 296 representative matches during a memorable first-class rugby career spanning 13 seasons for Hawke’s Bay, Southland and Wellington. He earned 23 caps for the All Blacks over nine seasons and was a key member of the Hurricanes in the early years of Super Rugby, missing just one match in the first five years.

Norm Hewitt models for the Charmaine Love collection at Air New Zealand Fashion Week in 2005.

After retiring from rugby, Hewitt became a public speaker and mentor to youth and was heavily involved in violence prevention programmes and advocacy and worked for the SPCA as an animal cruelty and anti-violence publicity officer in schools.

He was the season-one winner of Dancing with the Stars in 2005 alongside professional dancer Carol-Ann Hickmore.

Norm Hewitt leads the haka against Boland Invitation XV on tour to South Africa in 1996. Photo / Photosport

While an All Black, Hewitt had a famous haka standoff with England’s Richard Cockerill in 1997. The pair came face-to-face in an intense showdown before the match at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Hewitt later described the incident, which ended with pushing and shoving between the pair, and the English team standing toe to toe with the All Blacks, as an ingrained part of “rugby folklore”.

“It was like there were only two people on that field,” said Hewitt. “At one point I thought to myself ‘if I had a patu [club] I would have cut his head off’ and I was going into that place. I don’t know why... it was a big game and we were going to war and he’s my enemy, [a] kill or be killed scenario. I likened it to that and yeah, I suppose it is now part of that folklore much like when the Irish stepped over the line with Buck Shelford.”

England's Richard Cockerill famously confronts Norm Hewitt during the Haka in Manchester. Photo / Allsport

Hewitt played behind All Blacks skipper Sean Fitzpatrick which offered few test opportunities in an era where substitutes were used sparingly. He played nine tests for the All Blacks, the last being in a 40-10 win over England in 1998. Hewitt made his test debut at the 1995 Rugby World Cup, coming off the bench in a famous 43-19 pool win over Ireland which introduced Jonah Lomu to the world stage. Hewitt also started in the 145-17 thrashing of Japan but didn’t appear in the knockout games.

Hewitt also famously played on with a broken arm in Wellington’s NPC final win in 2000 was a key member of Hawke’s Bay’s famous win over the 1993 touring British and Irish Lions side.

Hewitt was also credited with publicly confronting an alcohol problem and helping others address their issues.

In 1999 he drunkenly broke into the wrong Queenstown hotel room. He later broke down in tears at a press conference and apologised.

Norm Hewitt and partner Carol-Ann Hickmore during the first season of Dancing With The Stars. Photo / Neil Mackenzie

The hotel incident proved to be a life-changing moment, forcing Hewitt to finally realise how serious his drinking problem had become.

Speaking years later at a sport and alcohol conference, Hewitt could poke fun at his public embarrassment.

”Many people come up with jokes, like ‘Don’t do a Norm’, or ‘Watch out for the window’, or ‘Norm, you can’t have many windows in your house’.”But I don’t know how many people have said: ‘Bud, I’ve been there. But I’d hate to have gone what through what you went through’.”

Former Magpies teammate Jarrod Cunningham died in 2007, also after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

His rugby career was immortalised in The Flight of the Conchords TV show starring Jemaine Clement and Bret McKenzie. Clement revealed just last month the character Murray Hewitt (played by Rhys Darby) was named after two rugby icons - Murray Mexted and Norm Hewitt.

We came up with the name Murray Hewitt by combining the names of two famous NZ rugby players: Murray Mexted and Norm Hewitt. Thereby creating the most New Zealand name possible. https://t.co/k58XmpJcbi pic.twitter.com/c4aMntM6NQ — Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) June 6, 2024