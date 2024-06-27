The public consultation process would seek feedback on what changes were necessary to the Animal Welfare Act, how to achieve high animal welfare standards throughout the export process, and how to protect New Zealand’s reputation as a responsible exporter and international trade obligations, he said.
“I understand animal welfare is a top priority for all Kiwis. It’s vital, and in fact non-negotiable, that the new standards are in place before the trade is restarted. Hearing a range of voices will help us to understand how we can best achieve this.”
Labour to reinstate ban if elected
Labour said it would reinstate the live exports ban if it was re-elected, saying the sector was on “shaky ground” and “most New Zealanders” did not want the ban overturned.
“The world is changing. Other countries like the UK and Australia have followed New Zealand’s lead and moved to ban live exports,” Labour animal welfare spokeswoman Rachel Boyack said.
“Reinstating this practice will take New Zealand backwards.”
O’Connor, who is Labour’s trade spokesman, said much of the country’s international trade relied on New Zealand maintaining good animal welfare standards.
“For example, the UK and EU Free Trade Agreements include animal welfare provisions. Restarting live exports could put these agreements and the huge benefit they bring to New Zealand at risk.”
