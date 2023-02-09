A new cruise ship terminal could be built at Bledisloe Wharf, says port boss Roger Gray. Photo / Jason Oxenham, File

Downtown re-berth

So, Auckland Council wants to tell Auckland Ports how to run its business (NZ Herald, February 8). The Auckland Council can’t even run an “emergency declaration” let alone a cruise ship terminal. To me, it sounds like a good business venture to bring thousands of cruise ship passengers right near to the end of Queen St. What a boon for the retail industry. What a boon for the local tourist travel industry. A win-win. Retail trade in Queen St has been strangled by making it impossible for locals to even consider driving a car to and from Queen St car parks. Getting from A to B is at present a total nightmare for the casual driver. Every week the “no entry” signs are shuffled and put onto another street corner, leaving the motorist totally confused and lost. Queen St was a ghost town long before Covid hit. Welcoming more cruise ships may be a way of rescuing our once-beloved Queen St and downtown shopping area. Remember the days when we used to go into the city for an evening, just to stroll down Queen St? Queue for a movie, or pop into a bar for a drink and socialise with friends? You wouldn’t do it now, would you? Bob Jessopp, Massey.

Revenue stream

I can’t really see how Auckland benefits from more port land being progressively returned for public use, when we already have a developed area from the Ferry Building to the Viaduct which appears to have become, apart from the restaurants and fish market, somewhat neglected. The viaduct used to be a vibrant area with art exhibitions, children’s playgrounds, gardens and a conference centre but all those, apart from an unused conference centre, seem to have gone. So why oh why would Auckland ratepayers want to spend money duplicating what we already have when what is being proposed by the Ports of Auckland boss (NZ Herald, February 8) surely would be a new revenue stream for Auckland, helping to fund more of what we need? Robin Harrison, Takapuna.

Lost opportunities

So our new Prime Minister acknowledges (NZ Herald, February 9) the Government has got sidetracked over the last number of years by focusing on and wasting huge amounts of money and energy on peripheral policies now being cut, whilst forgetting to attend to the basics like education, health, law and order and the economy. No wonder we have been steadily losing ground in these areas. Lucas Bonné, Unsworth Heights.

Money-go-round

Another minimum wage rise to be passed on by supermarkets, petrol stations, fast food outlets, etc, and those receiving this rise only get 67 per cent of it in hand. A nice little earner for the Government though as the tax take rises from the wages and the inflationary-powered GST. Well done, by the “caring” party of economic ignorance. Glenn J Pacey, Glendowie.

Disastrous philosophy

I find it a bit rich that Act deputy leader Brooke van Velden (NZ Herald, February 8) has criticised the Government’s civil defence response to recent storms. The whole philosophy of the Act Party is the dismantling of public services and cutting taxes and regulations. The individual going it alone. How does that square with building better defences against climate change events? Less isn’t more Ms van Velden, no matter how you dress it up. Jeff Hayward, Auckland Central.

Best-laid plans

Marsden Point Refinery was closed down with little thought to the ramifications it would have on the supply of CO2 gas in New Zealand. Now that the Todd plant in Taranaki is having problems, the chickens have come home to roost... and talking about chickens. Mike Anderson, Thames.

Chartered territory

I wonder why Christopher Luxon has mentioned charter schools several times recently in interviews about co-governance. Is he perhaps trying to woo Act supporters? At any rate, charter schools and independent schools are two of the more separatist and non-equitable institutional ideas ever. We already know that independent schools, which merrily accept money from the state, cherry-pick their students, selecting either on the basis of academic or sports ability. Many then refuse to follow the accepted norms of society, citing their independent status. Charter schools were a costly failure before and they are not the answer to anything, least of all addressing the inequities in our society. Sue Rawson, Pāpāmoa Beach.

Duly enlightened

In a recent speech (NZ Herald, February 7), David Seymour reportedly said, “the Enlightenment gave ordinary people rights and the power to challenge repressive, aristocratic regimes that treated people differently depending on the nobility of their birth and their gender.” He also said it gave “the promise of limited government that would not oppress its citizens and the promise of equal citizenship”. He failed to mention that nobody told the colonising governments in Aotearoa those were the rules. Four hundred years on from the Age of Enlightenment and 183 years after Te Tiriti was signed, ask the poor, ask women and ask our indigenous peoples if oppression and inequalities still exist. The Age of Enlightenment was just another step that increased power to the ruling class and churches, enabling them to continue to colonise indigenous nations. The least I would expect from someone who is a strong advocate for the rule of law and hard on crime, is the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth, not a skewed version of history to gain votes from redneck voters. Te Huia Bill Hamilton, Otaki

Sending hope

What a beautiful photo (NZ Herald, February 8) of the dog, so aptly named “Hope”, waiting patiently while his handler packs up their gear for their long flight to sites of the devastating earthquakes. It is heartening to see that even though many of these countries sending aid are normally at odds politically, but then they come together so swiftly in times of crisis. The rescue dogs heading that way from Britain, the US, Israel, Greece, Switzerland etc... will be hugely valuable with their heightened senses of hearing and smell, for indicating where the trapped people are located. Good luck to Hope and the others, heading out on their daunting mission. Colleen Wright, Botany Downs.

Rescue dog Hope waits for departure at Bonn Airport, in Cologne, Germany to help the victims of the severe earthquakes in Turkey. Photo / Federico Gambarini, dpa via AP

Popped balloon

Well done America. Yet again, you have indisputably proved your expertise in shooting things. Was there not even the slightest bit of irony in military advisers stating that shooting down the “weather balloon” over water created a greater possibility they could effectively exploit the wreckage, (Herald, 08/02). While the navy fossicks around off the Carolina coastline for proof of spying, America might want to remember that China is their third largest trading partner. In a schoolyard scrap over purported international espionage, it pays to know your adversary’s strength. Chinese imports to the US are $506.4 billion, whilst America exports a paltry $151.1 billion to China, and a large proportion of American manufactured goods are assembled in China. Comparatively, the US trade deficit with China alone could sink a smaller country faster than any missile would be capable of. So who exactly needs who more and could economic reality serve to soothe all the chest-thumping? Mary Hearn, Glendowie.

Shake down

While the people of Syria try to climb out from under the rubble, they can hardly afford a loaf of bread, but their president has US$2 billion tucked away and on a salary of $12,000,000 a month. A cold-hearted dictator if there ever was one. Warren Prouse, Papakura.

Short and sweet

On Labour

In one week, Chris Hipkins has moved more political detritus than in the previous five years. Wake up, National, otherwise you’re dog tucker. Graham Steenson, Whakatāne.

How much money has this Government lost on projects now stopped? How accountable will it be? Paul Mason, Rothesay Bay.

It is so refreshing to see Labour, after five long years, finally listening to the voters. They may even get a third term if they keep it up and forget their ideological dreams. Ian Doube, Rotorua.

On weather

I’m disappointed that Brian Tamaki hasn’t told us why we’re having cyclones and floods this year. Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.

On super

New Zealand Super currently costs about $18 billion a year... about half of all the taxes we pay on wages (NZH, Feb. 9) Surely, the simple solution would be to means test it. Huw Dann, Mt Eden.

On drugs

Congratulations to the NZ Police for stopping 1 per cent of drugs, every year, for the past 30 years. Gary Dudding, Onehunga.

The Premium Debate

Thomas Coughlan: Chris Hipkins’ policy bonfire

Summary of six years of Labour: Years one and two, have lots of working groups to develop policies. Year three, announce policies. Years four and five, spend hundreds of millions on consulting and fancy offices to gear up to get going on policies. Year six, announce cancellation of all policies and tell the public how great we are. Adam S.

These few modifications to Labour’s policies this year hardly constitute a “bonfire”. Also, I do not see these changes resulting in more problems being created than are eradicated. Change was most certainly required, for the good of the nation. Along with change come a few issues. Nothing that cannot be resolved with good faith and effort. Overall this is a move in the right direction. What other changes are needed is open to discussion, especially, what exactly is the Government’s take on “co-governance” in the general governance of this country? Alexander M.

When the books are opened up after the right gets into government, only then will the true cost of the current Government’s failed policies be revealed. I suggest this will be significantly more than we have been led to believe and will shock a nation. Add to this that the bonds the Government purchased are due to roll over at a significantly higher interest rate which is why a certain Finance Minister is desperately trying to claw back agency budgets. Let’s just say it’s a very busy time in the Beehive right now. Leisa M.

Five years in government, untold monies spent and now huge U-turns without even an explanation or apology for getting it all so wrong. The arrogance and lack of accountability are shocking. Marg M.

Marge, did you not listen to why some policies were dropped or deferred or the ministers asked for more information? I don’t have a blue or red eye patch, but I’m sure the PM explained the reasoning quite clearly. Tony B.



