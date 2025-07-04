Philip Polkinghorne was acquitted of his wife’s death in September - but the tradesman told the Herald the former eye surgeon is still viewed with anger by some in the neighbourhood.
“[Locals] felt sorry for his poor wife, him having sex with other women while he was still married to her and smoking meth. He just roams around Remuera walking his dog like nothing’s happened,” the man said.
Records show Polkinghorne transferred ownership to his sister Ruth Hughes in December, and a mortgage was lodged against the property the same day.
Property law expert Joanna Pidgeon, a director at Pidgeon Judd, previously said it was not uncommon for people with recognisable names, who had been subject to media scrutiny, to transfer property to spouses or relatives when they sought to sell it, intending to “de-link their name from the property — so ... their personal reputation is removed from the property”.
Polkinghorne is believed to have amassed significant legal bills after successfully defending the murder charge.
Pidgeon noted real estate agents may have duties to disclose when selling a house if there had been a murder or suicide at the property, depending on how long ago the event happened, among other considerations.
Bayleys Remuera real estate agent Gary Wallace said there has been interest in the property, but it’s still available.
The property has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, with ocean views from the second storey. The vandalised For Sale sign has been removed.
Philip Polkinghorne declined to comment.
