The tradesman, who asked not to be named, claimed he had seen Polkinghorne, 72, at the house and walking ‘Winston’, a French bulldog.

Auckland eye doctor Philip Polkinghorne with his former lover Madison Ashton. Photo / Supplied

In February the Herald reported the two-storey mansion was back on the market, having twice failed to sell since Hanna’s death at Easter 2021.

The infamous four-bedroom home now has an updated Auckland Council property valuation of $6,650,000.

At trial, jurors were shown police photos and given a video tour of the Remuera house as the Crown argued its case. The jury also visited the property.

Records show Polkinghorne transferred ownership to his sister Ruth Hughes in December, and a mortgage was lodged against the property the same day.

Philip Polkinghorne with his sister Ruth Hughes. The Remuera house was transferred into her name in December. Photo / Dean Purcell

Property law expert Joanna Pidgeon, a director at Pidgeon Judd, previously said it was not uncommon for people with recognisable names, who had been subject to media scrutiny, to transfer property to spouses or relatives when they sought to sell it, intending to “de-link their name from the property — so ... their personal reputation is removed from the property”.

Polkinghorne is believed to have amassed significant legal bills after successfully defending the murder charge.

Philip Polkinghorne is believed to have amassed significant legal bills after successfully defending the murder charge. Photo / Dean Purcell

Pidgeon noted real estate agents may have duties to disclose when selling a house if there had been a murder or suicide at the property, depending on how long ago the event happened, among other considerations.

Bayleys Remuera real estate agent Gary Wallace said there has been interest in the property, but it’s still available.

The property has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, with ocean views from the second storey. The vandalised For Sale sign has been removed.

Philip Polkinghorne declined to comment.

