“So private behind immaculately groomed hedges in manicured grounds, this magnificent 376sq m home was superbly designed with a clever floor plan for unparalleled family comfort,” a 2022 NZ Sotheby’s International real estate advertisement for the home states.
The home’s four bedrooms and a large office all open to the outdoors “and are cleverly organised across different levels in two separate wings”, the ad continues.
“Parents enjoy their own private suite of rooms in a wing connected via the office across an internal bridge.”
The home is also packed with storage space, has a “substantial library” and a beautiful outdoor room “where you can bask in the sun gazing at the panoramic city view or check out the action on Ōrākei Basin”.
There’s even “a handy wine cellar at the bottom of the stairs so you can grab a bottle on your way to the living [room]”, the ad says.
Polkinghorne and his sister took over ownership of the home when Hanna died in 2021 as her survivors.
He then listed it for sale twice, trying and failing to sell it first in 2021 and then in 2022.
When NZ Sotheby’s International took over the listing in June 2022, its advertisement proclaimed “vendor demands action”.
Sissons said the family home was unique. “The thing people like about it is the separation between the two sets of living areas with the kitchen in the middle.”
Ray White agent Gerard Charteris, who had been the selling agent before Sissons, earlier told the Herald Hanna’s death and the drugs found there hadn’t deterred buyers.
“I think there will always be some uncertainty in people’s minds, but we had good offers during the campaign,” Charteris said.
“It’s a very specialised house in a wonderful location; the master suite is amazing. The house has been blessed and deep-cleaned three times for drugs - there was substantially less than what is an acceptable level of contamination.”
However, Herald columnist Steve Braunias had a slightly different take on the Upland Rd mansion in recent articles written from the courtroom during Polkinghorne’s six-week trial.
He was among those in court - including jurors - who saw a video that showed all the rooms in the house and was also shown pictures, such as of pieces of rope and slices of bread left in the toaster.
He called it “a boring, impersonal castle decorated with a few bland landscapes, a bookshelf containing only a few bland reference books, and a massive, savagely designed, very distressing silver-framed mirror in the hallway that looked like it had come from the set of Game of Thrones”.
Yet no matter which way the home is viewed, the forensic analysis of evidence in it has played and will continue to play a key role in the trial.