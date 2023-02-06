Chris Hipkins (centre, left) and Christopher Luxon (centre, right) are welcomed with a powhiri at Waitangi. Photo / Getty Images

Reading a speech is not enough

I am very much in favour of people learning and using Māori, as it is one of New Zealand’s official languages.

Political leaders who begin their speeches with some te reo have not learnt the language. One in particular who delivered his entire speech in te reo at Waitangi showed, by his hesitancy and mispronunciation, that he understood little of what he was saying or what his speech writer had produced for him.

If politicians are genuinely interested in te reo they would take the time and effort to learn the language properly.

Maybe they could take a leaf out of many European leaders who are genuinely bilingual. Volodymyr Zelenskyy is a case in point. He is fluent in Russian and Ukrainian and his English isn’t too bad either.

Greg Cave, Sunnyvale.

Lessons to learn

British Prime Minister Macmillan was quoted as saying “events my dear boy, events” when identifying the greatest challenges to any organisation.

Auckland Council, in dealing with last month’s disastrous floods, is a case in point. Preparedness for all emergencies is the sine qua non for our public entities, it is a fundamental duty that must take precedence over all other “nice to haves”.

The public is entitled to judge their community organisations on the basis of how well it handles unexpected life threatening emergencies.

Mayor Wayne Brown is to be commended for commissioning a wide-ranging inquiry into the events of the great flood. Salutary lessons are expected to be learned as an outcome.

Larry Mitchell, Rothesay Bay.

Not a good look

It is finally a beautiful sunny day — the cruise ships are back and so are the glue sniffers in Queen St.

I am used to the beggars but seeing people lolling about on the pavement sniffing glue is not a good look for an already rather sad thoroughfare.

Helen Webber, Auckland CBD.

Back to the slog

And so, with Covid-19 now officially declared “no longer a thing”, New Zealand’s political landscape reverts to its old, unlamented, dreary two-horse slog.

In October, we shall be asked whether we wish to continue to be talked down to by virtue-signalling champagne socialists who talk a good game but deliver little but inertia, or to abandon that in favour of going back to being repeatedly kicked in the stomach by economically brain-dead neo-liberals who blame the poor for their own enslavement and consider gutting the country’s infrastructure a worthy effort if it means their Business Roundtable donors can afford a third jetski for Christmas.

Oh, and a couple of minor parties the big ones pretend to respect (for their power-securing seats) who exist mainly to gum up the works. Hooray.

Jeff Stone, New Plymouth.

Savings though tax

Frank Olsson (NZ Herald, Feb 1) asks why have compulsory school uniforms for even his 4-year-old son? He says why not make them optional?

But until that major change in school rules is done, so everyone can afford it, the average cost to kit out a student in Auckland hits $460. There is a very easy worthwhile solution. Just follow Australia and make the first $20,000 earned tax-free every year.

With husband and wife both working in most families, the cash saving would be double the tax on the first $20,000 earned.

This would easily pay for uniforms every year, even for very large families, plus also the high inflation on all household goods in 2023 needed.

Check the numbers on savings per year. It would also help cover some of the costs after the huge floods in the last week especially in Auckland and especially if you are not insured.

This tax saving will really also help everyone on a low income plus retired people on pensions. Win/win/win. Do it now please. We need it for sure.

Murray Hunter, Titirangi.

Pollution is issue

Correspondent Karl Puschmann (NZ Herald, Feb 3), in linking climate change with plastic containers, seems to be totally confused in not distinguishing between climate change and pollution.

Climate change has been happening naturally for millions of years. Earth’s temperatures have varied hot and cold over thousand-year cycles, almost uninfluenced by human kind, and as many informed scientists agree, due almost entirely to the ever changing elliptical relationship of the powerful sun dominating the lesser Earth as this spins on its ever-changing axis.

Pollution, on the other hand, due to the widespread use of plastic, other disposable products and industrial waste, is the biggest scourge of mankind, and a total tragedy for the world. It has however no relationship whatsoever to climate change in cause or effect.

We need to talk rationally about such matters. The human race can do little or nothing to alter climate change but, on the other hand, we should be energetically devoted to ridding the world of increasing and preventable pollution.

Hylton Le Grice, Remuera.

An American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo / AP

Geopolitics

It appears that P.J. Edmondson (NZ Herald, Feb 6) may be slightly unaware of the geopolitics in progress.

The US is determined to defend its hegemony, and its generals are protesting the further supply of arms to Ukraine because it reduces their own ability in the forthcoming war against China. Recently, US generals have been advising their forces to be ready for war against China in 2025 to 2027. Rand Corporation, which provides most of the official think-tank services to the US Government, advised in its most recent report a couple of weeks ago, that the US get out of Ukraine. Quote: “Prolongation of the war is not in the US interest.”

Russia, China and the US are all aware that the US cannot take on both Russia and China together but can pick them off individually. Consequently, the latter countries have taken the position “together we stand, divided we fall”. Sad maybe, but completely understandable.

In view of these recent military developments, there is a great need for open public debate in New Zealand about where we stand when war comes to the Pacific. This is not the time for knee-jerk reactions.

G.N.Kendall, Rothesay Bay.

P.J. Edmondson claims that China’s own economic future may be in jeopardy because it hasn’t condemned the actions of Vladimir Putin in supplying military aid to the regions of Eastern and Southern Ukraine that have declared their independence from Ukraine.

Ukraine now only occupies about 15 per cent of these areas so hopefully the hostilities will soon cease.

With regard to China, which is now the world’s biggest market for much of the world’s goods, it is the West that is desperate to retain its markets in China, and hopefully slow down the relative economic decline of the EU and US economies in the face of China’s emergence as one of the leading world powers of the new world order, consisting of China, Russia and India.

David Mairs, Glendowie.

Plaudits for Fonterra

With overseas markets becoming increasingly discerning about the circumstances in which the food they purchase is produced, with some having expressed shock at the plight of our bobby calves, the decision by high-profile dairy company Fonterra to order its farmers to stop killing bobby calves on their farms is to be applauded.

They believe it is important that these calves have “a useful life”.

There will be adjustments needed but some forward-thinking farmers are already saving these calves with new breeding techniques.

Sadly, it is inevitable that most farm animals will ultimately be killed for human consumption but, with this announcement, Fonterra has shown how a modern corporation can make wise business decisions within which there is evidence of consideration of the animals involved.

Judy Morley-Hall, Raumati Beach.

Mind of its own

How very odd and concerning that China claimed that the controversial, big balloon was just harmless.

Then this dirigible apparently had a mind of its own as it managed to stray and then hover over military installations, prior to finally being brought down by a missile.

Colleen Wright, Botany Downs.

Short and sweet

On insurance

What insurance companies will now touch clifftop and flood-prone properties with a barge pole? An urgent government review with answers is required. Bruce Tubb, Devonport.

On Waitangi

Another Waitangi get-together, another gaggle of politicians, most of which that cannot even keep it real with our Māori folk. How about forget the lame speeches and just have a good time together? Glenn Forsyth, Rangatira Park.

On experiments

I predict a Labour Party win in October, due to Christopher Luxton’s “little experiment” comment, highlighting how out of touch, uneducated, insensitive and thoughtless he can be. I’d say his leadership of the National Party may turn out to be the true little experiment. Chanelle McLaughlin, Ruawai.

On economics

While I agree with your correspondent Mark Lewis-Wilson’s sentiment, he reckons, “Kiwis have no idea how economics works.” Economics is not an exact science but a social one: a study of human behaviour. Figure that out and you’ve got it nailed. PK Ellwood, Beach Haven.

On weather

Perhaps it’s time to recall the letter written by a small boy to his family in Christchurch while he was visiting Auckland: “Dear Mum, it rained only twice last week. Once for three days and once for four days.” Norm Murray, Browns Bay.

The Premium Debate

Claire Trevett: Cooee Christopher Luxon — time to up that game

The next election could be decided on potentially one issue — Three Waters. If it is dead in the water Labour could win with the Greens and the Maori Party. But if it is left in any form that could be resurrected after the election, National will win along with Act. Rose T.

I am wondering whether the Nats have bungled it by getting Luxon into the leader’s job too early. I think Nicola [Willis] would do better taking Hipkins on plus secure more women’s votes than Luxon ever will. Richard M.

Labour and National have produced new leaders in the last 12 months or so. For each party, it appears to have been obvious there was only the one option. That is not good because it signals a lack of leadership depth and diversity in both major parties. Luxon has certainly arrived too early and it shows. He seems rather one dimensional and the absence of the natural charisma shown by say Key and Ardern, his only option is to table some well-designed policy of substance. The electorate can work out for itself the negatives of this government’s performance to date. What the electorate needs now instead is for National to produce a pathway in the right direction. Jess E.

Christopher Luxon should announce something we all want and which Labour could only look bad arguing against. Stiffer penalties for criminals, for example. Marcus A.

A question Mr Luxon could ask Mr Hipkins is when does his government plan on charging EVs road tax? I am sure it will be amongst the hidden agenda along with a Capital Gains Tax and other policies shelved until after the election. Trust is this government’s weak point. David S.