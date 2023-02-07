Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Kumeu/Huapai traffic, inequity, housing, Wayne Brown, and Moko Tepania

NZ Herald
12 mins to read
New housing subdivisions in Huapai, northwest Auckland, contribute to traffic congestion as the main road remains a two-lane corridor. Photo / Sylvie Whinray, File

New housing subdivisions in Huapai, northwest Auckland, contribute to traffic congestion as the main road remains a two-lane corridor. Photo / Sylvie Whinray, File

Forgotten people

The Transmission Gully project cost $1.25 billion and now serves 35,000 vehicles per day. The Waikato expressway cost $1.28 billion and serves 20,000 vehicles per day. Nothing has been spent on the two-lane

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand