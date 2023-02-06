Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Simon Wilson: Cost of living, co-governance, crime – I’ve got another election issue

Simon Wilson
By
7 mins to read
There are nearly 500 family violence callouts a day in New Zealand. Why isn't this a national emergency?

There are nearly 500 family violence callouts a day in New Zealand. Why isn't this a national emergency?

OPINION:

Here’s an election prediction: The cost of living will not be the biggest issue.

One reason is that globally, according to the International Monetary Fund, inflation is easing. The IMF reports that the economies

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics