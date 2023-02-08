Letters: A constitution, haves and have-nots, tobacco sales and Mihingarangi Forbes

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and National Party leader Chris Luxon are welcomed with a powhiri to Te Whare Runanga, Waitangi Treaty grounds. Photo / Fiona Goodall, Getty Images

Constitutionally us

Thank you, for your coverage of the Waitangi day commemorations. Our foundational document is central to our nationhood. Nevertheless, why, in 2023, do we not have a constitution? Why do we have a flag dominated by another country’s emblem? Why do we have a foreigner as our King and head of state? Discussions have occurred on what an Aotearoan constitution based on the Treaty might look like, but they have not progressed into the mainstream. I may be hopelessly politically naive, but isn’t it time we moved the pegs on work to synthesise our founding document into a constitution that clarifies, expands and sets down basic concepts and rights associated with our nationhood? The Treaty and the constitution would partner, support and sustain each other, hand in hand, like the people of our nation. It’s time to get our big-nation pants on and move forward collectively in an apolitical way. Russell Hoban, Ponsonby.

Raining opportunity

Since the big rain, there has been much talk about resilience and adaptation. Much of this is predicated on how to preserve our way of life and too much comes from the haves who have benefited so mightily. Look at some of the issues that have entangled Auckland over the years - private cars and more roads versus public transport and fewer roads, the housing interests of the haves, and the rights of the rich to do what they want regardless of the cost to the planet. There are 61 helipads on Waiheke Island - in Tokyo, there are 80. The council is semi-permanently ensnared in legal proceedings over the presumptions of the rich who demand the right to fly to their own backyard. It’s time to clarify what represents the interests of the planet and of our grandchildren. The big rain offers the opportunity for a rethink. I fear that opportunity will be lost as too many fight to save the present and its privileges. Geoff Prickett, Waikanae.

Butting out

I want to thank the NZ Herald for its “Premium Debate” columns. They display vividly the toxic nature of our social media universe, for all of us to see. The recent batch of hysteria (NZ Herald, February 6) attacks Police Minister Stuart Nash’s moves to stamp out ram-raiding of dairies by removing their right to sell cigarettes. This reveals a thoroughly objectionable and combative level of New Zealanders no one should wish to be associated with, or counted among. To continue to allow anyone to profit from cigarette sales is to enable and encourage death in our society. A good society will treat the addicted. Not continue to create and feed their addiction. Why are cigarettes still allowed to be sold at all? Freedom of choice? Really? What about the Government’s prime responsibility to protect people’s health? This is democracy at its worst. Get rid of cigarettes entirely. What on earth are we waiting for? Good on you Stuart Nash. And a Government with the guts to do good for all its citizens. More strength to all your arms. Clyde Scott, Birkenhead.

Corner stop

Sandeep Aggarwal from the dairy owners’ lobby group predicts the demise of corner dairies with the new Smokefree legislation (NZ Herald, February 7). This sounds like the false cries of the restaurant, pub and cinema owners of yesteryear. In any case, if their business model is so dependent on selling products that kill half their customers, perhaps the model needs a rethink. Boyd Swinburn, co-chair, Health Coalition Aotearoa.

Restraint, please

As a fan of Mihingarangi Forbes’ reporting substance and style, I congratulate her for calling out the “Maori women” abusers (NZ Herald, February 7). Education-wise, it’s hard not to see a connection between generations of prolonged single-sex education and the misogyny women journalists have recently called out. Can anyone who has experienced even senior co-ed still harbour such attitudes to young women after learning alongside them? As for family violence and its undoubted connection with poverty, why is it that many impoverished people do not resort to it, even under extreme provocation? Maybe it’s time we taught, as part of the curriculum, the ethics of self-restraint, alongside the arts of conflict resolution and reconciliation. As someone who taught humanities and social sciences for 20 years during the transition to abolishing corporal punishment, I often witnessed the frustration of those repeating their own violent upbringing simply because they had never learned the “Supernanny” skills of behaviour modification or behaviour change tactics. You know, the naughty chair, time-out, affirming small improvements, “challenging the behaviour, not condemning the person”. To be practised, surely self-regulation needs firstly to be taught. Steve Liddle, Napier.

Broadcaster producer and journalist, Mihingarangi Forbes.

Māori input

The Prime Minister is correct: a lot of people don’t understand co-governance as set out in the Three Waters legislation. Calling it “mahitahi” won’t help. Talk with David Parker. Co-governance rightfully belongs in the RMA reforms. Under the three interconnected bills recently introduced in Parliament by the Environment Minister, a National Māori Entity is to be established to monitor the new system’s overall effectiveness. If we are to clean up our rivers and provide safe drinking water Māori knowledge should prove invaluable. Forget the confusing Three Waters reforms and the forced takeover of billions of dollars’ worth of council water assets. I have followed this sorry saga since August 2016, attending the Havelock North hearings and making submissions to the Water Inquiry and also to the Select Committee hearings in October 2022. The current Three Waters legislation needs a complete re-think. It should not proceed without a mandate from voters. Pauline Doyle, Napier.

Unkind cuts

How much of the thousands of dollars being wasted on the terrible emergency response would save the Citizens Advice Bureaux, I wonder? I would rather pay a bit extra each year to live in a beautiful, interesting, thriving city than live in an Auckland run by Scrooge McDuck. Where everything is cut to the bone and our city becomes like a skeleton. We live here because it’s fun and beautiful and quite frankly, compared to other parts of New Zealand I think the rates are pretty good value for money. They are expensive but we get a lot for them. Why don’t you ask if we just are okay to pay more so we can have parks and decent pipes and much more planting and better thinking and put your sharp scissors away? Samantha Cunningham, Henderson.

For the win

To win the next election, I think Labour should make some bold and fast decisions. My suggestions are to cut GST on fruit and vegetables, and why not meat and dairy too? Also, put Three Waters on the back burner, or ditch it all together (pun intended). Show a willingness to go into partnership with the Greens. Chris Blenkinsopp, Beach Haven.

Day to remember

I find it incredible that some Australians are upset about King Charles ignoring Australia Day, while he sends goodwill messages to Aotearoa /NZ on Waitangi Day. I grew up in Australia, a country that couldn’t, and still can’t, wait to shed all its long-standing royal connections and becoming a republic. The debate has been going on for as long as I can remember. Celebrating the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi is a far more relevant event for the citizens of Aotearoa /NZ than Australia Day is for an increasing number of Aussies over the disenfranchised indigenous people who have suffered dreadfully over the past 250 years or so. I sent my application to DIA last April to become a citizen of this fair country. I hope it won’t take too much longer. My country of birth becomes more of an embarrassment to me as the years roll by. Jeremy Coleman, Hillpark.

Polluted debate

Correspondent Hylton Le Grice (NZ Herald, February 7) is certain that climate change and plastic pollution are issues that have nothing to do with each other, criticising Karl Puschmann for suggesting a link between the two. Le Grice contends that climate change is a natural process, occurring over the planet’s long history, and therefore is nothing to do with human-caused pollution. There has indeed been a regular fluctuation of temperature over deep time. But as scientists measuring the chemical make-up of the atmosphere over hundreds of thousands of years - via air trapped in ice cores and, further back, via fossilised seashells - will tell you, these fluctuations have been akin to a steady heartbeat and that the planet has never seen anything like the so-called “hockey-stick curve” of greenhouse gas emissions that has occurred since around 1950. These greenhouse gas emissions are all about pollution, caused by burning fossil fuels. Plastic is made from fossil fuels. We simply wouldn’t have the stuff without the massive production and consumption of fossil fuels. Also, recent discoveries reveal that as plastic breaks down it releases CO2 into the atmosphere, contributing to greenhouse gas pollution. So yes, climate change and pollution are the same issue. Paul Judge, Hamilton.

Syrian tragedy

Our sympathy and practical assistance must go to those affected by the recent earthquakes. It is sobering, however, to realise that, even if the death toll rises to 20,000, it will be but a fraction of the number of people killed in the past 12 years in Syria by the actions of their political, military, and religious leaders. John Strevens, Remuera

Short and sweet

On cartoons

With all the doom and gloom in the world, my favourite page in the Herald is this one – thanks to those clever cartoonists Daron Parton and Rod Emmerson for giving me a laugh and much food for thought every day. Yvonne Flynn, Ōrewa.

On calves

I’m pleased to hear Fonterra is requesting dairy farmers to stop killing bobby calves on their farms. More than 50 years ago, my mother would never use rennet and neither did we eat veal. Helen Hanlen, Freemans Bay.

On Auckland

Phil Goff was delighted to be interviewed by international news when Auckland was named “Most liveable city”. I wonder where we rate now? Reminds me of Ozymandias of Egypt. Keith Duggan, Browns Bay.

On shops

If dairies want a future, they should move to selling healthier products. It’s their business model that’s wrong, not the taxes on nicotine. Jeff Hayward, Auckland Central.

On Brown

What did Mayor Wayne Brown’s detractors expect: group hugs and soulful selfies? Mike Wagg, Freemans Bay.

On housing

There are many important issues around new builds, but what strikes me most about those I’ve seen in our neighbourhood over the past couple of years is that they all look so boring, if not downright ugly - not so much “designed” as simply put up. Charlie Hadfield, Glendowie.

The Premium Debate

PM Chris Hipkins on air with Mike Hosking

Mike must be holding the big question back: “You failed with vaccines, MIQ, education and police portfolios. So why should Kiwis vote for you to lead our country’s performance?” Geoff N.

I don’t think anybody doubts that we need any number of water-related pipes renovated, that’s not the issue and Hipkins well knows it. When co-governance is actually explained in its entirety to New Zealanders then we as taxpayers should have the right to decide on it. Julia K.

It is very patronising and condescending of the PM to say we only need co-governance explained to us to understand what it entails. We do understand it; that is the reason we don’t want it. Mark Y.

Hipkins has managed to send Nanaia Mahuta away to try and take the heat out of Three Waters but then he brought Willie Jackson to the front bench, which is now causing him even more grief. His rogue comments over the weekend are troublesome and obviously, he won’t be silenced, so strap in for some comical interviews. Craig M.

Isn’t it great to finally have a prime minister who’s willing to face some tough questions? Will G.

Well he faced them, Will, but didn’t really answer them. I was really interested in the non-response to IRD sending out 80,000 letters asking for cost-of-living payment back. Only 2700 replied and Hipkins was unaware. Bread and butter? Just more policy on the hoof that cost hardworking Kiwis millions. Graeme W.