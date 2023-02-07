Prime Minister Chris Hipkins speaks to media after the Waitangi Day dawn ceremony's conclusion. Photo / File

Chris Hipkins will face questions from Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking live on air this morning, nearly two years since an NZ Prime Minister appeared on his show.

The last time Hosking spoke to a Prime Minister was when Jacinda Ardern was on air in March 2021.

Live at 7.35am Prime Minister Chris Hipkins

Hipkins’ interview with Hosking comes ahead of the Cabinet meeting today to consider the first and long-awaited reprioritisations.

An announcement about at least one policy that’s set to be scrapped is expected.

Dumped policies are likely to be announced in tranches over the coming weeks, rather than all at once.

First up could be the TVNZ-RNZ merger, with Broadcasting Minister Willie Jackson reportedly not answering questions at Waitangi over the weekend, deferring comment until after today’s Cabinet meeting where it is likely to be considered.

This could mean a Cabinet decision to put the merger on ice, effectively abandoning five years of attempts to significantly reform state broadcasting.

The reprioritisation agenda is currently a Government priority, with Cabinet keen to move quickly to clear the decks and not have questions about which policies will and will not be ditched hang over the Government’s agenda.

The Government is keen not to be seen as simply U-turning on policies, but showing that it is shifting focus from one thing to something else.

Speculation has mounted over which policies are destined to be scrapped or pared back since former prime minister Jacinda Ardern announced a plan to scale back the Government’s agenda last year.

Hosking is expected to put questions to Hipkins about a Kiwi pilot who has been kidnapped by separatist fighters in Indonesia’s Papua region who are threatening to kill him.

The New Zealand national was piloting a plane carrying five passengers from Mozes Kilangin Airport in Mimika, in Central Papua, to Paro Airport in Nduga. The area is a highly militarised district with a long history of insurgency in the newly named Highland Papua province, according to The Australian.

According to Singapore-based newspaper the Straits Times the small commercial plane on fire when it landed in a remote highland area







