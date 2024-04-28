The incident happened at the NorthWest Shopping Centre, Westgate. Photo / Michael Craig

Six armed robbers wearing masks stormed a Michael Hill Jeweller store this afternoon in a West Auckland mall and used hammers to smash glass cabinets before making off with the loot.

Emergency services are responding the aggravated robbery at Westgate’s NorthWest Shopping Centre.

“Police are in attendance at a shopping centre on Fred Taylor Drive in West Auckland, after receiving reports of an aggravated robbery at the centre at 3.45pm,” a police spokesperson said.

“At this time no injuries are reported. Police are making enquiries to determine the circumstances of the incident and locate the offenders.”

A witness told the Herald a group of six mask-wearing thieves wielding hammers stormed into the Michael Hill Jewellers and began smashing cabinets.

”I just turned around and made sure my store was closed.”

The witness said a couple of other stores nearby slammed their shutter doors closed during the robbery.

Another witness said who was shopping at the mall said said a grey Subaru SUV was used the the robbers.

“Five people entered just next to us walking fast and we immediately realised they were going to rob a store because they were dressed in black from head to toe.

“We went out with my husband and called the police. A few minutes later the helicopter arrived and started flying around NorthWest and Costco.”

A third witness described the incident in a post on Facebook.

“It was over so quickly. I was in ANZ and the staff were amazing - locking everything up in seconds and keeping us informed. Hope those A holes get caught!”

