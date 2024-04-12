Ram raiders smashed their way into a Newmarket jeweller on Friday night. Video / Supplied

Employees at an Auckland jewellery store had to flee into a locked back room after thieves ram raided the shop and began smashing cabinets and stealing expensive pieces.

The incident took place in Newmarket at about 8.55pm yesterday, Detective Sergeant Joseph Niupopo said.

Staff were closing the store when a stolen Toyota Aqua reversed into the shop.

“The employees locked themselves in a back room while six offenders, whose faces were covered, began breaking cabinets and taking jewellery,” Niupopo said.

“Thankfully, nobody was injured.”

The criminals used hammers and tyre irons to smash the cabinets before driving off with a “large quantity of high-end pieces of jewellery”.





A still taken from a security camera shows the ram raiders after they broke into a Newmarket jewellery store on Friday evening.

Police located the Toyota abandoned a short distance away, with some of the stolen goods still inside.

Niupopo said forensic examinations of the scene and car will continue this morning.

“This was a distressing incident for the store staff, and we are providing them with support as we work to locate the offenders,” he said.

“The employees responded bravely and made the right decision to put their own safety first.”

A stocktake of the store will be completed to establish what has been taken.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them via 105, by phone or online at 105.police.govt.nz, using Update my report and referencing the file number 240412/0735.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 0800 555 111.