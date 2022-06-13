A New Zealand-born person being escorted onto a repatriation flight from Sydney. Photo / Australian Border Force, File

A recipe for crime

Wendy Tighe-Umbers asks (NZ Herald, June 10) who is responsible for the increase in crime, if it is not Labour.

The answer is many politicians (including Labour and National government ministers); plus, educators who have mollycoddled students for decades in line with their UN-inspired rights.

The guilty politicians are both the populist Australian Section 501 enforcers and the New Zealand politicians who have lacked the courage to block the Australians' (replication of Britain's transportation of convicts). We need law changes (despite probable UN objections) to force New Zealand passport holders who spend a lifetime in Australia (while learning their criminal practices) to apply for Australian citizenship within a defined period, before relinquishing New Zealand citizenship. The corollary to this would be that they could renew their New Zealand citizenship to return if they have a clean record.

Hugh Webb, Huntington.

Hollow denials

Emma Russell's excellent article "71 patients waiting for beds at Middlemore" (NZ Herald, June 10) is a sad indictment on the state of our health system and the Government's response.

She cites two ED doctors highlighting the nature of the crisis at Middlemore. These facts are then directly contradicted by a head-in-the-sand Health Minister who cannot acknowledge the truth.

People's lives are at stake here. How long are we to put up with this denial, obfuscation and lack of action?

William Black, Remuera.

In addition

I sympathise with Jamie Phillips (NZ Herald, June 9). Good maths teachers are very few and far between.

At Jamie's age, I, too, was in an impenetrable mathematical jungle, caused by poor teaching. At my last exam, maths was gone from my life, hooray.

Maths pops up in everyday life - keeping a bank account in credit, best buys, preparing a journey. You never know what else life has in store.

You go to school to learn and to prepare for all eventualities.

On leaving school I thought I would more likely become an astronaut than a maths teacher but even NASA has to get its sums right.

From the start, I taught myself what I then taught to my students, until, as Head of Maths in a prestigious school I was preparing the current British Prime Minister for a scholarship to Eton.

Jamie Phillips is absolutely right. The good teacher makes it fun, has infinite patience, and endeavours to get the students looking forward to their lessons.

I am no maths genius, far from it, but still to be teaching maths 20 years after the normal retiring age shows just what fun it can be.

Teaching is not a job. It is a vocation.

James Alexander, Omokoroa.

On the plus side

I so sympathise with student Jamie Phillips and his struggles with the mysteries of advanced mathematics (NZ Herald, June 9). I was luckier than Jamie - the school gave me up as hopeless at age 14 and released me from the torture.

But, hey, Jamie - you're a pretty good writer. Maybe a career in journalism?

Anne Martin, Helensville.

Laugh along

I had a really good chuckle at Mark Nixon's letter (NZ Herald, June 9) in which he extols the benefits of bureaucracy and that in his opinion, he believes it had long been run down and should be built up again. Then I realised he was totally serious.

It took me back to the brilliant TV series "Yes Minister" in which Sir Humphrey Appleby measured his achievements, not by any practical progress made or solutions implemented, but by how many bureaucratic staff he was able to employ.

It made my day.

David Hallett, Mt Maunganui.

Island support

John Tamihere's opinion piece "We can learn from China's bargaining across Pacific" (NZH June 9) shows naivety.

The most salient lesson we can learn from the Chinese "agreements" is the Hong Kong Autonomy Treaty, signed 25 years ago this month.

This Hand Over Agreement was planned to give Hong Kong the right to manage its own affairs and provide freedom of speech. Yeah, right.

To accuse our Government and the New Zealand people of treating the Fijian people (as an example) as "second-class citizens" is disingenuous.

Does he choose to ignore our very strong bond with Fiji through rugby, our support through tourism, and the fact that tens of thousands of Fijians live, work and worship freely in New Zealand?

The New Zealand Government provided F$7.72 million in direct budget support for Fiji since late March in response to the economic crisis brought by the Covid pandemic.

Budget 2020 pledged an additional NZ$55.6 million for Official Development Assistance in the Pacific, bolstering the New Zealand Aid Programme's ability to help those in need.

This does not paint a picture of us "taking them for granted", quite the contrary.

Chris Parker, Campbells Bay.

Nailed it

"So it's okay for the US, Australia, and Aotearoa to engage in free trade agreements with China but it's not okay for the Pacific and Melanesian nations?"

John Tamihere hits the nail on the head as usual.

Gary Ferguson, Epsom.

Unfair target

Simon Wilson's opinion piece (NZ Herald, June 10) castigates Councillor Newman for voting against the targeted climate change rate. Mr Newman is well aware I do not agree with him on occasions but, in this instance, I must come to his defence.

The ward he represents has a large number of low-income residents and the rateable value of the properties within his ward has risen by $300,000 to $400,000 so that our rates will not rise by 5.5 per cent but will rise by approximately 8 per cent. For some of those living alone, that may represent 10 per cent of their income.

This year, Auckland Transport has installed speed bumps at $13,000 each, 100m apart, in five streets in Manurewa. It is now threatening to cut bus services because it has overspent its budget. The Ports have just wasted $65 million.

Is this year, the time to introduce a targeted rate?

Patricia Guptill, Wattle Downs.

Class action

Schools are having staff shortages and low attendance due to Covid and other illnesses,

There does appear to be very poor adherence to mask-wearing.

I recently observed a high school bus trip on which none of the pupils or any of the three teachers wore masks (incidentally, this school went on to reduced hours the following week).

Despite the obvious difficulties in achieving compliance, it is important that schools give their best effort.

Viruses spread at school can easily put teachers and families out of action.

Also, under the Health and Safety Act, is it not necessary to equipment to mitigate risks, (e.g. masks), give training in its use, and ensure compliance?

With winter viruses, including new Covid variants on their way, it seems sensible to put full effort into mask-wearing.

David Mcmahon, Sunnyvale.

Asset grab

Sandra Coney's comment (NZ Herald, June 8) is, surprisingly, the first rebuttal of Mayor Goff's suggestion that the $127 million offered by the Government under minister Mahuta's proposed Three Waters legislation for the purchase of Auckland's water assets and infrastructure be accepted as a way to reduce the council's debt.

This is unadulterated arrogance. Not only is the amount offered by the Government an insulting pittance, compared to what the water infrastructure is worth ( a reported $11 billion), but coming from a person who has been quoted as being strongly opposed to Mahuta's Three Waters asset grab, accepting such an offer is a tacit agreement to the takeover.

To cede ownership and control of such a priceless asset, something which has been built and expanded over generations of Auckland ratepayers, is insulting to those previous and existing ratepayers and needs wide public consultation and support.

Power produces arrogance and is not acceptable.

John Hodgson, Morningside.

Needing a lift

Thank you to Brian Rudman (NZ Herald, June 10) for revealing the truth that the wonderful 79-year-old Dame Whina Cooper needed motorised assistance to walk from North Cape to Parliament.

As I am fast approaching her age, and with Auckland Transport spending millions of dollars ripping out roadside car parks for the benefit of a few cyclists, I wonder what people with mobility issues are supposed to do as vast swathes of Auckland become inaccessible to them.

The climate change need to cut emissions by replacing fossil fuels with electric or hybrid vehicles becomes senseless if we are increasingly blocked from places to drive and park them.

Coralie van Camp, Remuera.

Trigger alert

Your correspondent John Walsh writes (NZ Herald, June 10) that the hacked gun registry will provide a "shopping list" for gangs and other criminals.

On the contrary, wouldn't the criminally inclined be more likely to avoid addresses where it's known the occupant is armed?

Doug Hannan, Mt Maunganui.

Short & sweet

On Pacific

Chinese naval bases suddenly appearing under the guise of "free trade agreements" is military strategy, Mr Tamihere. Lana Te Wiata-Wright, Ohauiti.

On water

My family's three mayoral votes will go to whoever plans to flush the proposals to join one of the said Three Waters. David Pooch, Castor Bay.

On maths

Don't despair Jamie. My lack of ability with maths and French did not prevent me from being very successful in business. John Stewart, St Heliers Bay.

Students like Jamie should be encouraged to write their stories and share school experiences so that educators have a better understanding of why there is such a high level of truancy. Marie Kaire, Whangārei.

On crime

Wendy Tighe-Umbers asks, "If it isn't Labour's fault crime has got out of hand, whose fault is it?" The criminals. Dennis Horne, Howick.

On Labour

The Labour Party is sliding down the slope of excessive cultural correctness. Unfortunately, many erstwhile supporters are not equipped with cultural crampons. P. Skipworth, Auckland Central.

On nicknames

If Jennifer Lopez is JLo, Boris Johnson is Bojo and Scott Morrison is Scomo, what will Anthony Albanese be? David Harlock, Red Beach.

The Premium Debate

PM rejects National's gang patch ban

Five years of steady gang membership growth, gun violence can hardly be called "reactionary". John O.

It's beyond dumb to suggest banning gang patches and stopping gangs from congregating will somehow stop crime and end gang growth. The gangs will stay, the crime will remain, violence will continue, and everything will move underground, making it even more difficult for the cops to fight. It hasn't worked in Aussie folks... as much as dumb myths here say it has. Timothy T.

As much as I hate to admit it, the Government might be doing the right thing by getting more advice. Shame they haven't done anything a lot sooner. Andrew M.

Banning gang patches won't make a blind bit of difference! Gang patches would just be replaced by gang colours, and then what to do; ban blue and red clothing?! Cutting off their access to guns and drugs would be a better idea. Ria K.