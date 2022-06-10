Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Alan Hall, Kiwi drivers, overpopulation, Fair Pay Agreements, and Norway EVs

9 minutes to read
Alan Hall leaving the Supreme Court after his conviction for murder was quashed. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Alan Hall leaving the Supreme Court after his conviction for murder was quashed. Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald

Letter of the week: Hans B. Grueber, Wainui

Alan Hall's acquittal is a failure of the justice system alright, but not as the Supreme Court and most commentators want us to believe. This was a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.