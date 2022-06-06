A speed limit sign in Auckland CBD. Photo / Dean Purcell

Are road measures working?

It is claimed that for the last few years Auckland Transport have been focusing on reducing the road toll in Auckland. To this end some speed limits have been reduced, speed bumps have been put on both residential and main roads. What effect have these restrictions had? Has the road toll been reduced? We are paying for these restrictions to be put in and we ought to be told if they've been effective. Many new bus lanes have been put in and serious fines have been imposed for breaches. Are buses now running faster? Are they more reliable? Once again AT owes Aucklanders notice of the benefits. AT's silence implies that neither of these initiatives have had the desired results. I would love to be proved wrong.

Nick Hamilton, Remuera.

Speed limits

I wonder how many Auckland residents are aware that thousands of Auckland roads are about to have their 50 km/h speed limits reduced to 30 km/h at the end of June? This is the latest initiative of Auckland Transport to further force people out of their cars, on the pretext of road safety. However, how will this impinge on people going about their daily work schedule? Buses crawling down streets, combined with trucks, courier vans delivering parcels, and let us not forget how emergency vehicles will get from point A to point B with streets clogged with vehicles crawling along their routes.

Patricia Guptill, Wattle Downs.

About Matariki

It is timely to clear up some facts about Matariki that many people get wrong. Matariki is a star cluster not a constellation. It rises at the same time and date every year. It is the celebration that varies from year to year (according to the moon which rises at different times every year). The best time to observe it is not just before sunrise in June because it is hard to see in the twilight. The best time is in summer when it is visible all night long. Many websites and photographs display it upside down. If in doubt you can always go outside and have a look for yourself.

Tony Cooper, Mt Albert.

Drug problems

We are certain that the vast majority of Kiwis are completely dismayed at the damage that drugs such as methamphetamine and others are inflicting upon the social fabric of our society. It seems as though the police are facing a losing battle in their efforts to stamp out this insidious trade. It seems to us that the only way to put a stop to it, is to put all the resources needed, to prevent the entry of drugs into our country. Simply put — no drugs equals no addicts and no finances for our criminal gangs. It's a no-brainer. Perhaps there could be an organised blitz for a year where all the resources necessary are put into examining, dog sniffing, or whatever it takes to ensure that no drugs slip through via any of the goods or people entering our country. Some will say that such a stringent process would be extremely expensive, and disruptive to the movement of people and goods — but how disruptive are the endemic drug and crime problems that we currently have to suffer, and at what cost? Wouldn't such stringent action be worth it?

John and Barbara Maltby, Pt. Wells.

Jubilee concert

On Sunday morning I happened by accident to tune into TV One to find the jubilee concert playing. I had already missed half of the programme but fast realised that this was the concert of the century, I think any one who saw it would agree. As this programme was at 7am with virtually no promotion for it I am sure most people would have not seen it. No worries I thought a once in a lifetime programme of this quality will be replayed in prime time in the early evening. Evidently who ever makes these decisions is either an anti-monarchist or has been so long showing rubbish that they have no idea of what quality TV looks like. Monday morning just as good but started at 6am. And not repeated.

Vince West, Milford.

Ardern speech

Our Prime Minister and her team of speech writers, deserves full accolades for her Harvard presentation, which was rapturously received by the Harvard students. In fact, the reception Jacinda Adern's speech at Harvard received was, at least, on a par to that which she received, when as President of the International Union of Socialist Youth, she gave her 'Comrade' speech in Hungary.

Philip Lenton, Somerville.

Sales pitch

Doug Hannan, (Herald, June 6) praises Jacinda Ardern for her 'masterful sales pitch' on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert and believes the Americans will flock here. Wait until they discover the palaver they must go through to enter New Zealand. And if they do come they will probably notice we are still obsessed with Covid-19 and masks.

Janet Boyle, Orewa.

Covid smart

I agree with your writer Tina Nixon (Herald, June 6) about needing to take steps to avoid Covid-19. My wife and I have just been to a conference in New York. Initially, the organisers had a mandatory mask policy then changed their minds about this. We decided that we had two options — fit in by not masking where practicable and run the risk of getting Covid and thus stuck in New York for extra days, or stick out by masking up and reduce our chances of getting Covid. We chose the latter — wearing masks when not eating at the conference and when outside. Of the group of 45, about 25 got Covid within three days of the conference ending. We remained Covid-free.

Andrew Parsons, Orakei.

Berm solution

I enjoy Matt Heath's columns and the gentle reminders, in the spirit of Marcus Aurelius, on the merits of being a good citizen. I can offer a solution to the doggie do on the pristine berm problem (Herald, June 6). Have you thought about not mowing the berm and providing a habitat for insects, greater absorption of rainwater, and food for seed-eating birds? Less use of the lawnmower would mean a small reduction in carbon emissions, and also offending doggie doo could be disguised and utilised by the taller plants. In the spirit of moderation just reduced mowing might do the trick.

Wendy Pettersen, Devonport.

Living in Auckland

The May 2022 edition of the Auckland Council's ratepayers' update states that Auckland is "fast approaching two million people with another million expected in the next 30 years". With local body elections due soon, perhaps the simple question that needs to be put to all mayoral, council and local board candidates is: "Why?"

Keith Sharp, Panmure.

Spending money

Susan Grimsdell (Herald, June 6) asks why National criticises Labour for over-spending 'Government money'. Opposition parties have a duty to analyse the use of taxpayer funds. Labour is not only wasting our money by pouring it into schemes with no merit but is printing debt and handing the bill to our grandchildren.

Stewart Hawkins, St Heliers.

Panel idea

The mark of a man and woman is what they do with power. We need younger people with energy and older people with wisdom at the helm, guiding our country through turbulent times. I am puzzled at the young leaders today making huge decisions about New Zealanders' future and our lives, with no input from our (been through it before) older persons with hindsight. Perhaps a panel of 12 older persons, six men and six women with wisdom and common sense may have been helpful to Adrian Orr and Grant Robertson, before they lowered the interest rates and splashed the cash. My first two non-political appointees would be Mary Holm and Bruce Cotterill. But of course our young leaders would still make the final decisions on the way forward. The now vacuum cleaner approach by Orr, of raising interest rates, to suck cash out of the economy is to reduce inflation. And Robertson does not have enough cash to keep pumping money into the economy, all of which will have unfavourable consequences for most New Zealanders lives ahead.

Tom Reynolds, St. Heliers.

Tyre pollution

Jeff Hayward's letter (Herald, June 6) pointing out the pollution from tyres being worse than exhaust emissions made sense. Citing heavier vehicles being major culprits then overlooks the elephant in the room, being that EVs usually weigh up to 30 per cent more than their ICE counterparts.

Ray Green, Birkenhead.

Short & sweet

On supermarkets

Bravo, John Roughan for his balanced and insightful review of New Zealand's supermarket industry. Removing GST from food would be a better solution than adding more competition. Pauline Paget, Campbells Bay.

On long Covid

News of ACC accepting claims for long Covid could mean some amongst us who are actively planning to gain — just like those whose backs are well and truly recovered but manage to convince compliant medical professionals that the pain persists. Murray Reid, Cambridge.

On Birthday Honours

Should the Queen's Honours be restricted to volunteers only and not those paid to do a job? Bruce Tubb, Devonport.

On China

It seems attempts to influence our Pacific Island neighbours has become a battle between Wang of China and Wong of Australia, while New Zealand's Mahuta is content to watch from the sidelines. Philip N Rama, Auckland.

On Three Waters

Let us not throw out the Three Waters baby along with the co-governance bathwater. CC McDowall, Rotorua.

The Premium Debate

Is KiwiSaver carnage as bad as it looks?

Considering the massive profits being taken, I believe the major banks could do a little better with the returns on our TDP's, but I guess that's what happens when we are subservient to the Australian corporates. James B.

In Australia the only funds that don't charge any administration fees are Industry Funds which are are run by various unions.They are consistently, year after year the best performing funds and highest returns on your investments. William M.

I returned to NZ to do a short contract four years ago just before turning 65, and was obliged to contribute to KiwiSaver. I did not accumulate much money in it, just shy of $1000, before I got an IRD exemption. I have received a yearly statement from AMP who manage my KiwiSaver and have noticed that without contributions my balance has diminished every year because of the fees. Bruce C.

Why don't you just transfer to a more suitable provider? I know you think of it as "not much money" but surely it is worth 15 minutes at sorted.org.nz to find a better place to park it? Stephen O.

Why were you obligated to contribute to KiwiSaver? I don't think it has ever been compulsory. You should have paid in $1000 per year to get the government contribution. Then you would have had $6000 after four years. Christine W.