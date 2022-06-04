Letters: More roads means more congestion, Our Uber PM

Heavy traffic on State Highway 16 SH16 northwestern motorway as traffic is diverted from the Auckland Harbour Bridge which was closed due to strong winds. Photo / NZH

More roads means more congestion

What dinosaurs at the AA have decided we need more roads? I am a member of the AA and they certainly do not speak for me.

Surely the evidence is universal we build more roads and it increases congestion and pollution. What we do need is more bus lanes, making public transport faster and so much more efficient. The northern motorway bus lane has been a huge success. I am sure many of the stalled motorists watching the buses speed past could be passengers. Many of those cars are huge gas-guzzling behemoths with only the driver on board. Surely with half-price fares and petrol at over $3 buses must be an attractive option. The sooner we get congestion charges established the better.

Vince West, Milford

Our Uber PM

Though it may be a way of promoting our tourism to the world, does anyone else find it slightly demeaning that our PM is offering her talents as an Uber driver to collect Stephen Colbert from Auckland Airport, and invite him and his wife to her wedding?

Surely as a busy PM she has better things to do than promote this American TV host just to get a few more tourists here?

If not, then no wonder that the public think some of our MPs are just not doing what is expected of them.

Bruce Woodley, Birkenhead

Vera Alves. Photo / Dean Purcell

Give Vera an honorary PhD

I have no idea who Vera Alves is but after reading her column (HoS, May 29), I can say with assurance that I've always liked her.

Incredibly insightful, pinpoint precision, sensationally sharp, powerfully persuasive. We need more people like her to point out the Emperor's new clothes. Just tell it as it is. Give her an honorary PhD (if she wants it).

Nicholas Booth, Hillsborough

Or the frog gets it

Those Vera Alves mentions, including most definitely Kermit the Frog, have contributed to our wellbeing. Taylor Swift with her music, Kermit the Frog with his loveliness and Jacinda Ardern for steering us through Covid and her empathy towards others.

Honorary degrees are exactly that, honorary. These people (and frogs) have worked very hard with passion and love for the human race.

Kaylene McPike, Massey