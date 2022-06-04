Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: More roads means more congestion, Our Uber PM

2 minutes to read
Heavy traffic on State Highway 16 SH16 northwestern motorway as traffic is diverted from the Auckland Harbour Bridge which was closed due to strong winds. Photo / NZH

Heavy traffic on State Highway 16 SH16 northwestern motorway as traffic is diverted from the Auckland Harbour Bridge which was closed due to strong winds. Photo / NZH

NZ Herald

More roads means more congestion

What dinosaurs at the AA have decided we need more roads? I am a member of the AA and they certainly do not speak for me.

Surely the evidence is

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.